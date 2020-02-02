Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Grownup Stuff

Social Security retirement seminar

Are you ready for retirement? Social Security is part of the retirement plan of almost every American worker. Join Mickie Douglas and David Baier for this special live webcast at the Natrona County Library to learn how the system works and how to find out how much you’ll receive at retirement. This seminar will explain how you qualify for benefits, how the benefit is figured, how earnings and age affect your benefits, which other family members may get benefits because of your work and what you should consider when deciding when to start your Social Security benefits. This seminar will include several important reminders about Medicare. The best seminar take-away is how online tools and services can streamline how you do business with Social Security. Join at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 7, in the Crawford Room to learn what you need know to be ready for retirement.