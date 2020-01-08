Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Grownup Stuff

Adult Coloring Club

Stop by the Natrona County Library's Crawford Room anytime between 2 and 5 p.m. on Friday, January 10, for Adult Coloring Club. Coloring books and pages will be available for you to turn into works of art. Colored pencils, pens, crayons and markers will also be provided. Just bring yourself and your friends, and enjoy the afternoon. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.

Craftastic Saturday

Every thrift shop in the world seems to be packed full of lost, stand-alone teacups that don’t match with any set, but are still amazingly beautiful and deserving of some love. Turning them into candles gives them a new life as pretty, inexpensive tabletop decorations. They don't take much time and effort to make, and are also great as birthday, baby shower and hostess gifts. Join the adult crafting program on Saturday, January 11 at 2 p.m. in the Crawford Room where you can make vintage teacup candles. All supplies provide at no cost. No registration required. First come, first served. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.

Nominate for Woman of Distinction