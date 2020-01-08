Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Grownup Stuff
Adult Coloring Club
Stop by the Natrona County Library's Crawford Room anytime between 2 and 5 p.m. on Friday, January 10, for Adult Coloring Club. Coloring books and pages will be available for you to turn into works of art. Colored pencils, pens, crayons and markers will also be provided. Just bring yourself and your friends, and enjoy the afternoon. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Craftastic Saturday
Every thrift shop in the world seems to be packed full of lost, stand-alone teacups that don’t match with any set, but are still amazingly beautiful and deserving of some love. Turning them into candles gives them a new life as pretty, inexpensive tabletop decorations. They don't take much time and effort to make, and are also great as birthday, baby shower and hostess gifts. Join the adult crafting program on Saturday, January 11 at 2 p.m. in the Crawford Room where you can make vintage teacup candles. All supplies provide at no cost. No registration required. First come, first served. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Nominate for Woman of Distinction
The Casper Woman of Distinction Committee is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Casper Woman of Distinction. They are asking residents of Natrona County, whether individuals or members of Casper’s many organizations, to nominate women in the community for their work and volunteerism. All nominees will be honored at the luncheon on March 5, 2020. Nominations are due by January 31, 2020 and the Nomination forms may be obtained by contacting Kim at 472-4272. Please submit nominations to Dyann Durst 6655 Westland Rd, Casper, WY 82604.
Reserve for Woman of Distinction
The Casper Woman of Distinction Committee would like to invite the public to attend the 25th Annual Woman of Distinction Luncheon on March 5, 2020. They will recognize outstanding women in the community and award the 2020 Woman of Distinction Award. Please join at the Ramkota Hotel at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon is $20 per person and the reservations are due March 1, 2020. Please contact Dyann at 258-7071 to reserve your spot today. For reservations received after March 1, the cost will be $25.
Civic Chorale welcomes new singers
The Casper Civic Chorale is beginning rehearsals for its spring concert. The first rehearsal is at 6:30 p.m. February 11, at the Lyric. Any adult singer is welcome to come and join. All you need to do is to love singing, be a part of a fun group of people and love making music. For more information call 775-233-3444 or go to the FaceBook page Casper Civic Chorale.
Monday night dance classes
All ages are welcome to attend the Monday night dance classes at the Casper Senior Center ballroom from 7 to 9 p.m. If you have enjoyed dancing all your life and just need to brush up or if you have never danced before, these are the lessons for you. For only $3. instructors will help with learning anything from the basic 2-step to Cha-Cha, waltz, swing, polka, etc.
Free food for seniors
Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties, may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.
In Casper, distribution points are the Natrona County Meals on Wheels office and St. Anthony Manor (for residents only).
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (WFBR) and its partners want to make sure no senior goes hungry. For more information, seniors and their families can contact WFBR at 265-2172.
Dance classes open to public
Line Dance Class every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Casper Elks Lodge. $2 donation, money earned is donated to a different charity and chosen by the class every month. A great way to exercise while having fun. Please bring clean/dry non-marking shoes. This is open to the public.
Kaufman named to regional board
Visit Casper CEO Brook Kaufman was recently elected to the board of directors for Destination Marketing Association of the West (DMA West).
DMA West is a regional marketing association that serves more than 150 marketing organizations in the West. Kaufman will serve a two-year term on its board, including 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.
“DMA West is the best of the best,” said Kaufman. “Serving on this board will allow me to represent this city and state that I love so much, while also helping shape the future of destination marketing.”
Kaufman has more than 20 years of marketing experience and has served as Visit Casper’s CEO since 2015.
Learn more about DMA West at www.dmawest.org and Visit Casper at www.VisitCasper.com.
Be a volunteer foster grandparent
Do you want to mentor a child at their school? Looking for qualified caring seniors age 55+ years of age, on a fixed income to become a foster grandparents. Earning a tax-free stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits. For more information contact Vernita Lackey at scpfgp@wyoming.com or 235-5959.
Be a senior companion
Do you want to help people in need? Looking for qualified caring Seniors age 55+ years of age, on a fixed income to become a senior companion. Earning a tax-free stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits. Call for additional information. For more information contact Vernita Lackey at scpfgp@wyoming.com or 235-5959.
Play pinochle at Senior Center
Pinochle players are wanted. Come on down and join the Pinochle Club on Thursdays and Fridays from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Central Wyoming Senior Services, 1831 East 4th Street.
Free senior fun
Free to people 60 or older, if you like to dance, come join Joyce's Stompers for easy clogging (a form of tap dancing) specially designed for seniors on Monday mornings only at 10:50 a.m. on the dance floor in the dining room at 1831 East 4th Street. First call Joyce at 237-4908, so you will not be sent somewhere else. It is moderate, easy clogging giving great exercise for helping flexibility, coordination, increasing endurance and strength and helps exercise the brain by learning different dance routines. If you cannot stand, you can exercise your legs tapping the steps to the music sitting on a chair. You are most welcome. Come make new friends.