Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Grownup Stuff
Evening in the Word Tuesday
In this seven-session study from January 14 to February 25 at 6:30 p.m. Christine Caine will help develop a new understanding of how God sees you and has chosen you to help make Jesus’ name known on this planet. The class is at Highland Park Community Church, room 1321. Workbooks are $15. The lesson is called "20/20." Through biblical teaching and lessons from her own life, Christine will challenge you to share the story of how God's love has transformed your life right where you are. Call Gwen 262-0719 with questions.
Free movie for grownups
Casper’s AARP Wyoming Action Team will present the biopic “Judy,” about the life and career of Judy Garland, at the Studio City Theaters in Casper at 7 p.m. on January 15.
The film is free, thanks to AARP’s Casper Action Team and AARP’s Movies for Grownups program. Tickets are free but registration is required for entry. To get tickets, call 1-877-926-8300 and ask the operator for Movies for Grownups, Casper, Wyoming, showing of “Judy.”
Renee Zellweger stars in the movie, “Judy,” a biopic outlining the career of Judy Garland. The movie takes place in the winter of 1968 as showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town.
The movie is a part of AARP’s Movies For Grownups program, which seeks to fight social isolation in those aged 50 and over. Social isolation occurs when people withdraw and become disconnected from family, friends and community. A study by professors Julianne Holt-Lunstad and Timothy Smith of Brigham Young University found that prolonged social isolation is as harmful to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, and is more harmful than obesity. Social isolation has been linked to higher blood pressure, greater susceptibility to the flu and other infectious diseases, and earlier onset of dementia.
For more information, contact Tanya Johnson, AARP Wyoming’s Associate State Director for Outreach and Local Advocacy at tajohnson@aarp.org.
Nominate for Woman of Distinction
The Casper Woman of Distinction Committee is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Casper Woman of Distinction. The group is asking residents of Natrona County, whether individuals or members of Casper’s many organizations, to nominate women in the community for their work and volunteerism. All nominees will be honored at the luncheon on March 5, 2020. Nominations are due by January 31, 2020 and the Nomination forms may be obtained by contacting Kim at 472-4272. Please submit nominations to Dyann Durst 6655 Westland Rd, Casper, WY 82604.
Wyoming picnic in Yuma
The annual Wyoming Picnic for all Wyoming snowbirds is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, at Joe Henry Memorial Park in Yuma, Arizona. Admission is $5 per person. Contact Roger Portz at 237-9218 or mail to 13448 E 47th Dr., Yuma, AZ, 85367.
Reserve for Woman of Distinction
The Casper Woman of Distinction Committee would like to invite the public to attend the 25th Annual Woman of Distinction Luncheon on March 5, 2020. The group will recognize outstanding women in the community and award the 2020 Woman of Distinction Award. Please join at the Ramkota Hotel at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon is $20 per person and the reservations are due March 1, 2020. Please contact Dyann at 258-7071 to reserve your spot today. For reservations received after March 1, the cost will be $25.
Civic Chorale welcomes new singers
The Casper Civic Chorale is beginning rehearsals for its spring concert. The first rehearsal is at 6:30 p.m. February 11, at the Lyric. They would love any adult singer to come and join. All you need to do is to love singing, being a part of a fun group of people and love making music. For more information call 775-233-3444 or go to the Facebook page Casper Civic Chorale.
Monday night dance classes
All ages are welcome to attend the Monday night dance classes at the Casper Senior Center ballroom from 7 to 9 p.m. If you have enjoyed dancing all your life and just need to brush up or if you have never danced before, these are the lessons for you. For only $3. instructors will help with learning anything from the basic 2-step to Cha-Cha, waltz, swing, polka, etc.
Free food for seniors
Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties, may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.
In Casper, distribution points are the Natrona County Meals on Wheels office and St. Anthony Manor (for residents only).
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (WFBR) and its partners want to make sure no senior goes hungry. For more information, seniors and their families can contact WFBR at 265-2172.
Dance classes open to public
Line Dance Class every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Casper Elks Lodge. $2 donation, money earned is donated to a different charity and chosen by the class every month. A great way to exercise while having fun. Please bring clean/dry non-marking shoes. This is open to the public.
Kaufman named to regional board
Visit Casper CEO Brook Kaufman was recently elected to the board of directors for Destination Marketing Association of the West (DMA West).
DMA West is a regional marketing association that serves more than 150 marketing organizations in the West. Kaufman will serve a two-year term on its board, including 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.
“DMA West is the best of the best,” said Kaufman. “Serving on this board will allow me to represent this city and state that I love so much, while also helping shape the future of destination marketing.”
Kaufman has more than 20 years of marketing experience and has served as Visit Casper’s CEO since 2015.
Learn more about DMA West at www.dmawest.org and Visit Casper at www.VisitCasper.com.
Be a volunteer foster grandparent
Do you want to mentor a child at their school? Looking for qualified caring seniors age 55+ years of age, on a fixed income to become a foster grandparents. Earning a tax-free stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits. For more information contact Vernita Lackey at scpfgp@wyoming.com or 235-5959.
Be a senior companion
Do you want to help people in need? Looking for qualified caring Seniors age 55+ years of age, on a fixed income to become a senior companion. Earning a tax-free stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits. Call for additional information. For more information contact Vernita Lackey at scpfgp@wyoming.com or 235-5959.
Play pinochle at Senior Center
Pinochle players are wanted. Come on down and join the Pinochle Club on Thursdays and Fridays from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Central Wyoming Senior Services, 1831 East 4th Street.
Free senior fun
Free to people 60 or older, if you like to dance, come join Joyce's Stompers for easy clogging (a form of tap dancing) specially designed for seniors on Monday mornings only at 10:50 a.m. on the dance floor in the dining room at 1831 East 4th Street. First call Joyce at 237-4908, so you will not be sent somewhere else. It is moderate, easy clogging giving great exercise for helping flexibility, coordination, increasing endurance and strength and helps exercise the brain by learning different dance routines. If you cannot stand, you can exercise your legs tapping the steps to the music sitting on a chair. You are most welcome. Come make new friends.