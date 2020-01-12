Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

The annual Wyoming Picnic for all Wyoming snowbirds is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, at Joe Henry Memorial Park in Yuma, Arizona. Admission is $5 per person. Contact Roger Portz at 237-9218 or mail to 13448 E 47th Dr., Yuma, AZ, 85367.

Reserve for Woman of Distinction

The Casper Woman of Distinction Committee would like to invite the public to attend the 25th Annual Woman of Distinction Luncheon on March 5, 2020. The group will recognize outstanding women in the community and award the 2020 Woman of Distinction Award. Please join at the Ramkota Hotel at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon is $20 per person and the reservations are due March 1, 2020. Please contact Dyann at 258-7071 to reserve your spot today. For reservations received after March 1, the cost will be $25.

Civic Chorale welcomes new singers

The Casper Civic Chorale is beginning rehearsals for its spring concert. The first rehearsal is at 6:30 p.m. February 11, at the Lyric. They would love any adult singer to come and join. All you need to do is to love singing, being a part of a fun group of people and love making music. For more information call 775-233-3444 or go to the Facebook page Casper Civic Chorale.

Monday night dance classes