Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Genealogy Workshop

The Natrona County Genealogy Society will hold its monthly genealogy workshop on Thursday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom online meetings. This month, Vernon Vinzant will present “Using Software to Make a Book.” This program is free and open to the public, but REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. Register at natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/7284466. Once registered, we will send you the link for the Zoom meeting. Call 577-7323 for more information.

Free food for seniors

Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.

In Casper, distribution points are the Natrona County Meals on Wheels office and St. Anthony Manor (for residents only).

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (WFBR) and its partners want to make sure no senior goes hungry. For more information, seniors and their families can contact WFBR at 265-2172.

Art on the Go brings art to you