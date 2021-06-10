Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Grownup Stuff
June Take & Make Kit for adults
Stop by the library any time during the month of June to grab this month's take & make kit for adults... adorable—and foxy!—origami bookmarks to use to keep your place while reading (and avoid the need for those nasty dog-ears). All supplies and instructions for the craft are included in the kit. They are available for free at the front desk for all of our grown-up patrons, while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Vendors needed for Caspar Collins Day
Fort Caspar Museum is looking for craft and food vendors for Caspar Collins Day 2021 which will be held on Saturday, July 24. If you would like to set up a booth or park a food truck near all the family fun at the fort, please join us!
The cost for a space (10 by 10 feet) is $30 for vendors and food trucks and free for nonprofits. The vendor application deadline is July 21, 2021. Application forms may be downloaded from our website: fortcasparwyoming.com. You may also call the museum (235-8462), come by in person, or send an email to mailto:aholman@casperwy.gov.
Caspar Collins Day will be held rain or shine on the grounds of Fort Caspar Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Admission is free, and all are welcome. Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road.
Iron Elk poker run June 26-27
The 9th annual "Iron Elk" Motorcycle Poker Run is June 26-27. Registration starts at 8 a.m., at the Casper Elks Lodge and get your first card. Cost is $40 per hand per person. This will be a overnight Poker Run to Black Hawk, Colorado. Join your Elk friends for a fun day of riding and enjoyment. Details at the lodge, for more information and RSVP by email at Elkslodge1353@gmail.com, or call Casper Elks Lodge at 237-2432 or Kris at 259-7455 or Ron at 315-7842. Open to the public and any vehicles.
Art on the Go brings art to you
Art on the Go is a new informal group of local artists who have banded together to present Pop-Up Art Shows sure to add an exciting element to special events or celebrations held by Casper groups and businesses. Art on the Go will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. We provide these delightful shows to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. For more information or to schedule a show, please contact Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.
Free food for seniors
Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.
In Casper, distribution points are the Natrona County Meals on Wheels office and St. Anthony Manor (for residents only).
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (WFBR) and its partners want to make sure no senior goes hungry. For more information, seniors and their families can contact WFBR at 265-2172.
Visit Casper lands big writers' conference for 2022
Visit Casper is pleased to announce that the Outdoor Writers Association of America (OWAA) has chosen Casper as the location for its annual conference in 2022.
The conference, slated for May 19 to 23, 2022, will take place at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center and will bring 200 – 250 world-class writers and communicators together from a broad spectrum of outdoor specialties where they can learn and connect, while also discovering all the outdoor offerings in Casper.
“As a gateway to all number of outdoor activities, Casper is a prime location for OWAA’s annual conference,” said Chez Chesak, Executive Director of OWAA. “We’ll do everything we can to ensure that we get our members out into all the nearby open space, streams and mountains that they can, so that they can experience these adventures firsthand – and file stories about them for their outlets.”
OWAA is open to individuals, groups, agencies and businesses that are involved in outdoor communication and its annual conference offers members the opportunity to improve professional skills through seminars, educational panels, group meetings, networking, field-testing opportunities and outdoor experiences.