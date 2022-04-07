Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Classroom grants available

Are you a teacher in Wyoming interested in applying for a $500 cash grant to help out with classroom expenses? The Fort Caspar Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) urges teachers to apply for the 2022 Helen Pouch Memorial Fund Classroom Grant. Up to two teachers from each state and the District of Columbia receive this financial award yearly from the National DAR Headquarters in Washington, D.C.. The grant money is to improve the educational experiences of students in the recipient’s care, and the application itself is short and easy to complete.

One of the primary missions of the DAR is Education, and the Pouch Grant is a tangible example of that. This grant program is supported by the fundraising activities of the DAR’s Junior Membership Committee. A Junior Member is a woman between the ages 18 to 35 who has a full membership within the society. The Committee is made up of women of all ages, and they raise money year round through activities such as sponsoring an annual national 5k walk/run, selling DAR-inspired products, and sponsoring the National Jr. Doll each year. By distributing the grants to recipients in each of the fifty states and the District of Columbia, the Juniors are better able to see the impact of their fundraising at the National, State, and local levels.

Applications are available now at the Wyoming State DAR website, wydar.org, and will be accepted through May 1, 2022. Please contact Kristen Trumbull, the WY State Jr. Membership Chair, at ktrumbull93@gmail.com for more information and/or to receive an application.

If you interested in learning more about DAR chapters in Wyoming, go to wydar.org. To see how the NSDAR is making a difference throughout our country, visit the National Headquarters’ website at dar.org.

'The Gift of five Wishes' at library

Who will speak for you if you can’t speak for yourself? April spotlights such questions with National Health Care Decisions Day landing on April 16th, and Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is holding an event to help you have the assurance that your wishes will be known.

Five Wishes is one of the most widely used Advanced Care Planning documents in the United States. Advanced Care Planning is for everyone, from older folk and those living with illness, to younger adults and families. This easy-to-use legal document is written in everyday language and is one of the first living wills that addresses your personal, emotional, and spiritual needs as well as your medical wishes.

On April 14, representatives from Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will be at the Natrona County Library to introduce you to Five Wishes, lead you through the document and its importance, and answer your questions. Each participant will be given a copy of Five Wishes to take home.

This free event begins at 5:30 p.m.. If you have any questions, please call (307) 577-4832 or email Susan Burk at susanb@cwhp.org .

1972 KW reunion

1972 Kelly Walsh Class Reunion Facebook group invites graduates and almost grads to join us for our 50th reunion. All information will be on the Facebook page. Please Join and encourage other classmates to do the same. Alternately, leave message for Pam at 307-259-7103 or Lynn at 307-259-1604.

Kelly Walsh Class of ‘67 missing classmates

The Kelly Walsh High School Class of 1967 (first graduating class at KW) will hold its 55th Reunion on July 15 and 16 at the Best Western Platte River (formerly Clarion Hotel).

We have some missing classmates with no contact info.

Contact Holly Waatti-Thompson, 307.277.3194, kwcasper1967@gmail.com

Applications for commissioner open

The Natrona County Republican Party is taking applications for the upcoming vacancy for the Natrona County Commissioner position following the resignation of Commissioner Brooke Kaufman which the Natrona County Republican Party was formally informed of March 24. The Natrona County Republican Party will be selecting three names of qualified candidates at the Central Committee meeting scheduled at the Ramkota Inn on April 12 with the meeting starting at 6 p.m. and check in begins at 5 p.m. Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter and any other materials they desire to the Natrona County Republican Party through email to ncrpsecretary@gmail.com. The deadline for submission will be April 4 in order to get on the ballot.

Study and DVD series at Bethel

The First Saturday study on April 2 will be on the Holy Spirit – Who is he according to the Bible and what does he do? We meet at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S Poplar at 9 am. This is an interactive study and refreshments are provided.

For three Sundays there is a special DVD series on Who was Jesus? This was produced by the Discovery Channel in 2010 and filmed in Israel. The series starts Sunday evening, March 27 at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday, April 10. Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. This includes our annual popcorn and ice cream social.

Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.

Free clogging class

Dancers needed if you are 60 to 100+ years old. Women (and men who are brave enough to try) can join in at the Central Wyoming Senior Center, 1831- 4th Street, next door to the Casper Rec Center. Dancing helps give longevity and is joyful. If you like Music, come join in the Fun.

Monday mornings ONLY, in the Activity Room

10:30 to 11:45 a.m., Dance Routines.…Strengthen your legs and get the circulation going.

“We DO NOT Jump, Stand on One Foot, or Go Around in Circles. I Keep it Balanced.”

With each song requiring a different routine, it is great exercise for keeping the mind sharp, as stated in the Reader’s Digest in the May 2017 issue.

If you do not want to or are unable to stand, join us and sit and tap to Western, Rock & Roll, Christmas and more MUSIC.

MUSIC & DANCING IS JOYFUL AND UPLIFTING GIVING A HAPPY SPIRIT! Invite your friends. Just walk into the Senior Center or Call Joyce at (307) 237-4908 for more information.

Tax assistance for Natrona County residents

Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2021.

IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals beginning Tuesday, Jan. 25 running through Wednesday, April 13. This year services will be provided at: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services.

Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come first serve basis, no appointments will be scheduled.

A full schedule of hours of operation along with a list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.

Natrona County Democratic Party Convention

The Natrona County Democratic Party Convention will take place on: Saturday, April 9, at the IBEW Hall, 691 English Drive in Casper. Doors open for registration and check-in at 8:00 a.m. The convention will be called to order at 10:00 a.m. The agenda will include: Election of delegates to the Wyoming State Democratic Convention and Consideration and Adoption of the 2022 County Platform and Resolutions; For more information email: natronacountydemchair@gmail.com or call: 307-259-9521.

SME offers scholarships to high school seniors

The Central Wyoming Section of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) is offering several scholarships of up to $1,500 to current High School seniors in Natrona, Converse, Johnson and Sheridan counties. Applicants must have a 3.0 GPA, with an intent to follow a college course of study which could potentially be applied to the mining industry. These may include a physical science (examples: geology, chemistry, physics), or engineering, or math. Applicants will also be required to provide transcripts and write a short essay on a subject specified in the Application. Applications, or further information, can be requested by emailing to the attention of Wayne Heili at smecasper@gmail.com. Applications are due April 8, 2022 and will be awarded in early May.

Cannabis Initiative needs help carrying petition

Dear reader, do you sometimes feel like your government isn’t always responsive? Do you think Wyoming should legalize marijuana for medical purposes? Do you think Wyoming should reduce criminal sentences for simple marijuana possession?

The Wyoming Cannabis Initiative is circulating petitions around the state now and the organization needs more folks to carry a petition. If you are interested in helping out it is not too late to sign up and participate in the training. for more information email satterwhite3@msnbe.com. For more information you can Email Mary Ann Budenske at mbudenske@aol.com phone her at 307-215-4732 or Friend and PM her on Facebook

Free food for older adults

Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.

The EverGreen Box™ (also known as the Commodity Supplemental Food Program) is a food box program for eligible community members. This is a USDA income-based program facilitated by Food Bank of Wyoming and is open to any eligible Wyoming resident.

Visit wyomingfoodbank.org/find-food/older-adults, info@wyomingfoodbank.org or call (307) 265-2172 for more information on eligibility, signing up, and pick-up sites.

Visit Casper lands big writers’ conference for 2022

Visit Casper is pleased to announce that the Outdoor Writers Association of America (OWAA) has chosen Casper as the location for its annual conference in 2022.

The conference, slated for May 19 to 23, 2022, will take place at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center and will bring 200 – 250 world-class writers and communicators together from a broad spectrum of outdoor specialties where they can learn and connect, while also discovering all the outdoor offerings in Casper.

“As a gateway to all number of outdoor activities, Casper is a prime location for OWAA’s annual conference,” said Chez Chesak, Executive Director of OWAA. “We’ll do everything we can to ensure that we get our members out into all the nearby open space, streams and mountains that they can, so that they can experience these adventures firsthand – and file stories about them for their outlets.”

OWAA is open to individuals, groups, agencies and businesses that are involved in outdoor communication and its annual conference offers members the opportunity to improve professional skills through seminars, educational panels, group meetings, networking, field-testing opportunities and outdoor experiences. For more information about OWAA, visit owaa.org. Learn more about Casper at VisitCasper.com.

The Wyoming Counseling Association announces awards

Grace for Two Brothers Foundation was recognized for its efforts in promoting mental health services in Wyoming. The Garth Shanklin Exemplary Practices Award recognizes agencies and programs which best exemplify the mission of WCA. The primary mission of Grace for Two Brothers Foundation is suicide prevention through awareness, education, and support. Formed in 2010 by BJ Ayers, Grace for 2 Brothers Foundation continues its critical work for the community of Cheyenne, WY, and throughout the State of Wyoming.

The foundation provides resource information and assistance to those who know someone in crisis, to those who are currently in crisis, and provides support to caregivers and survivors of suicide loss. Jeremy Bay is the Executive Director.

Chrissy Renfro, LPC, NCC, received the J.R. MacNeel Award, which is given in remembrance of Dr. MacNeel, the first Counselor Education Department Head at University of Wyoming (UW). It recognizes a Wyoming Dept. of Education or UW employee or graduate student. Renfro is a graduate of the UW Counselor Education program and is now the Manager of Career Counseling at UW in Laramie, WY.

She has worked in higher education for over 20 years and has experience presenting at state, regional and national conferences related to counseling and aspects of college student affairs. Past topics include personality and career assessments, relationships with the parents of college students, cross-campus partnerships, suicide prevention, and the use of mindfulness in academic advising.

Chris Clark, LPC, NCC, was recognized with the Outstanding Service Award. He served the Wyoming Counseling Association as President and Past-President, including conference coordination.

He is CEO and co-founder of Wellness Associates, LLC with his wife Kristine Clark in Rock Springs, WY. He has been a counselor in Wyoming since 2009 specializing in working with blue collar workers and their families.

Janet de Vries, LPC, NCC, of Casper, WY, is the recipient of the Teresa Wallace Lifetime Professional Service Award. This award is given in memory of Teresa Wallace, LPC, LMFT (1960-2019) who worked with youth, special populations, and college students for 32 years, retiring as director of counseling at Casper College. She is best known for her work with resilience and positivity.

This award recognizes individuals with more than 20 years of service to the counseling profession and who held significant leadership roles in the profession, local community, and state. De Vries provided career counseling at Casper College for 21 years, earned her Master of Career Counseling (MCC), served the WCA as President, conference coordinator, and at-large board member. She is Director Emeritus of Casper College’s Student Success Services. Kayla Wilkinson, LPC, from Casper, WY, received the Bob Porter Service Award, in memory of Robert Carroll Porter, who was a teacher, coach and secondary school counselor in Wyoming from 1946 to 1982, and for service to Wyoming youth at the junior or senior high school level. Wilkinson is a strong woman dedicated to educating and serving students during the pandemic. It is also her mission to ensure her school counselors and social workers receive quality professional development. She currently serves as a Resource Counselor at Natrona County High School working with a team to develop an “at-risk” process to get social, emotional, and academic support to kids earlier to avoid students falling through the cracks. During COVID-19, she helped young people receive mental health care and beyond. She advocates for social justice across the region and Wyoming by educating on school counselor and mental health practitioners needs.

