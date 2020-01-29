Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Dial M for Murder opens Feb. 7

Dial M for Murder opens February 7 at Casper Theater Company, 735 CY Ave. The show runs two weekends from February 7-8-9 and February 14-15-16. Evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays are at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net or the Casper Senior Center, 1841 E. 2nd St., or at the door 30 minutes before curtain.

Casper Theater Company has captured the “best of the best” creative murder mystery writing in British playwright Frederick Knott’s Dial M for Murder. It is the story of Tony Wendice, a retired professional tennis player, who has married his wife Margot for her money, and plans her murder.

Alfred Hitchcock produced the film in 1954, staring Ray Miland and Grace Kelly, with rave reviews after the stage play premiered on BBC television in 1952.

For more information please call 267-7243.

Scams conference in Casper

Defeat Fraud and Scams Conference is being sponsored by the AARP Casper Action Team from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on February 21 at the Lyric, 230 W. Yellowstone in Casper. It is a follow-up to the talk given by Frank Abagnale ("Catch Me If You Can") when he was in Casper in 2017.