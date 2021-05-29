Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Lunch & Learn at fort June 5
The Fort Caspar Museum Association is pleased to resume in-person activities at the Museum with a Lunch & Learn program on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Join us for “Discovering the Magic of Primary Documents” with Steve Dacus.
A self-described “non-historian” and Civil War enthusiast, Dacus is the founder of the 11th Ohio Volunteer Library, an online, non-profit organization dedicated to helping lay people like himself with an interest in history gain access to primary research materials from the Civil War era. Learn how he is digitizing original and one-of-a-kind items such as photographs, hand-written letters, and rare books from bygone days and making them easily accessible to people everywhere through his new online platform: researcharsenal.com.
An optional lunch will be served at noon, followed by the lecture at 1 p.m. Reservations are required for the lunch and must be made by June 3 (call 235-8462). The cost for lunch is $5 for FCMA members and $8 for non-members; the lecture is free with paid lunch or free with paid museum admission. Lunch will feature fried chicken, sides, rolls, desserts, and beverages. The lunch will be served cafeteria style to reduce contact with serving utensils. When not eating, face coverings are encouraged (not required), but social distancing will be difficult to achieve. Please do what you feel is safe for yourself and others.
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the summer months this year are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members. Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road. The phone number is 235-8462, website is fortcasparwyoming.com.
Vendors needed for Caspar Collins Day
Fort Caspar Museum is looking for craft and food vendors for Caspar Collins Day 2021 which will be held on Saturday, July 24. If you would like to set up a booth or park a food truck near all the family fun at the fort, please join us!
The cost for a space (10 by 10 feet) is $30 for vendors and food trucks and free for nonprofits. The vendor application deadline is July 21, 2021. Application forms may be downloaded from our website: fortcasparwyoming.com. You may also call the museum (235-8462), come by in person, or send an email to mailto:aholman@casperwy.gov.
Caspar Collins Day will be held rain or shine on the grounds of Fort Caspar Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Admission is free, and all are welcome. Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road.
May Take & Make Kit for adults
We love when potential garbage can be repurposed into something fabulous. That’s why we created this month’s at-home DIY project. Stop by the library any time during the month of May to grab this month’s take & make kit for adults — beautiful newspaper flowers that are not only environmentally friendly, but will help bring you the color that your garden might be lacking. All supplies and instructions for the craft are included in the kit. They are available for free at the front desk for all of our grown-up patrons, while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.