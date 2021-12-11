Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Awards Recognize commitment to Boys & Girls Clubs

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming celebrates the unstoppable mission of making a difference in the lives of youth in four counties throughout Wyoming in 2021.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Board members were honored for their commitment to the Club at the Annual Meeting on Tuesday, December 7th. Board members are charged with guiding the operations, development, and vision of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.

Two Board members received special recognition for their long-standing service. Honored for 20 years of exemplary service, Casper philanthropist Susie McMurry received a National Service to Youth Award from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. School principal, Kent Thompson, received a National Service to Youth Award from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for 5 years of service.

Other Board members received certificates of appreciation for their service throughout the year, as well as Christmas ornaments decorated by Club youth and handwritten thank-you notes from the Club members.

“Our Board members are outstanding community leaders who go above-and-beyond to make a difference in the lives of youth who need us most. Their passion for the unstoppable mission of the Club is evident in everything they do,” said Ashley Bright, CEO, of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. “The difference they make, not only for the Club, but for the state of Wyoming, is seen in their energy, encouragement, enthusiasm, inspiration and determination.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming has over 52 years of service to youth, providing after school, summer, and out-of-school programming for 8,843 youth in 2021 at 11 Club sites - seven sites in Casper, as well as at the Boys & Girls Club in Buffalo, Dubois, Riverton, and Glenrock.

Some of the Club's yearly impact highlights include: 98% of Club members say they will graduate from high school, 78% want to pursue college or trade school, and 96% of youth say they will stand up for what's right, even if others disagree.

The 52nd Annual Meeting of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming is the Board of Directors’ opportunity to install new officers, review the past fiscal year through year-end reports and continue the strategic plan for the new fiscal year.

Tourism council sets meeting

The Natrona County Travel & Tourism Council will hold a public meeting Tuesday, Dec. 14,. The meeting is scheduled to convene at 11:30 a.m. at the Visit Casper office.

Register for Habitat for Humanity informational session

Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming will be hosting five informational sessions via conference call to answer questions about the Homeownership Program serving Natrona County. Register for one of five sessions by visiting heartofwyoming.org or calling 307-234-1348.

Habitat for Humanity will be hosting an application cycle beginning Jan. 3. Individuals interested in the Homeownership Program can now start preparing their applications by collecting required supporting documents.

For more information or to set up a one-on-one appointment, e-mail Kelly Cooper at kelly@heartofwyoming.org or call 307-234-1348.

Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an Equal Opportunity Lender.

Cannabis Initiative needs help carrying petition

Dear reader, do you sometimes feel like your government isn’t always responsive? Do you think Wyoming should legalize marijuana for medical purposes? Do you think Wyoming should reduce criminal sentences for simple marijuana possession? The Wyoming Cannabis Initiative is circulating petitions around the state now and the organization needs more folks to carry a petition. If you are interested in helping out it is not too late to sign up and participate in the training. for more information email satterwhite3@msnbe.com. For more information you can Email Mary Ann Budenske at mbudenske@aol.com phone her at 307-215-4732 or Friend and PM her on Facebook.

Free food for older adults

Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.

The EverGreen Box™ (also known as the Commodity Supplemental Food Program) is a food box program for eligible community members. This is a USDA income-based program facilitated by Food Bank of Wyoming and is open to any eligible Wyoming resident.

Visit wyomingfoodbank.org/find-food/older-adults, info@wyomingfoodbank.org or call (307) 265-2172 for more information on eligibility, signing up, and pick-up sites.

Trucking association scholarships open

Once again, the Wyoming Trucking Association Scholarship Program and Trust Fund will be awarding scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.

The WTA Board of Directors established the WTA Scholarship Program and Trust Fund in 1976. Scholarships are given to graduates of Wyoming High Schools who enroll in a Wyoming college, university or trade school and who are pursuing courses of study, which could lead to a career in the transportation industry. These fields include, but are not limited to: truck driving training, diesel mechanics, accounting, office procedures and management, sales management, business management, computer skills, safety or fields related to the multitude of career opportunities available in the trucking industry.

The Wyoming Trucking Association and its member companies have awarded more than $240,783.00 in scholarship aid since the program began more than forty-four years ago.

Deadline for the scholarship is Feb. 4. Scholarship application forms can be obtained by contacting your local high school guidance counselor, college financial aid office or the WTA office, Box 1175, Casper, WY 82602, telephone 307-234-1579, email at wta@wytruck.org or download off the website at www.wytruck.org.

Natrona County Master Gardener Trainings begin soon

Training for gardeners who want to exercise their skills and help others in the community develop theirs began Monday, Nov. 15.

Classes will be held Monday evenings, this fall and into the spring from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. as well as Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Master Gardeners are local gardeners who have taken classes from the University of Wyoming Extension (UWE) and are willing to volunteer time back to their community, said Donna Hoffman, horticulturist with the Natrona County UWE office.

Interested gardeners can look up some details about the local program at: https://www.natronacounty-wy.gov/mg or contact the Natrona County office, for information by calling 307-235-9400 or stopping by the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center 2011 Fairgrounds Road, to sign up.

Hoffman said “those interested must attend an interview and informational sessions prior to starting the course.”

“Many believe Master Gardeners must be walking gardening encyclopedias, and that puts some level of trepidation in potential trainees who might otherwise be interested in learning best practices for gardening and helping other people with gardening problems,” said Hoffman.

Many are long-time gardeners even before taking the training classes; they worked the soil of a garden for years before the urge to learn more hit them.

“Some Master Gardeners are young gardeners who don’t know where to start and know they need some help when they find their way into a local Extension Office, sometimes for the first time” said Hoffman. “Still others learned to garden in other parts of the country and need to adapt gardening practices to a new climate, new soil conditions or different growing seasons.”

Master Gardeners gain, basic gardening skills and learn how and where to research more difficult gardening problems to find a solution. “The whole idea is to begin a lifelong learning process with an interest in volunteering to help others,” Hoffman noted.

The Natrona County Master Gardener program offers 63 hours of training. Topics from botany to water wise gardening are taught based upon the Sustainable Horticulture for Wyoming, a Master Gardener handbook. Upon completion, trainees are required to volunteer a minimum of 40 hours in their community before receiving the title of Master Gardener.

“Many Extension Offices receive thousands of phone calls a season, and the assistance of many volunteers is needed to meet these horticultural demands,” said Hoffman.

Trainees work with other Master Gardeners answering gardening questions learning as they help others.

“This experience offers an abundance of opportunities for volunteers to help fellow citizens and expand their own gardening knowledge without having to know all the answers to start with,” said Hoffman.

Visit Casper lands big writers’ conference for 2022

Visit Casper is pleased to announce that the Outdoor Writers Association of America (OWAA) has chosen Casper as the location for its annual conference in 2022.

The conference, slated for May 19 to 23, 2022, will take place at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center and will bring 200 – 250 world-class writers and communicators together from a broad spectrum of outdoor specialties where they can learn and connect, while also discovering all the outdoor offerings in Casper.

“As a gateway to all number of outdoor activities, Casper is a prime location for OWAA’s annual conference,” said Chez Chesak, Executive Director of OWAA. “We’ll do everything we can to ensure that we get our members out into all the nearby open space, streams and mountains that they can, so that they can experience these adventures firsthand – and file stories about them for their outlets.”

OWAA is open to individuals, groups, agencies and businesses that are involved in outdoor communication and its annual conference offers members the opportunity to improve professional skills through seminars, educational panels, group meetings, networking, field-testing opportunities and outdoor experiences.

For more information about OWAA, visit owaa.org. Learn more about Casper at VisitCasper.com.

