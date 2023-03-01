‘Treat Your Shelf’ book fair

The Treat Your Shelf Book Fair is pleased to announce that local authors will be taking center stage at this exciting event. On April 8 from 12 to 6 p.m. at Old Town Family Fun, attendees will have the opportunity to meet and chat with talented writers from our community and discover new favorites.

“We wanted to create an event that would not only celebrate books but also showcase the talent of local authors,” said Copper Mack, the event organizer. “The Treat Your Shelf Book Fair is the perfect platform to highlight the works of talented writers from our community and bring them to the forefront.”

In addition to meeting local authors, attendees can also indulge in nostalgia with vintage toys and collectibles, posters, stationery goods, art, and decor. The fair will also feature delicious food and drinks, including brews from Skull Tree Brewery, mouth-watering bites from The Bourgeois Pig, and “Adult Lunchables” that will take you back to your childhood.

The fair will also include 90’s trivia sessions, an arts and crafts station, and plenty of opportunities to meet and chat with fellow book lovers.

Admission to the event is only $5, and all proceeds will go to benefit the 307 Skate Park & Youth Center non-profit organization.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to discover talented local authors and celebrate the joy of reading. For more information, follow us on social media at Treat yo’ Shelf Book Fair on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089465345351

Guest violinist to join WSO March concert

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is hosting their second to last concert of the 2022-2023 concert season on March 11. ‘Spirit of Music’ will feature guest violinist, Sandy Cameron, at the NCHS John F. Welsh Auditorium. The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra will perform popular pieces from Dvorak and Bruch as well as a piece written by a Wyoming composer. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7:30.

Opening the March concert is Anne Guzzo’s 2004 composition, Wyoming Voices. Guzzo, whose compositions have been performed by ensembles world-wide, is a Wyoming native and a professor at the University of Wyoming. Guzzo’s sounds are drawn on science and nature, playful absurdism, and interdisciplinary collaboration to create music that has been described as alternately moving and humorous.

Following the opening piece, the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra will welcome Sandy Cameron to the symphony stage. Noted as one of the most striking musicians of her generation and a frequent collaborator of composer Danny Elfman, Sandy Cameron will bring to life Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto. As one of the most popular and well-regarded pieces of music in solo violin repertoire, its sound is spirited and gypsy flavored.

Sandy Cameron has been recognized on stages worldwide and in a variety of settings. She has been declared “brilliant” by the Washington Post and has performed noteworthy pieces from Russia to Tokyo and Germany.

‘Spirit of Music’ will close with a performance of Dvorak’s Symphony No. 7 featuring 57 of the Symphony’s musicians. Dvorak’s work is largely characterized by its brightness and folk-themed melodies; this piece, however, has a much more dramatic tone that builds to an impassioned final movement, ending the concert on a grand note.

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is excited to bring this exciting concert to the Casper community on March 11th. Purchase your tickets now: https://www.wyomingsymphony.org/march. For questions or to request an interview contact Rebecca Hebert at (307) 266-1478 or rebecca@wyomingsymphony.org.

UU Casper services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine‐free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in‐person/Zoom services. Attend in‐person at 1040 West 15th Street: To attend on Zoom, visit https://uucasper.org/attend-an-online-service/.

Book Club Discussion—“Saving Cicadas”: Saturday, March 4 10:30 a.m.—12:00 p.m.

Emergence: Sunday, March 5 10:00—11:00 a.m.

Service leader: Elizabeth Jo Otto

Eclectic Meditation Group: Saturday, March 4 7:00—8:00 p.m.

Emergent Phenomena: Sunday, March 12 10:00—11:00 a.m.

The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. -Aristotle (paraphrased) — Service leader: Cindy Wright

Eclectic Meditation Group: Saturday, March 18 7:00—8:00 p.m.

Emergence: Planting New Seeds: Sunday, March 19 10:00—11:00 a.m.

Service leaders: Elizabeth Jo Otto, Megan Jessup

Emerging Nations: Sunday, March 26 10:00—11:00 a.m.

A talk on how new nations come into existence — Service leader: Erich Frankland

For more events and information, and a link to attend online on Zoom, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

First Saturday study

The First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church on March 4 will be an overview of the book of Revelation or officially the Revelation of Jesus Christ. This is probably the most difficult book in the Bible. What did this book mean to the people who read it in the First Century? This is an interactive study with refreshments provided starting at 9 until 10:30. For further information phone Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar at 234-8812

Events at St. Mark’s

St. Mark’s Lenten programs will be about ritual, church seasons and reasons for doing what we do in Sunday worship. All are welcome to join us for a brief service at 5:30 p.m., soup and bread at 6:00 p.m. and Program from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. For information call the church office: 307-234-0831 or check St. Mark’s website.

Prayer and Healing services, Sunday afternoons at 4:00 to 4:30 p.m. from Feb. 26 through March 26 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 701 S Wolcott. The service will include the gathering circle to pray and listen to meditative music and offering the laying on of hands for healing or guidance or anything else. Call 912 844-7412 about any questions.

Central Wyoming Hospice joins nonprofit collaboration

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is excited to announce our new membership to the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI). NPHI is made up of more than 95 not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers and is dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to high quality care at the last stages of life. Central Wyoming Hospice is the is the first NPHI member in Wyoming.

NPHI believes the end-of-life care patients and their families receive should reflect their individual goals, values, and preferences. Together, members across the country define the standards of hospice care and guide patients and families through that journey.

“We joined NHPI because we believe that non-profit, community-based hospice providers historically have been and continue to be the leaders and the innovators in end-of-life care,” said CWHT Executive Director Kilty Brown. ”Ultimately, NHPI’s mission and values align closely with the type of care we provide daily.”

NPHI members are committed to person-centered advanced illness care that ensures individuals can focus on quality and comfort at the last stage of life. Driven by patient and family needs – not profit – members work to fundamentally change how people and institutions view end-of-life care, and instead, help people live as well as possible until they die.

Devon Energy expands inclusion, equity grant program

Devon Energy has opened applications for its 2023 grants to support organizations advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) across its operating areas.

“We want to help address inequality and champion diversity in the communities where we live and work,” said Christina Rehkop, director of community relations for Devon. “Devon is expanding its Inclusion and Equity grant program this year to advance the work of more organizations who are already making a difference in this space.”

Last year, the company provided grants to 11 organizations in Oklahoma and four in southeast Mexico. This year the program is being expanded to organizations near operating areas in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming and North Dakota.

Devon’s employee-led panel will review and select applications for funding. The 2023 grant application closed Feb. 24, and all applications will be notified if they were awarded a grant by April 1.

For more information and to apply, please visit devonenergy.com/sustainability/social/philanthropy

The Science Zone – AmeriCorps

Do you have a heart for service? Do you want to kick-start your career? Do you want to build your employment skills? Are you retired and have a desire to serve?

You could help provide educational programming in classrooms in before and after school programs, community outreach activities, and summer camps.

We have many ideas of how you could help us do outreach.

Members will have flexible scheduling options, flexible commitment levels and will be provided with training. Service commitments range from 300 hours to 1200 hours that can be served over the course of a few months to a full year. In addition to stipends and education awards, becoming part of the AmeriCorps community brings lifelong connections and benefits. Join us as an AmeriCorp member by going to thesciencezone.org or call us at (307) 473-9663 for more information.

River of Life events

Calling all visual artists! The Center for Kingdom Creatives is hosting our Affinity Group meetings for visual arts. Join us on the 4th Tuesday each month from 5 PM to 7 PM at Cascade Coffeeshop (2955 East 2nd Street). Our next meeting is 2/28. We’ll have activities, demonstrations, time for creating, and be planning upcoming events and art shows!

Calling all writers! The Center for Kingdom Creatives presents the Literary Art Affinity Group at Cascade Coffee Shop. Bring your work to share, work on, constructively critique, bring resources to share, and invite fellow writers to join the fun! We’ll also be planning future events, conferences, workshops, and more!

We meet every month on the third Thursday at 7 p.m. at 2955 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609. Our next meeting is 2/16.

Call (307) 369-5433 or contact riveroflife307@gmail.com, or go to www.riveroflife.family for more details.

Women in the Word

Women in the Word Bible Study is a non-denominational bible study for any woman., regardless of age, background or faith, who wants to grow in God’s Word and learn and share with others. We resumed the Bible Study year Sept. 14 at Highland Park with the regular time of 9:15 am to 11:00 am. Please call Angela with any questions 207-267-8061. Free childcare is provided for children ages 0-5 years of age.

Murder mystery dinner at the Red Lion Hotel

Keep your wits about you, and join us for a vintage romp through the 1920s during the Bullets in the Bathtub Murder Mystery Dinner on May 19 at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center. Get thrown into a night of mystery, intrigue, and murder you will never forget. With a killer crowd of people waiting for the murderer to arrive on the scene, this night will keep everyone guessing who the next victim will be. Just be careful because you could be next!

Fedoras and flapper dresses are encouraged and get ready to bid on some amazing items as we will have a live auction during the night’s festivities.

This event will be interactive, so be prepared for a killer time!

Tickets are $65 for Museum Members, $500 for a Member Table, $75 for Non-Members, and $550 for a table for Non-Members. Ticket Prices increase at the door to $90.

Please purchase your group’s tickets in one transaction in order to guarantee seating together. We recommend groups of 6 or more purchase a table.

The Jest Murder Mystery Co. has worked with many big-name companies such as Amazon, Google, Pfizer, Microsoft, and more. With such an elaborate performance from the mystery experts, the evening is sure to be a memorable one.

Tickets are available at: www.oldwestmuseum.org/event-calendar

Not a member? Help support the Museum and join our other members today by visiting: www.oldwestmuseum.org/membership

Quick Facts:

Who: Bullets in the Bathtub Murder Mystery Dinner

When: Friday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Cheyenne Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, 204 W Fox Farm Road, Cheyenne

Contact: Amanda Byzewski, Art Show and Events Coordinator, amanda.byzewski@oldwestmuseum.org