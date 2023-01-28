Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Pesticide applicator education

Licensing education for private pesticide applicators will be held from 1 to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Agricultural Resource Learning Center at 2011 Fairgrounds Rd. in Casper.

Please call 307-235-9400 to register.

First Saturday study

The First Saturday study will be held on Feb. 4 at Bethel Baptist Church will be ‘What is “the Church” according to the Bible ? The study starts at 9 a.m. and refreshments are served. This is an interactive study including discussion and questions. Phone the Church office at 234-8812 for further information. Bethel is located at 3030 S. Poplar in Casper.

River of Life events

Calling all visual artists! The Center for Kingdom Creatives is hosting our Affinity Group meetings for visual arts. Join us on the 4th Tuesday each month from 5 PM to 7 PM at Cascade Coffeeshop (2955 East 2nd Street). Our next meetings are 1/24 and 2/28. We’ll have activities, demonstrations, time for creating, and be planning upcoming events and art shows!

Calling all writers! The Center for Kingdom Creatives presents the Literary Art Affinity Group at Cascade Coffee Shop. Bring your work to share, work on, constructively critique, bring resources to share, and invite fellow writers to join the fun! We’ll also be planning future events, conferences, workshops, and more!

We meet every month on the 3rd Thursday at 7PM at 2955 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609. Our next meetings are 1/19 and 2/6.

Call (307) 369-5433 or contact riveroflife307@gmail.com, or go to www.riveroflife.family for more details.

Devon Energy expands inclusion, equity grant program

Devon Energy has opened applications for its 2023 grants to support organizations advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) across its operating areas.

“We want to help address inequality and champion diversity in the communities where we live and work,” said Christina Rehkop, director of community relations for Devon. “Devon is expanding its Inclusion and Equity grant program this year to advance the work of more organizations who are already making a difference in this space.”

Last year, the company provided grants to 11 organizations in Oklahoma and four in southeast Mexico. This year the program is being expanded to organizations near operating areas in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming and North Dakota.

Devon’s employee-led panel will review and select applications for funding. The 2023 grant application closes February 24, and all applications will be notified if they were awarded a grant by April 1.

For more information and to apply, please visit devonenergy.com/sustainability/social/philanthropy

Murder mystery dinner at the Red Lion Hotel

Keep your wits about you, and join us for a vintage romp through the 1920s during the Bullets in the Bathtub Murder Mystery Dinner on May 19 at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center. Get thrown into a night of mystery, intrigue, and murder you will never forget. With a killer crowd of people waiting for the murderer to arrive on the scene, this night will keep everyone guessing who the next victim will be. Just be careful because you could be next!

Fedoras and flapper dresses are encouraged and get ready to bid on some amazing items as we will have a live auction during the night’s festivities.

This event will be interactive, so be prepared for a killer time!

Tickets are $65 for Museum Members, $500 for a Member Table, $75 for Non-Members, and $550 for a table for Non-Members. Ticket Prices increase at the door to $90.

Please purchase your group’s tickets in one transaction in order to guarantee seating together. We recommend groups of 6 or more purchase a table.

The Jest Murder Mystery Co. has worked with many big-name companies such as Amazon, Google, Pfizer, Microsoft, and more. With such an elaborate performance from the mystery experts, the evening is sure to be a memorable one.

Tickets are available at: www.oldwestmuseum.org/event-calendar

Not a member? Help support the Museum and join our other members today by visiting: www.oldwestmuseum.org/membership

Quick Facts:

Who: Bullets in the Bathtub Murder Mystery Dinner

When: Friday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Cheyenne Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, 204 W Fox Farm Road, Cheyenne

Contact: Amanda Byzewski, Art Show and Events Coordinator, amanda.byzewski@oldwestmuseum.org

The Science Zone – AmeriCorps

Do you have a heart for service? Do you want to kick-start your career? Do you want to build your employment skills? Are you retired and have a desire to serve?

You could help provide educational programming in classrooms in before and after school programs, community outreach activities, and summer camps.

We have many ideas of how you could help us do outreach.

Members will have flexible scheduling options, flexible commitment levels and will be provided with training. Service commitments range from 300 hours to 1200 hours that can be served over the course of a few months to a full year. In addition to stipends and education awards, becoming part of the AmeriCorps community brings lifelong connections and benefits. Join us as an AmeriCorp member by going to thesciencezone.org or call us at (307) 473-9663 for more information.

Counselors present awards

The Wyoming Counseling Association (WCA) announces the following 2022 awards:

Wyoming LifeLine based in Greybull was recognized for its efforts in promoting mental health services in Wyoming. The Garth Shanklin Exemplary Practices Award recognizes agencies and programs which best exemplify the mission of WCA. According to its website, the Wyoming Lifeline was established as an initiative to help protect the people of Wyoming in times of crisis and save lives. Waller Hall Research launched the suicide prevention crisis line in August 2020, the first crisis line based in Wyoming. As of July 2022, Wyoming LifeLine collaborates with Central Wyoming Counseling Center to provide 24/7 suicide prevention in our state.

Lou Farley, PhD, LPC, NCC, of Laramie is the recipient of the Teresa Wallace Lifetime Professional Service Award. This award is given in memory of Teresa Wallace, LPC, LMFT (1960-2019) who worked with youth, special populations, and college students for 32 years, retiring as director of counseling at Casper College. She is best known for her work with resilience and positivity. This award recognizes individuals with more than 20 years of service to the counseling profession and who held significant leadership roles in the profession, local community, and state.

During his career, Dr. Farley has worked as a middle school counselor, child and family therapist, maintained a private practice for 30 years, served on the Wyoming Board of Licensed Professional Counselors, and is a frequent presenter at professional counseling conferences. For 10 years prior to COVID, he traveled to India and, in 2012, to Nepal to work with educators and students on topics that include child development, the power of student-teacher relationships, effective classroom management skills as well as the integration of traditional Tibetan Buddhist values with modern academics. He is currently the Spiritual Counselor at Hospice of Laramie.

Shelly McAlpin, PPC,of Casper, earned the Outstanding Service Award. She stepped up as President of the WCA when the elected president moved out of state and continued to guide the organization through the COVID years. She is the Executive Director of ServeWyoming, with 20 years of non-profit management experience, and a counselor at Three Trails EFAP. She believes in service and advocacy, particularly to those who are marginalized and seeks to have their voices heard.

Stephanie Marker, PPC, from Wheatland, received the Bob Porter Service Award. This award is in memory of Robert Carroll Porter, who was a teacher, coach and secondary school counselor in Wyoming from 1946 to 1982, and for service to Wyoming youth at the junior or senior high school level. Marker is a strong female leader dedicated to mental health services for marginalized middle and high school students in Platte County. She promotes equity and access to opportunities and well-rounded educational experiences for all students to maximize student achievement. Marker is responsible for school counseling innovation and further development of programs supporting students’ career, social, emotional and academic development. While Stephanie is humble about her work, the positive impact is evident through her student’s mental health and academic success.

Merry Jensen Litman, PPC, from Casper, is the Richard R. Means Elementary /Middle School Counselor Award, which recognizes accomplishments at the K-9 level. Dick Means started his career as a school counselor, then served as the Director of Testing at Casper College until his retirement.

Litman is a strong woman dedicated to educating and serving elementary students. It is also her mission to ensure school counselors receive quality professional development. Litman currently serves at Natrona County – Park Elementary School as a Counselor working with a team to develop a “real time” process to get social, emotional, and academic support to students, especially students affected by grief.

Recently, Litman has been instrumental in helping young people receive mental health care and services after a fellow student’s passing. Although very humble about her work, but she has a huge impact on our elementary children.

Annual Taste of Trails

Casper Nordic Club is hosting the 4th annual Taste of Trails on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Scandinavian meal will be served at 3 stops along our beautiful Nordic trail System on Casper mountain. Only 150 tickets will be sold. Purchase tickets by calling Tori at 307-259-9299. Tickets are $35 per person.

Women in the Word

Women in the Word Bible Study is a non-denominational bible study for any woman., regardless of age, background or faith, who wants to grow in God’s Word and learn and share with others. We resumed the Bible Study year Sept. 14 at Highland Park with the regular time of 9:15 am to 11:00 am. Please call Angela with any questions 207-267-8061. Free childcare is provided for children ages 0-5 years of age.