Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Grownup Stuff
Adult coloring club
Coloring is for grown-ups, too (especially those that are in need of a stress-reducing creative outlet). Stop by the Natrona County Library's Crawford Room anytime between 2 and 5 p.m. on Friday, March 13, for the Adult Coloring Club. Coloring books and pages will be available for you to turn into works of art. Colored pencils, pens, crayons and markers will also be provided. Just bring yourself and your friends, and enjoy the afternoon. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Craftastic Saturday
Casper’s growing season isn’t known for its longevity; so if you want year-round fresh vegetables and herbs from your very own garden, you might have to bring some of the gardening inside. Join the Library on Saturday, March 14, at 2 p.m. for this herbaceous gardening craft program for adults, where they’ll show you how to transform tuna cans and clothespins into your very own indoor garden. All supplies provided at no cost. No registration required. First come, first served. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Adult science series continues
The next event in the Adult Science Series sponsored by The Science Zone will take place in partnership with Urban Bottle on March 21. The evening will delve into the science of wine making and fruit fermentation. This event will take place at Urban Bottle from 6-8 p.m. a perfect activity for date night.
Groundwater awareness
In recognition of National Groundwater Awareness Week, the Science Zone will host special activities on Saturday, March 14, during Community Day. They will partner with the City of Casper to provide educational opportunities for all ages! At 10 a.m. there will be a special presentation for younger children “Water cycles -- how you can help keep our drinking water clean”. At 1 p.m. there will be a presentation more appropriate for older students and adults titled, “Groundwater: How our everyday actions can positively and negatively impact water resources now and for generations to come.”
There will be special activities throughout the museum to explore the water cycle, how humans have impacted ground water supplies and an analysis of water footprint calculations.
Texaco toys on display
Come see the Texaco toys and history displayed in the display case at the Casper Senior Center, courtesy of T. Kelley.
Monday night dance classes
All ages are welcome to attend the Monday night dance classes at the Casper Senior Center ballroom from 7 to 9 p.m. If you have enjoyed dancing all your life and just need to brush up or if you have never danced before, these are the lessons for you. For only $3. instructors will help with learning anything from the basic 2-step to Cha-Cha, waltz, swing, polka, etc.
Free food for seniors
Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties, may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.
In Casper, distribution points are the Natrona County Meals on Wheels office and St. Anthony Manor (for residents only).
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (WFBR) and its partners want to make sure no senior goes hungry. For more information, seniors and their families can contact WFBR at 265-2172.
Dance classes open to public
Line Dance Class every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Casper Elks Lodge. $2 donation, money earned is donated to a different charity and chosen by the class every month. A great way to exercise while having fun. Please bring clean/dry non-marking shoes. This is open to the public.
Be a volunteer foster grandparent
Do you want to mentor a child at their school? Looking for qualified caring seniors age 55+ years of age, on a fixed income to become a foster grandparents. Earning a tax-free stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits. For more information contact Vernita Lackey at scpfgp@wyoming.com or 235-5959.
Be a senior companion
Do you want to help people in need? Looking for qualified caring Seniors age 55+ years of age, on a fixed income to become a senior companion. Earning a tax-free stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits. Call for additional information. For more information contact Vernita Lackey at scpfgp@wyoming.com or 235-5959.
Play pinochle at Senior Center
Pinochle players are wanted. Come on down and join the Pinochle Club on Thursdays and Fridays from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Central Wyoming Senior Services, 1831 East 4th Street.
Free senior fun
Free to people 60 or older, if you like to dance, come join Joyce's Stompers for easy clogging (a form of tap dancing) specially designed for seniors on Monday mornings only at 10:50 a.m. on the dance floor in the dining room at 1831 East 4th Street. First call Joyce at 237-4908, so you will not be sent somewhere else. It is moderate, easy clogging giving great exercise for helping flexibility, coordination, increasing endurance and strength and helps exercise the brain by learning different dance routines. If you cannot stand, you can exercise your legs tapping the steps to the music sitting on a chair. You are most welcome. Come make new friends.