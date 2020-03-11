Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Grownup Stuff

Adult coloring club

Coloring is for grown-ups, too (especially those that are in need of a stress-reducing creative outlet). Stop by the Natrona County Library's Crawford Room anytime between 2 and 5 p.m. on Friday, March 13, for the Adult Coloring Club. Coloring books and pages will be available for you to turn into works of art. Colored pencils, pens, crayons and markers will also be provided. Just bring yourself and your friends, and enjoy the afternoon. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.

Craftastic Saturday

Casper’s growing season isn’t known for its longevity; so if you want year-round fresh vegetables and herbs from your very own garden, you might have to bring some of the gardening inside. Join the Library on Saturday, March 14, at 2 p.m. for this herbaceous gardening craft program for adults, where they’ll show you how to transform tuna cans and clothespins into your very own indoor garden. All supplies provided at no cost. No registration required. First come, first served. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.

Adult science series continues