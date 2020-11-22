Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Ladies Night Out postponed

Spectra Venue Management at the Casper Events Center in collaboration with local health officials, have decided to postpone “Ladies Night Out” with Heather McDonald scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4. Fans are asked to hold tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled date. For additional inquiries, please visit the Ladies Night Out event page or the COVID-19 information page at www.CasperEventsCenter.com.

Book sale canceled

The Friends of the Library regrets to announce the cancellation of the scheduled December book sale. The organization determined that it would not be safe to conduct the regularly scheduled sale at this time and looks forward to seeing you next year when conditions permit. Donations will continue to be accepted at the library. Please follow us on Facebook at Friends of the Natrona County Public Library for updates and alternate sale options. You can also email us at folncpl307@gmail.com with questions.

Art on the Go brings art to you