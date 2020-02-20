Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Pinochle players are wanted. Come on down and join the Pinochle Club on Thursdays and Fridays from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Central Wyoming Senior Services, 1831 East 4th Street.

Free senior fun





Free to people 60 or older, if you like to dance, come join Joyce’s Stompers for easy clogging (a form of tap dancing) specially designed for seniors on Monday mornings only at 10:50 a.m. on the dance floor in the dining room at 1831 East 4th Street. First call Joyce at 237-4908, so you will not be sent somewhere else. It is moderate, easy clogging giving great exercise for helping flexibility, coordination, increasing endurance and strength and helps exercise the brain by learning different dance routines. If you cannot stand, you can exercise your legs tapping the steps to the music sitting on a chair. You are most welcome. Come make new friends.

Free senior fun

Free to people 60 or older, if you like to dance, come join Joyce’s Stompers for easy clogging (a form of tap dancing) specially designed for seniors on Monday mornings only at 10:50 a.m. on the dance floor in the dining room at 1831 East 4th Street. First call Joyce at 237-4908, so you will not be sent somewhere else. It is moderate, easy clogging giving great exercise for helping flexibility, coordination, increasing endurance and strength and helps exercise the brain by learning different dance routines. If you cannot stand, you can exercise your legs tapping the steps to the music sitting on a chair. You are most welcome. Come make new friends.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.