Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Motion to intervene granted
The Wyoming Outfitters and Guides Association (WYOGA), Jackson Hole Outfitters and Guides Association (JHOGA), Sublette County Outfitters and Guides Association (SCOGA) and Safari Club International (SCI) jointly intervened in a case in which anti-hunting groups are challenging the U.S. Forest Service’s (Service) approval of supplemental winter feeding of elk on National Forest System lands in Wyoming.
The federal district court in Wyoming granted the Hunting Coalition’s motion to intervene, despite the anti-hunting groups’ request that the Coalition’s participation be limited.
The petitioners—including Sierra Club and Western Watersheds Project—want the Service to stop the winter supplemental feeding. Animal rights groups have sued to stop the feeding several times before, alleging that the concentration of elk on feed grounds increases the risk of disease transmission, including a recent concern that supplemental winter feeding would increase the risk of Chronic Wasting Disease transmission. In a different, ongoing case, the Coalition (except SCOGA) intervened to defend supplemental elk feeding authorized by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on the National Elk Refuge.
Feeding on National Forest System lands and state feed grounds has occurred for more than 100 years. Without the supplemental feeding, many elk would starve.
The intervention of WYOGA, JHOGA, SCOGA and SCI is step-one in the litigation process. Parties will eventually file briefs and likely participate in a hearing to resolve the merits of the case.
Wyoming’s elk herds provide high-quality hunting opportunities for hunters, and outfitters in Wyoming depend on those hunts for their clients.
WYOGA, JHOGA, and SCOGA are represented by attorneys from the Falen Law Offices, LLC. SCI is represented by in-house counsel.
New Hilltop Bank branch open
Hilltop Bank announces the opening of its new location at 4100 Centennial Hills Boulevard in the new retail center called Compass at Centennial Hills.
Every part of the building, inside and outside was intentionally designed. From the open, welcoming layout to the art on the walls, there is a story.
Hilltop National Bank first opened for business in 1964, and the new east side location opens nearly 56 years later to the date.
“Special thank you to the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce for assisting us with the ribbon-cutting held on August 10,” Greg Dixson, president and CEO said. “We appreciate the continued support of our loyal customers and we are eager to celebrate the opening of the Compass with you. Due to the current circumstances, we have elected to not host a grand opening. We look forward to celebrating with you at the one-year anniversary of the opening, but until then please enjoy the new location.”
The new branch will join the five other branch locations that Hilltop Bank already has serving Casper and Glenrock. The east side location replaces the former Ridley’s branch office. The new location at the Compass will showcase improved technology to add to customer convenience.
Hilltop Bank would like to thank the following businesses who helped with the construction of the branch, Caspar Building Systems general contractors and True Land & Realty for site development.
Casper Theater Company returns Sept. 18
September 18 will be the first play presented by Casper Theater Company, 735 CY Ave. “Norman is that you?” will open on September 18 (and all plays will run Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.), through September 27. This play was postponed in April of this year due to the COVID-19, so if you have a season ticket from last season it is still valid for “Norman is that you?” Parental discretion is advised for this show. Ron Clark and Sam Bobrick have rewritten this play to suit these “politically correct” times, but it does include some adult content and language. “Norman” had moved to NYC to find himself, after seeking new environment from his father’s dry cleaning business in the Midwest. This is where he meets Garson. Garson helps him “come out of the closet” just as Dad pays an unexpected visit. The chaos begins when Mom retreats to Norman’s apartment after having an affair with Dad’s brother, Julius. This hilarious comedy will keep you laughing consistently before and after intermission.
At the theater, patrons will enjoy new house lighting, and a darkening of the theater area for better perception and lighting of each production. They have sanitized everything from the front door to the bathrooms and will before and after each performance. There will be hand sanitizer, masks and disinfectant wipes at the door for your convenience. Intermission treats will be individually wrapped or covered, and beverage service will be contained in air pots. They have done their best to make it COVID-free for you to come in and be entertained and not have to worry. Seating will also be spaced to COVID-19 specifications.
Season tickets are also available now which include our cemetery tour this year. The 2020-2021 season begins with the Highland Cemetery tour on October 23-24, “Under the Weather,” November 6-15, (this show is the entry to the Wyoming State Theater Festival Nov. 19-22), “Erma Bombeck: At Wits End” January 22-31, “The Business of Murder” April 2-11, and closing the season with “Hanging With Ralph and Gladys,” the one-act dinner theater continuing the mini-series. The season tickets will be available during “Norman,” Highland Cemetery Tour and “Under the Weather” at the theater 735 CY or online at www.caspertheatercompany.net
Season tickets are $75. Individual tickets, $15 adults or senior/student $13, will be available online, The Casper Senior Center (when it opens) and 30 minutes before curtain at the theater. If you have any questions, please call 267-7243 for answers or more information.
Beatles v. Stones coming to Beacon
The two greatest rock n’ roll bands of all time face off as the Beacon Club hosts tributes to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones at 7 p.m. on Sept. 13. Renowned tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Show, engage in a musical showdown of the hits. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Tickets may be purchased online at www.thebeaconclubincasper.com, by phone at 577-1503 or at the box office one hour before shows. The Beacon Club is located at 4100 W Yellowstone Hwy in Mills. The show is 21+.
Saturday Study moves to Sept. 12
Because of Labor Day on Monday, September 7, the First Saturday study will be on the second Saturday, September 12 at 9 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. The subject is Spiritual Growth according to the Bible: The Ups and Downs. This is an interactive study and refreshments are provided. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
Counseling conference online
Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, and in consideration of the safety of its members, Wyoming Counseling Association (WCA) will hold its annual conference online October 15-17, 2020.
The online conference offers 15 clock hours of continuing education eligible for both state licensing and NBCC credit or 1 credit hour of UW graduate credit:
- Sessions include suicide, supervision, and ethics required for license renewal
- Special session from the licensing board on rule updates
- Featured sessions focused on school counseling, play therapy, telehealth and more
- Keynote speaker Dr. Ann M. Ordway, nationally known expert in ethical and legal issues in counseling.
Learn more and submit a presentation proposal online through the WCA website:
Chamber joins national equality effort
The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce has announced it is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity.
The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce joined the U.S. Chamber’s national town hall event on June 25 where business and community leaders discussed concrete actions that can be taken by government and the private sector to address inequality through education, employment, entrepreneurship and criminal justice reform. As a partner on this important initiative, the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce will be a source for information and advancements made as well as host local dialogues to further change.
The U.S. Chamber stated earlier that the Equality of Opportunity initiative aligns with the Chamber’s mission and shared purpose to help businesses grow the economy and create jobs. The Chamber has championed this mission for more than 100 years — across generations and through some of the most significant challenges in the nation’s history.
Additionally, the Chamber continues to lead efforts to remove barriers standing between people and opportunity. It championed the First Step Act, passed in 2018, to bring needed reforms to the criminal justice system and help formerly incarcerated individuals rebuild their lives through meaningful employment. Through specific initiatives, including the Talent Pipeline Management Initiative, the U.S. Chamber Foundation is driving solutions on workforce development, K-12 education reform and expanding access to high-quality childcare and early childhood education — including addressing the disparities that exist across these issues for people and communities of color.
Free food for seniors
Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.
In Casper, distribution points are the Natrona County Meals on Wheels office and St. Anthony Manor (for residents only).
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (WFBR) and its partners want to make sure no senior goes hungry. For more information, seniors and their families can contact WFBR at 265-2172.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!