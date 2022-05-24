Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Candlelight remembrance at hospice

You are not alone. Please join us for a Candlelight Remembrance on May 31 to honor the lives of your loved ones. On this night, we will gather to remember those who have died, lighting candles, speaking their names aloud, and sharing memories.

The ceremony will take place at 7:00 p.m. in our Kloefkorn Home Gardens located at 304 S. Fenway and is open to the community.

Central Wyoming Hospice offers our Grief Care Services free of charge to the community. If you’d like to know more about our Grief Care special events, groups, and programs, email Todd at toddv@cwhp.org, or call us at (307) 577-4832.

NC Class of 1962 sets its reunion

The NC Class of ‘62 reunion is set for Aug. 19-21.

Contact Dick O’Quinn at (307) 472-1117, or Mike Walters at (281) 435-2713 for more information.

1972 KW reunion

1972 Kelly Walsh Class Reunion Facebook group invites graduates and almost grads to join us for our 50th reunion. All information will be on the Facebook page.

Please Join and encourage other classmates to do the same. Alternately, leave message for Pam at 307-259-7103 or Lynn at 307-259-1604.

Quilters and crafters ‘destash’ sale

Its Springtime and time for quilters and crafters to clean out their spaces for kits, supplies, fabrics, sewing notions, books, and patterns that you know you will not complete before the end of your life!!! Get rid of stuff that you no longer want and make some money!

There will be a Quilters/Crafters “Destash” Sale on June 10 and 11 at the Central Wyoming Senior Center located at 1831 East 4th Street. The sale will run from 3-7 p.m. on June 10 and from 9 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. Fifty tables (50) are available for rent at $20 each. All table rental fees will be donated to the Senior Center.

Set up time is 2 p.m., June 10. Items sold must be clean, not more than 10 years old, and in consideration of others, from a smoke free environment. Booths must be attended by the vendor and/or designated person at all times. Food will be available on June 11 for participants and sale attendees.

Please, only sewing/quilting/crafting participants only. Sign up for your table by contacting Robin Mundell by email at robinmundell@yahoo.com to reserve your space. Payment through PayPal is accepted.

The Wyoming Counseling Association announces awards

Grace for Two Brothers Foundation was recognized for its efforts in promoting mental health services in Wyoming. The Garth Shanklin Exemplary Practices Award recognizes agencies and programs which best exemplify the mission of WCA. The primary mission of Grace for Two Brothers Foundation is suicide prevention through awareness, education, and support. Formed in 2010 by BJ Ayers, Grace for 2 Brothers Foundation continues its critical work for the community of Cheyenne, WY, and throughout the State of Wyoming. The foundation provides resource information and assistance to those who know someone in crisis, to those who are currently in crisis, and provides support to caregivers and survivors of suicide loss. Jeremy Bay is the Executive Director.

Chrissy Renfro, LPC, NCC, received the J.R. MacNeel Award, which is given in remembrance of Dr. MacNeel, the first Counselor Education Department Head at University of Wyoming (UW). It recognizes a Wyoming Dept. of Education or UW employee or graduate student. Renfro is a graduate of the UW Counselor Education program and is now the Manager of Career Counseling at UW in Laramie, WY.

She has worked in higher education for over 20 years and has experience presenting at state, regional and national conferences related to counseling and aspects of college student affairs. Past topics include personality and career assessments, relationships with the parents of college students, cross-campus partnerships, suicide prevention, and the use of mindfulness in academic advising.

Chris Clark, LPC, NCC, was recognized with the Outstanding Service Award. He served the Wyoming Counseling Association as President and Past-President, including conference coordination.

He is CEO and co-founder of Wellness Associates, LLC with his wife Kristine Clark in Rock Springs, WY. He has been a counselor in Wyoming since 2009 specializing in working with blue collar workers and their families.

Janet de Vries, LPC, NCC, of Casper, WY, is the recipient of the Teresa Wallace Lifetime Professional Service Award. This award is given in memory of Teresa Wallace, LPC, LMFT (1960-2019) who worked with youth, special populations, and college students for 32 years, retiring as director of counseling at Casper College. She is best known for her work with resilience and positivity.

This award recognizes individuals with more than 20 years of service to the counseling profession and who held significant leadership roles in the profession, local community, and state. De Vries provided career counseling at Casper College for 21 years, earned her Master of Career Counseling (MCC), served the WCA as President, conference coordinator, and at-large board member. She is Director Emeritus of Casper College’s Student Success Services. Kayla Wilkinson, LPC, from Casper, WY, received the Bob Porter Service Award, in memory of Robert Carroll Porter, who was a teacher, coach and secondary school counselor in Wyoming from 1946 to 1982, and for service to Wyoming youth at the junior or senior high school level. Wilkinson is a strong woman dedicated to educating and serving students during the pandemic. It is also her mission to ensure her school counselors and social workers receive quality professional development. She currently serves as a Resource Counselor at Natrona County High School working with a team to develop an “at-risk” process to get social, emotional, and academic support to kids earlier to avoid students falling through the cracks. During COVID-19, she helped young people receive mental health care and beyond. She advocates for social justice across the region and Wyoming by educating on school counselor and mental health practitioners needs.

Kelly Walsh Class of ‘67 missing classmates

The Kelly Walsh High School Class of 1967 (first graduating class at KW) will hold its 55th Reunion on July 15 and 16 at the Best Western Platte River (formerly Clarion Hotel).

We have some missing classmates with no contact info.

George Allen

Patricia Sue Baker

Sharon Bedard Martinez

Mike Bell

Dale Brown

Mary Cargill

Drew Burnett

Joellen Cherry

Heselius

Carol Collins Jacoby

Penny Dougherty

Nicole Eckman

Stoskpf

Rick Friesen

Greg Goodrich

Ken Haney

Joanne Hannon

Ken Hildebrand

Nina Irby Morrison

Kathryn Jones Pon

David Leonhardt

Harold Lewis

Mike Marks

Ray Maxon

David Miller

John Morrison

Linda Mutchler

Thomas Nelson

Donna Nelson

Hebrew

Richard Reimer

Paul Rich

Barbara Richards

Mark Roberts

Shirley Rowell

Karen Whalen Wright

Steve Wright

Contact Holly Waatti-Thompson, 307.277.3194, kwcasper1967@gmail.com

Free clogging class

Dancers needed if you are 60 to 100+ years old. Women (and men who are brave enough to try) can join in at the Central Wyoming Senior Center, 1831- 4th Street, next door to the Casper Rec Center. Dancing helps give longevity and is joyful. If you like Music, come join in the Fun.

Monday mornings ONLY, in the Activity Room 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., Dance Routines.…Strengthen your legs and get the circulation going.

“We DO NOT Jump, Stand on One Foot, or Go Around in Circles. I Keep it Balanced.”

With each song requiring a different routine, it is great exercise for keeping the mind sharp, as stated in the Reader’s Digest in the May 2017 issue.

If you do not want to or are unable to stand, join us and sit and tap to Western, Rock & Roll, Christmas and more MUSIC.

MUSIC & DANCING IS JOYFUL AND UPLIFTING GIVING A HAPPY SPIRIT! Invite your friends. Just walk into the Senior Center or Call Joyce at (307) 237-4908 for more information.

Free food for older adults

Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.

The EverGreen Box™ (also known as the Commodity Supplemental Food Program) is a food box program for eligible community members. This is a USDA income-based program facilitated by Food Bank of Wyoming and is open to any eligible Wyoming resident.

Visit wyomingfoodbank.org/find-food/older-adults, info@wyomingfoodbank.org or call (307) 265-2172 for more information on eligibility, signing up, and pick-up sites.

