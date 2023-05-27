Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Natrona County GOP meet and greet

Join us for the Natrona County Republican Party Pot-Luck Meet and Greet Wednesday June 7, 2023 Crossroads Adventure Park 1101 North Poplar, Casper 5:30 p.m. till 8:30 p.m. under the canopy. Meet our local politicians; enjoy some wonderful food and comradery hear from our own local legend Diemer True, senior Natrona County Legislators and County Commissioner. Just a fun event, time to see some old friends and a great way to start the summer. Guests are invited to bring a covered dish, chips or drinks. No alcohol please. Families and kids are welcome. Bring your own lawn chairs. Come and have some fun!

2023 PraysWalk

Casper/Stonecroft Vital Network would like to invite all women to the "2023 PraysWalk".

It will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Meet at David Street Station near the splash pad.

(Corner of Yellowstone & David Streets). Spend about an hour and join other women as we walk, pray for our city, our country, and personal needs. Then enjoy networking and coffee or a cold drink from a nearby coffee shop.

For those who may not be very mobile, please feel free to join us anyway. There are always a number of women who will participate at David Street Station without the walking.

In case of inclement weather and for alternate indoor plans call Julie at 277-2144.

Compassionate Friends potluck

The Central Wyoming Chapter of the Compassionate Friends, a non-profit self-help support organization for parents who are grieving the death of a child of any age and from any cause, will have its annual family/friends potluck picnic at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7. We will meet at the Cottonwood Shelter. Please bring a dish to share, your own utensils and drinks. After the potluck we will take a walk through our children's memorial park area. (Weather permitting) For more information please call Gail 267-4023 or Sheila 237-0735

First Saturday study

The First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church on June 3 will be on Heaven: What the Bible says about everlasting life. This study is interactive, interdenominational, and refreshments are provided. We meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Phone the church office at 3030 S Poplar, 234-8812 for further information.

May at Historic Bishop Home

The merry month of May is here and the Historic Bishop Home plans to celebrate Historic Preservation! Thanks to a grant from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Cadoma Foundation installed air conditioning on the 2nd and 3rd floor of the historic home. With careful attention to the historic character of the home, the modifications are barely visible. It is a true demonstration project on how to enhance an historic building while preserving the integrity of the structure. The interior part of the building that is rarely seen will be visible this month as we celebrate historic preservation.

The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East Second Street on the north side of between Lincoln and Jefferson. Parking is behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Remember the house is available for small group private rental events. For additional information email info@cadomafoundation.org or call 307 235 5277.

American Radio NCHS ’73 50th class reunion

The reunion will be held Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29.

Information about Class Reunion is posted on:

Facebook at “NCHS Class of 1973 (Casper, Wy)”

Classmates.com at Natrona County High School, Class of 1973

Natrona County High School website, “Alumni News”, Class of 1973

Classreport.org, State: Wyoming, City: Casper, School: Natrona County High School, Year: 1973

Reunion Committee Contacts:

Mary Ann T: maryannthompson459@gmail.com

NCHS Class of 1973 Reunion Committee: 1234 South Durbin, Casper, WY 82601

Class Reunion Committee is Looking for Classmates: Please provide: Current name, high school name, current mailing address, email address, phone no. to one of the two contact above.

We will post the registration form on the Facebook page next spring. We will email registration to those who provide an email address. Please reach out to classmates and encourage them to join FB AND provide email contact info.

SEE YOU IN JULY 2023

Relay League seeks volunteers

Wyoming Amateur Radio Operators are needed for a special event to honor all volunteer Ham Radio Operators that provide emergency communications, FCC license testing, amateur radio classes and communications for other public events. From May 31 to June 6, registered Wyoming Amateur Radio Operators will have the opportunity to use the ARRL’s famous call sign, W1AW/7 while operating in two-hour time slots on the various Amateur Radio bands that they are licensed to use. If you are interested in participating, please contact Lee Milner at K7WY.lee@outlook.com to receive detailed information and time slots available.

Central Wyoming Hospice joins nonprofit collaboration

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is excited to announce our new membership to the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI). NPHI is made up of more than 95 not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers and is dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to high quality care at the last stages of life. Central Wyoming Hospice is the is the first NPHI member in Wyoming.

NPHI believes the end-of-life care patients and their families receive should reflect their individual goals, values, and preferences. Together, members across the country define the standards of hospice care and guide patients and families through that journey.

“We joined NHPI because we believe that non-profit, community-based hospice providers historically have been and continue to be the leaders and the innovators in end-of-life care,” said CWHT Executive Director Kilty Brown. ”Ultimately, NHPI’s mission and values align closely with the type of care we provide daily.”

NPHI members are committed to person-centered advanced illness care that ensures individuals can focus on quality and comfort at the last stage of life. Driven by patient and family needs – not profit – members work to fundamentally change how people and institutions view end-of-life care, and instead, help people live as well as possible until they die.

Women in the Word

Women in the Word Bible Study is a non-denominational bible study for any woman., regardless of age, background or faith, who wants to grow in God’s Word and learn and share with others. We resumed the Bible Study year Sept. 14 at Highland Park with the regular time of 9:15 am to 11:00 am. Please call Angela with any questions 207-267-8061. Free childcare is provided for children ages 0-5 years of age.

River of Life events

Calling all visual artists! The Center for Kingdom Creatives is hosting our Affinity Group meetings for visual arts. Join us on the 4th Tuesday each month from 5 PM to 7 PM at Cascade Coffeeshop (2955 East 2nd Street). Our next meeting is 2/28. We’ll have activities, demonstrations, time for creating, and be planning upcoming events and art shows!

Calling all writers! The Center for Kingdom Creatives presents the Literary Art Affinity Group at Cascade Coffee Shop. Bring your work to share, work on, constructively critique, bring resources to share, and invite fellow writers to join the fun! We’ll also be planning future events, conferences, workshops, and more!

We meet every month on the third Thursday at 7 p.m. at 2955 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609. Our next meeting is 2/16.

Call (307) 369-5433 or contact riveroflife307@gmail.com, or go to www.riveroflife.family for more details.

The Science Zone – AmeriCorps

Do you have a heart for service? Do you want to kick-start your career? Do you want to build your employment skills? Are you retired and have a desire to serve?

You could help provide educational programming in classrooms in before and after school programs, community outreach activities, and summer camps.

We have many ideas of how you could help us do outreach.

Members will have flexible scheduling options, flexible commitment levels and will be provided with training. Service commitments range from 300 hours to 1200 hours that can be served over the course of a few months to a full year. In addition to stipends and education awards, becoming part of the AmeriCorps community brings lifelong connections and benefits. Join us as an AmeriCorp member by going to thesciencezone.org or call us at (307) 473-9663 for more information.