Werner Wildlife Speaker Series

Join noted writer India Hayford for a presentation on "Living Along the North Platte River," Thursday, May 18th, at 7:00 p.m. Hayford will discuss the physical characteristics of the river, its importance to agriculture and communities along its length, and flora and fauna found along its banks.

Hayford has been a museum assistant at the Werner Wildlife Museum since 2014. Her professional science background is eclectic, ranging from conducting pre-mining vegetative and raptor surveys in Thunder Basin and Colorado cutthroat trout surveys in the Little Snake River drainage to producing a quarterly wildlife newsletter for the Werner Wildlife Museum. As a teacher for Casper College’s OLLI and Continuing Education programs, she offers approximately three dozen courses, including classes in art, science, and history.

All Wildlife Series Programs take place in the Africa-Arctic Room on the main floor of Werner Wildlife Museum at 405 East 15th Street in Casper. Programs are family-friendly, free, and open to the public. For more information, contact the museum at 307-235-2108.

Community yard sale

The Garden Creek Hills Community is holding their Fifth Annual Community Yard Sales from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. There are over 20 homes in the sale! You can find the list of homes and a map on their Facebook page https://fb.me/e/2GTfdkcQK or stop at 5410 S Oak St. for a paper copy, coffee and donuts. Location is South of Wyoming Boulevard around Poplar and Casper Mountain Road.

Aglow meeting at Restoration Church

The Wyoming Aglow Area Leadership Team will be coming to Casper on Saturday, May 20. The gathering will be held at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Restoration Church, 411 S. Walsh Dr. The chapel is just to the left after entering through the main door of the church. Along with answering any questions about Aglow and its ministry, the team will be sharing a message and praying for attendees. Aglow is a Christian International organization with the purpose of seeing God’s will be done on earth as it is in Heaven. Anyone interested in having regular monthly Aglow meetings, as well as those who have never had the opportunity to join us in the past, is invited to come. The actual meeting will last for approximately 2 hours, but there will be as much time as needed afterward to ask any questions you might have.

May at Historic Bishop Home

The merry month of May is here and the Historic Bishop Home plans to celebrate Historic Preservation! Thanks to a grant from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Cadoma Foundation installed air conditioning on the 2nd and 3rd floor of the historic home. With careful attention to the historic character of the home, the modifications are barely visible. It is a true demonstration project on how to enhance an historic building while preserving the integrity of the structure. The interior part of the building that is rarely seen will be visible this month as we celebrate historic preservation.

The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East Second Street on the north side of between Lincoln and Jefferson. Parking is behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Remember the house is available for small group private rental events. For additional information email info@cadomafoundation.org or call 307 235 5277.

American Radio Relay League seeks volunteers

Wyoming Amateur Radio Operators are needed for a special event to honor all volunteer Ham Radio Operators that provide emergency communications, FCC license testing, amateur radio classes and communications for other public events. From May 31 to June 6, registered Wyoming Amateur Radio Operators will have the opportunity to use the ARRL’s famous call sign, W1AW/7 while operating in two-hour time slots on the various Amateur Radio bands that they are licensed to use. If you are interested in participating, please contact Lee Milner at K7WY.lee@outlook.com to receive detailed information and time slots available.

NCHS ’73 50th class reunion

The reunion will be held Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29.

Information about Class Reunion is posted on:

Facebook at “NCHS Class of 1973 (Casper, Wy)”

Classmates.com at Natrona County High School, Class of 1973

Natrona County High School website, “Alumni News”, Class of 1973

Classreport.org, State: Wyoming, City: Casper, School: Natrona County High School, Year: 1973

Reunion Committee Contacts:

Mary Ann T: maryannthompson459@gmail.com

NCHS Class of 1973 Reunion Committee: 1234 South Durbin, Casper, WY 82601

Class Reunion Committee is Looking for Classmates: Please provide: Current name, high school name, current mailing address, email address, phone no. to one of the two contact above.

We will post the registration form on the Facebook page next spring. We will email registration to those who provide an email address. Please reach out to classmates and encourage them to join FB AND provide email contact info.

SEE YOU IN JULY 2023

Central Wyoming Hospice joins nonprofit collaboration

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is excited to announce our new membership to the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI). NPHI is made up of more than 95 not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers and is dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to high quality care at the last stages of life. Central Wyoming Hospice is the is the first NPHI member in Wyoming.

NPHI believes the end-of-life care patients and their families receive should reflect their individual goals, values, and preferences. Together, members across the country define the standards of hospice care and guide patients and families through that journey.

“We joined NHPI because we believe that non-profit, community-based hospice providers historically have been and continue to be the leaders and the innovators in end-of-life care,” said CWHT Executive Director Kilty Brown. ”Ultimately, NHPI’s mission and values align closely with the type of care we provide daily.”

NPHI members are committed to person-centered advanced illness care that ensures individuals can focus on quality and comfort at the last stage of life. Driven by patient and family needs – not profit – members work to fundamentally change how people and institutions view end-of-life care, and instead, help people live as well as possible until they die.

Women in the Word

Women in the Word Bible Study is a non-denominational bible study for any woman., regardless of age, background or faith, who wants to grow in God’s Word and learn and share with others. We resumed the Bible Study year Sept. 14 at Highland Park with the regular time of 9:15 am to 11:00 am. Please call Angela with any questions 207-267-8061. Free childcare is provided for children ages 0-5 years of age.

River of Life events

Calling all visual artists! The Center for Kingdom Creatives is hosting our Affinity Group meetings for visual arts. Join us on the 4th Tuesday each month from 5 PM to 7 PM at Cascade Coffeeshop (2955 East 2nd Street). Our next meeting is 2/28. We’ll have activities, demonstrations, time for creating, and be planning upcoming events and art shows!

Calling all writers! The Center for Kingdom Creatives presents the Literary Art Affinity Group at Cascade Coffee Shop. Bring your work to share, work on, constructively critique, bring resources to share, and invite fellow writers to join the fun! We’ll also be planning future events, conferences, workshops, and more!

We meet every month on the third Thursday at 7 p.m. at 2955 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609. Our next meeting is 2/16.

Call (307) 369-5433 or contact riveroflife307@gmail.com, or go to www.riveroflife.family for more details.

The Science Zone – AmeriCorps

Do you have a heart for service? Do you want to kick-start your career? Do you want to build your employment skills? Are you retired and have a desire to serve?

You could help provide educational programming in classrooms in before and after school programs, community outreach activities, and summer camps.

We have many ideas of how you could help us do outreach.

Members will have flexible scheduling options, flexible commitment levels and will be provided with training. Service commitments range from 300 hours to 1200 hours that can be served over the course of a few months to a full year. In addition to stipends and education awards, becoming part of the AmeriCorps community brings lifelong connections and benefits. Join us as an AmeriCorp member by going to thesciencezone.org or call us at (307) 473-9663 for more information.

Murder mystery dinner at the Red Lion Hotel

Keep your wits about you, and join us for a vintage romp through the 1920s during the Bullets in the Bathtub Murder Mystery Dinner on May 19 at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center. Get thrown into a night of mystery, intrigue, and murder you will never forget. With a killer crowd of people waiting for the murderer to arrive on the scene, this night will keep everyone guessing who the next victim will be. Just be careful because you could be next!

Fedoras and flapper dresses are encouraged and get ready to bid on some amazing items as we will have a live auction during the night’s festivities.

This event will be interactive, so be prepared for a killer time!

Tickets are $65 for Museum Members, $500 for a Member Table, $75 for Non-Members, and $550 for a table for Non-Members. Ticket Prices increase at the door to $90.

Please purchase your group’s tickets in one transaction in order to guarantee seating together. We recommend groups of 6 or more purchase a table.

The Jest Murder Mystery Co. has worked with many big-name companies such as Amazon, Google, Pfizer, Microsoft, and more. With such an elaborate performance from the mystery experts, the evening is sure to be a memorable one.

Tickets are available at: www.oldwestmuseum.org/event-calendar

Not a member? Help support the Museum and join our other members today by visiting: www.oldwestmuseum.org/membership

Quick Facts:

Who: Bullets in the Bathtub Murder Mystery Dinner

When: Friday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Cheyenne Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, 204 W Fox Farm Road, Cheyenne

Contact: Amanda Byzewski, Art Show and Events Coordinator, amanda.byzewski@oldwestmuseum.org