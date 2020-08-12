Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Good news at theater

Casper Theater Company has some good news. The new sign is up and running. As you drive by 735 CY you can’t miss the sign in the sky highlighting the events they will bring as soon as it is safe. They have a great season of shows planned and will bring them as quickly as allowed. Starting in September, “Norman Is That You?” followed by the entry to the Wyoming State Theater Festival, and after Christmas, “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End,” “The Business of Murder,” in the early spring and last but not least the one all have been waiting for, “Hangin’ With Ralph and Gladys.” Look for dinner theater, murder, laughter and great wit to entertain in the forthcoming season. Season tickets will be available during the summer by calling 267-7243. Thank you for supporting the arts, Casper.