Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Replacement process open for clerk of district court
The Natrona County Republican Party in Casper announces the replacement process to fill the vacancy of Natrona County Clerk of District Court due to the passing of current Natrona County Clerk of District Court, Anne Volin. Those applying must be a qualified elector, registered as a Republican. The Natrona County Central Committee will choose three persons from those applying whose names will advance to the Natrona County Commissioners. The commissioners will then hold interviews and appoint one to finish the election term ending Dec. 31, 2022. The initial interviews with the Natrona County Republican Party Central Committee will take place at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, March 9, at the Ramkota Hotel conference room.
The requirements for replacing an elected county official may be found in Wyoming State Statutes 22-18-111 a. (ii). The meeting is open to the public, but only members of the Natrona County Republican Party Central Committee will be allowed to vote.
If you are interested in applying, your request must be received by 5 p.m., on Friday, March 5, via email at ncrpchairman@hotmail.com or mail at Natrona County Republican Party, PO Box 3576, Casper, WY 82602. Any questions please contact Joe McGinley at ncrpchairman@hotmail.com.
Art on the Go brings art to you
Art on the Go is a new informal group of local artists who have banded together to present Pop-Up Art Shows sure to add an exciting element to special events or celebrations held by Casper groups and businesses. Art on the Go will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. We provide these delightful shows to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. For more information or to schedule a show, please contact Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.
Ladies’ Night Out in April
Spectra Venue Management is pleased to announce Nightingale College Presents “Ladies Night Out” with Heather McDonald at the Ford Wyoming Center on Friday, April 23. This ultimate ladies’ night out will be an evening filled with ladies, laughter, cocktails, and retail therapy.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. There will be a trade show featuring a variety retail vendors and a Ladies Night Out Cocktail Lounge. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $29 and $39 each. VIP Tables of six are available for $300 each and include a bottle of champagne plus the ultimate Ladies Survival Kit. Tickets on sale now at www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office and by phone at 800-442-2256.
Today’s women are part nurturer, part chauffeur, part chef, part housekeeper, part teacher, and the list goes on! Then, along comes 2020 to provide a whole new level to their never-ending ninja skills. It’s time to honor these busy, thriving women with a night designed for them — a night off from all of the mom duties and the opportunity to connect with the ladies for laughing, shopping, and overall debauchery.
McDonald’s relatability is celebrated in her stand up comedy act, podcast, and all of her creative content. She is always sharing honestly about her 20 year long marriage, two teenage sons, and being a stepmother, all while making girl’s nights out her main priority in life.
Casper Theater Company season continues
The Casper Theater Company season includes “The Business of Murder,” April 2-11 and closing the season with “Hanging With Ralph and Gladys,” the one-act dinner theater continuing the mini-series.
At the theater, patrons will enjoy new house lighting, and a darkening of the theater area for better perception and lighting of each production. They have sanitized everything from the front door to the bathrooms and will before and after each performance. There will be hand sanitizer, masks and disinfectant wipes at the door for your convenience. Intermission treats will be individually wrapped or covered, and beverage service will be contained in air pots. They have done their best to make it COVID-free for you to come in and be entertained and not have to worry. Seating will also be spaced to COVID-19 specifications.
Individual tickets, $15 adults or senior/student $13, will be available online, The Casper Senior Center (when it opens) and 30 minutes before curtain at the theater. If you have any questions, please call 267-7243 for answers or more information.
Free food for seniors
Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.
In Casper, distribution points are the Natrona County Meals on Wheels office and St. Anthony Manor (for residents only).
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (WFBR) and its partners want to make sure no senior goes hungry. For more information, seniors and their families can contact WFBR at 265-2172.
Visit Casper lands big writers’ conference for 2022
Visit Casper is pleased to announce that the Outdoor Writers Association of America (OWAA) has chosen Casper as the location for its annual conference in 2022.
The conference, slated for May 19 to 23, 2022, will take place at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center and will bring 200 – 250 world-class writers and communicators together from a broad spectrum of outdoor specialties where they can learn and connect, while also discovering all the outdoor offerings in Casper.
“As a gateway to all number of outdoor activities, Casper is a prime location for OWAA’s annual conference,” said Chez Chesak, Executive Director of OWAA. “We’ll do everything we can to ensure that we get our members out into all the nearby open space, streams and mountains that they can, so that they can experience these adventures firsthand – and file stories about them for their outlets.”
OWAA is open to individuals, groups, agencies and businesses that are involved in outdoor communication and its annual conference offers members the opportunity to improve professional skills through seminars, educational panels, group meetings, networking, field-testing opportunities and outdoor experiences.
For more information about OWAA, visit owaa.org. Learn more about Casper at VisitCasper.com.