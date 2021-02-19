Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Grownup Stuff

Art on the Go brings art to you

Art on the Go is a new informal group of local artists who have banded together to present Pop-Up Art Shows sure to add an exciting element to special events or celebrations held by Casper groups and businesses. Art on the Go will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. We provide these delightful shows to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. For more information or to schedule a show, please contact Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.

Casper Theater Company season continues

The Casper Theater Company season includes “The Business of Murder,” April 2-11, and closing the season with “Hanging With Ralph and Gladys,” the one-act dinner theater continuing the mini-series.