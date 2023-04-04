All About Wolverines at Werner Wildlife Museum

Wyoming Game and Fish Department statewide nongame mammal biologist Heather O’Brien will present “Wyoming Wolverines” for the Thursday, April 20 edition of the Werner Wildlife Study Series. O’Brien, who is based in Casper, will discuss wolverine ecology, occupancy survey methods, and survey results from Wyoming beginning at 7 p.m.

According to India Hayford, museum specialist, wolverines are an elusive, solitary species of dense forest habitats in the western United States and Canada. “In recent years, wildlife biologists from several agencies have collaborated to collectively study and better understand the full extent of wolverine range and distribution,” she said.

O’Brien received her B.S. degree in wildlife ecology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1996 and her M.S. degree studying white-tailed deer densities and herbivory from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2005. Her areas of interest include population estimation and ecology, behavioral ecology, fence and road ecology as it relates to wildlife movement, and conservation of sensitive species.

April’s family-friendly event is free and open to the public. The Werner Wildlife Study Series takes place in the Africa-Arctic Room in the museum. For more information, call 307-235-2108.

The Werner Wildlife Museum, located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street, is free and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

NCHS ’73 50th class reunion

The reunion will be held Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29.

Information about Class Reunion is posted on:

Facebook at “NCHS Class of 1973 (Casper, Wy)”

Classmates.com at Natrona County High School, Class of 1973

Natrona County High School website, “Alumni News”, Class of 1973

Classreport.org, State: Wyoming, City: Casper, School: Natrona County High School, Year: 1973

Reunion Committee Contacts:

Mary Ann T: maryannthompson459@gmail.com

NCHS Class of 1973 Reunion Committee: 1234 South Durbin, Casper, WY 82601

Class Reunion Committee is Looking for Classmates: Please provide: Current name, high school name, current mailing address, email address, phone no. to one of the two contact above.

We will post the registration form on the Facebook page next spring. We will email registration to those who provide an email address.

Please reach out to classmates and encourage them to join FB AND provide email contact info.

SEE YOU IN JULY 2023

‘Treat Your Shelf’ book fair

The Treat Your Shelf Book Fair is pleased to announce that local authors will be taking center stage at this exciting event. On April 8 from 12 to 6 p.m. at Old Town Family Fun, attendees will have the opportunity to meet and chat with talented writers from our community and discover new favorites. “We wanted to create an event that would not only celebrate books but also showcase the talent of local authors,” said Copper Mack, the event organizer. “The Treat Your Shelf Book Fair is the perfect platform to highlight the works of talented writers from our community and bring them to the forefront.”

In addition to meeting local authors, attendees can also indulge in nostalgia with vintage toys and collectibles, posters, stationery goods, art, and decor. The fair will also feature delicious food and drinks, including brews from Skull Tree Brewery, mouth-watering bites from The Bourgeois Pig, and “Adult Lunchables” that will take you back to your childhood.

The fair will also include 90’s trivia sessions, an arts and crafts station, and plenty of opportunities to meet and chat with fellow book lovers.

Admission to the event is only $5, and all proceeds will go to benefit the 307 Skate Park & Youth Center non-profit organization.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to discover talented local authors and celebrate the joy of reading. For more information, follow us on social media at Treat yo’ Shelf Book Fair on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089465345351

Central Wyoming Hospice joins nonprofit collaboration

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is excited to announce our new membership to the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI). NPHI is made up of more than 95 not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers and is dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to high quality care at the last stages of life. Central Wyoming Hospice is the is the first NPHI member in Wyoming.

NPHI believes the end-of-life care patients and their families receive should reflect their individual goals, values, and preferences. Together, members across the country define the standards of hospice care and guide patients and families through that journey.

“We joined NHPI because we believe that non-profit, community-based hospice providers historically have been and continue to be the leaders and the innovators in end-of-life care,” said CWHT Executive Director Kilty Brown. ”Ultimately, NHPI’s mission and values align closely with the type of care we provide daily.”

NPHI members are committed to person-centered advanced illness care that ensures individuals can focus on quality and comfort at the last stage of life. Driven by patient and family needs – not profit – members work to fundamentally change how people and institutions view end-of-life care, and instead, help people live as well as possible until they die.

The Science Zone – AmeriCorps

Do you have a heart for service? Do you want to kick-start your career? Do you want to build your employment skills? Are you retired and have a desire to serve?

You could help provide educational programming in classrooms in before and after school programs, community outreach activities, and summer camps.

We have many ideas of how you could help us do outreach.

Members will have flexible scheduling options, flexible commitment levels and will be provided with training. Service commitments range from 300 hours to 1200 hours that can be served over the course of a few months to a full year. In addition to stipends and education awards, becoming part of the AmeriCorps community brings lifelong connections and benefits. Join us as an AmeriCorp member by going to thesciencezone.org or call us at (307) 473-9663 for more information.

Women in the Word

Women in the Word Bible Study is a non-denominational bible study for any woman., regardless of age, background or faith, who wants to grow in God’s Word and learn and share with others. We resumed the Bible Study year Sept. 14 at Highland Park with the regular time of 9:15 am to 11:00 am. Please call Angela with any questions 207-267-8061. Free childcare is provided for children ages 0-5 years of age.

River of Life events

Calling all visual artists! The Center for Kingdom Creatives is hosting our Affinity Group meetings for visual arts. Join us on the 4th Tuesday each month from 5 PM to 7 PM at Cascade Coffeeshop (2955 East 2nd Street). Our next meeting is 2/28. We’ll have activities, demonstrations, time for creating, and be planning upcoming events and art shows!

Calling all writers! The Center for Kingdom Creatives presents the Literary Art Affinity Group at Cascade Coffee Shop. Bring your work to share, work on, constructively critique, bring resources to share, and invite fellow writers to join the fun! We’ll also be planning future events, conferences, workshops, and more!

We meet every month on the third Thursday at 7 p.m. at 2955 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609. Our next meeting is 2/16.

Call (307) 369-5433 or contact riveroflife307@gmail.com, or go to www.riveroflife.family for more details.

Murder mystery dinner at the Red Lion Hotel

Keep your wits about you, and join us for a vintage romp through the 1920s during the Bullets in the Bathtub Murder Mystery Dinner on May 19 at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center. Get thrown into a night of mystery, intrigue, and murder you will never forget. With a killer crowd of people waiting for the murderer to arrive on the scene, this night will keep everyone guessing who the next victim will be. Just be careful because you could be next!

Fedoras and flapper dresses are encouraged and get ready to bid on some amazing items as we will have a live auction during the night’s festivities.

This event will be interactive, so be prepared for a killer time!

Tickets are $65 for Museum Members, $500 for a Member Table, $75 for Non-Members, and $550 for a table for Non-Members. Ticket Prices increase at the door to $90.

Please purchase your group’s tickets in one transaction in order to guarantee seating together. We recommend groups of 6 or more purchase a table.

The Jest Murder Mystery Co. has worked with many big-name companies such as Amazon, Google, Pfizer, Microsoft, and more. With such an elaborate performance from the mystery experts, the evening is sure to be a memorable one.

Tickets are available at: www.oldwestmuseum.org/event-calendar

Not a member? Help support the Museum and join our other members today by visiting: www.oldwestmuseum.org/membership

Quick Facts:

Who: Bullets in the Bathtub Murder Mystery Dinner

When: Friday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Cheyenne Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, 204 W Fox Farm Road, Cheyenne

Contact: Amanda Byzewski, Art Show and Events Coordinator, amanda.byzewski@oldwestmuseum.org