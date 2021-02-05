Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Virtual trivia for AARP members

AARP Wyoming members are invited to take part in a regional trivia night, along with AARP members in Montana and Utah at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11. The live trivia event will see teams compete against one another on a variety of topics, such as pop culture, sports, history, and even some AARP-related questions. Individuals are encouraged to register as participants who register will be randomly assigned to a team once you join the game. Prizes will be awarded to the winning team at the end of the night.

The event is free, but registration is required in order to receive a link to join the event on Zoom. To register, click here or go to: https://aarp.cvent.com/mtntrivia_wy0211. When registering, participants are asked not to opt-out of CVent emails as those emails will be used to send you a link to the game on the day of the event.

“We are partnering with our state offices in Utah and Montana for a Trivia Night bi-monthly,” says AARP Wyoming Associate State Director for Outreach Tanya Johnson. “This has been a great chance to get to know our friends in other states, have a great time testing our knowledge, and share a few laughs.”

For more information, contact Johnson by emailing tajohnson@aarp.org or calling 307-432-5810.