Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Art on the Go brings art to you
Art on the Go is a new informal group of local artists who have banded together to present Pop-Up Art Shows sure to add an exciting element to special events or celebrations held by Casper groups and businesses. Art on the Go will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. We provide these delightful shows to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. For more information or to schedule a show, please contact Bobbie Kuxhausen at bobbiekux@gmail.com or Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.
Casper Theater Company sets season
The Casper Theater Company season will now begin with the cemetery tour. “Erma Bombeck: At Wits End” Jan. 22-31, “The Business of Murder” April 2-11 and closing the season with “Hanging With Ralph and Gladys,” the one-act dinner theater continuing the mini-series. The season tickets will be available during “Norman,” Highland Cemetery Tour and “Under the Weather” at the theater, 735 CY, or online at www.caspertheatercompany.net
At the theater, patrons will enjoy new house lighting, and a darkening of the theater area for better perception and lighting of each production. They have sanitized everything from the front door to the bathrooms and will before and after each performance. There will be hand sanitizer, masks and disinfectant wipes at the door for your convenience. Intermission treats will be individually wrapped or covered, and beverage service will be contained in air pots. They have done their best to make it COVID-free for you to come in and be entertained and not have to worry. Seating will also be spaced to COVID-19 specifications.
Season tickets are $75. Individual tickets, $15 adults or senior/student $13, will be available online, The Casper Senior Center (when it opens) and 30 minutes before curtain at the theater. If you have any questions, please call 267-7243 for answers or more information.
New Hilltop Bank branch open
Hilltop Bank announces the opening of its new location at 4100 Centennial Hills Boulevard in the new retail center called Compass at Centennial Hills.
Every part of the building, inside and outside was intentionally designed. From the open, welcoming layout to the art on the walls, there is a story.
Hilltop National Bank first opened for business in 1964, and the new east side location opens nearly 56 years later to the date.
“Special thank you to the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce for assisting us with the ribbon-cutting held on August 10,” Greg Dixson, president and CEO said. “We appreciate the continued support of our loyal customers and we are eager to celebrate the opening of the Compass with you. Due to the current circumstances, we have elected to not host a grand opening. We look forward to celebrating with you at the one-year anniversary of the opening, but until then please enjoy the new location.”
The new branch will join the five other branch locations that Hilltop Bank already has serving Casper and Glenrock. The east side location replaces the former Ridley’s branch office. The new location at the Compass will showcase improved technology to add to customer convenience.
Hilltop Bank would like to thank the following businesses who helped with the construction of the branch, Caspar Building Systems general contractors and True Land & Realty for site development.
Chamber joins national equality effort
The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce has announced it is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity.
The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce joined the U.S. Chamber’s national town hall event on June 25 where business and community leaders discussed concrete actions that can be taken by government and the private sector to address inequality through education, employment, entrepreneurship and criminal justice reform. As a partner on this important initiative, the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce will be a source for information and advancements made as well as host local dialogues to further change.
The U.S. Chamber stated earlier that the Equality of Opportunity initiative aligns with the Chamber’s mission and shared purpose to help businesses grow the economy and create jobs. The Chamber has championed this mission for more than 100 years — across generations and through some of the most significant challenges in the nation’s history.
Additionally, the Chamber continues to lead efforts to remove barriers standing between people and opportunity. It championed the First Step Act, passed in 2018, to bring needed reforms to the criminal justice system and help formerly incarcerated individuals rebuild their lives through meaningful employment. Through specific initiatives, including the Talent Pipeline Management Initiative, the U.S. Chamber Foundation is driving solutions on workforce development, K-12 education reform and expanding access to high-quality childcare and early childhood education — including addressing the disparities that exist across these issues for people and communities of color.
Free food for seniors
Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.
In Casper, distribution points are the Natrona County Meals on Wheels office and St. Anthony Manor (for residents only).
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (WFBR) and its partners want to make sure no senior goes hungry. For more information, seniors and their families can contact WFBR at 265-2172.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!