Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Avengers at Eagles Saturday
Come join us for a dance by the Avengers Band at the Eagle’s Lodge on Saturday, May 22, from 7 to 10 p.m., and admission is $6 for ages 15 and older. We plan to have potluck snacks after 8 and there may even be door prizes after 9. Please don’t come if you are ill.
Lunch & Learn at fort June 5
The Fort Caspar Museum Association is pleased to resume in-person activities at the Museum with a Lunch & Learn program on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Join us for “Discovering the Magic of Primary Documents” with Steve Dacus.
A self-described “non-historian” and Civil War enthusiast, Dacus is the founder of the 11th Ohio Volunteer Library, an online, non-profit organization dedicated to helping lay people like himself with an interest in history gain access to primary research materials from the Civil War era. Learn how he is digitizing original and one-of-a-kind items such as photographs, hand-written letters, and rare books from bygone days and making them easily accessible to people everywhere through his new online platform: researcharsenal.com.
An optional lunch will be served at noon, followed by the lecture at 1 p.m. Reservations are required for the lunch and must be made by June 3 (call 235-8462). The cost for lunch is $5 for FCMA members and $8 for non-members; the lecture is free with paid lunch or free with paid museum admission. Lunch will feature fried chicken, sides, rolls, desserts, and beverages. The lunch will be served cafeteria style to reduce contact with serving utensils. When not eating, face coverings are encouraged (not required), but social distancing will be difficult to achieve. Please do what you feel is safe for yourself and others.
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the summer months this year are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members. Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road. The phone number is 235-8462, website is fortcasparwyoming.com.
Vendors needed for Caspar Collins Day
Fort Caspar Museum is looking for craft and food vendors for Caspar Collins Day 2021 which will be held on Saturday, July 24. If you would like to set up a booth or park a food truck near all the family fun at the fort, please join us!
The cost for a space (10 by 10 feet) is $30 for vendors and food trucks and free for nonprofits. The vendor application deadline is July 21, 2021. Application forms may be downloaded from our website: fortcasparwyoming.com. You may also call the museum (235-8462), come by in person, or send an email to mailto:aholman@casperwy.gov.
Caspar Collins Day will be held rain or shine on the grounds of Fort Caspar Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Admission is free, and all are welcome. Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road.
Motorcycle safety event a success
The CMA (Christian Motorcycle Association) and WCA (Wyoming Central A.B.A.T.E.) teamed up on May 1, 2021, for the Blessings of the Bikes and the motorcycle safety and awareness runs. They both had extremely large turnouts.
The motorcycle blessings got started around 9 a.m., and continued until 11:30 a.m., at the Hobby lobby parking lot.
The awareness run speakers got started at the Eastside Walmart parking lot at approximately 11:30 a.m. The last speaker, Casper councilman Bruce Knell, read the Wyoming governor’s Motorcycle Safety and Awareness proclamation. The councilman also donated the needed insurance requirements money for the run this year. He was very adamant about the motorcycle community and the city working side-by-side to make a better Casper for us all. The city of Casper, the Casper PD and the Casper community workers all pitched in to make the Casper procession through town probably the safest ever. All motorcyclists, Abate, CMA and all spectators were very uplifted and pleased over the response that was shown to the motorcycle community.
Most riders stayed as the group also showed awareness in Douglas and Glenrock. WCA would like to thank all motorcycle riders, all the community’s effort to practice safety throughout the year, look twice and save a life. The patience of the community as we were running through the processions were the greatest ever. Also everyone that helped work to make this a safe and positive turnout, thank you.
May Take & Make Kit for adults
We love when potential garbage can be repurposed into something fabulous. That’s why we created this month’s at-home DIY project. Stop by the library any time during the month of May to grab this month’s take & make kit for adults — beautiful newspaper flowers that are not only environmentally friendly, but will help bring you the color that your garden might be lacking. All supplies and instructions for the craft are included in the kit. They are available for free at the front desk for all of our grown-up patrons, while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Iron Elk poker run June 26-27
The 9th annual “Iron Elk” Motorcycle Poker Run is June 26-27. Registration starts at 8 a.m., at the Casper Elks Lodge and get your first card. Cost is $40 per hand per person. This will be a overnight Poker Run to Black Hawk, Colorado. Join your Elk friends for a fun day of riding and enjoyment. Details at the lodge, for more information and RSVP by email at Elkslodge1353@gmail.com, or call Casper Elks Lodge at 237-2432 or Kris at 259-7455 or Ron at 315-7842. Open to the public and any vehicles.
New show at Casper Theater Company
Casper Theater Company has a new show on the horizon. The world premiere of Hangin’ With Ralph and Gladys RIP, will debut on May 21-22 (Saturday dinner theater only), May 23, June 4-5-6, at 735 CY. Friday and Saturday night curtain will rise at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinees will be presented at 2 p.m.
“Hangin’ with Ralph and Gladys,” is a sequel to “What Happened to Smith?”, which was the sequel to our original mini-series, “Chez Tre Chic”. Ralph and Gladys, two of the characters in both mini-series, now have their own one-act, also written and directed by Donna Fisher.. Their antics will again come to light with hilarious laughter from their friends and family. The show stars Rev. Dr. Jim Shumard, Sue Blevins, Joan Davies, and Rob Tate, with guest appearances by Dave Shultz, Nancy Engstrom and Stephanie Petumenos. Tickets may be purchased at the Cheese Barrel, 524 S. Center, online at www.caspertheatercompany.net and 30 minutes before curtain at the door for $15 adults and $13 for Seniors/students.
In addition, the first Saturday May 22 only will be a dinner theater performance. No tickets for show only will be sold for May 22. If you have a season ticket, there will be no charge for the dinner. Just show your season ticket at the door at 6 p.m. For those of you who would like to indulge in a fabulous dinner, the cost will be $35 for dinner and show but reservations are a must. Dinner on May 22 will be held at 6 p.m., with show at 7:30 p.m. To make your reservation please send an email to caspertheatercompany@gmail.com with May 22 and the number of people attending with you. You can also call the theater at 267-7243 to make a reservation.
Like so many other business, we, at Casper Theater Company have had a hard year, with many cancellations beyond our control. But we are hangin’ in there. We wanted to start your summer off with something to make you laugh, a fabulous dinner and a great experience. We hope you will join us in supporting the arts, because the arts are universal throughout the world. Come “play” with us.
Art on the Go brings art to you
Art on the Go is a new informal group of local artists who have banded together to present Pop-Up Art Shows sure to add an exciting element to special events or celebrations held by Casper groups and businesses. Art on the Go will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. We provide these delightful shows to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. For more information or to schedule a show, please contact Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.
Free food for seniors
Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.
In Casper, distribution points are the Natrona County Meals on Wheels office and St. Anthony Manor (for residents only).
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (WFBR) and its partners want to make sure no senior goes hungry. For more information, seniors and their families can contact WFBR at 265-2172.
Visit Casper lands big writers’ conference for 2022
Visit Casper is pleased to announce that the Outdoor Writers Association of America (OWAA) has chosen Casper as the location for its annual conference in 2022.
The conference, slated for May 19 to 23, 2022, will take place at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center and will bring 200 – 250 world-class writers and communicators together from a broad spectrum of outdoor specialties where they can learn and connect, while also discovering all the outdoor offerings in Casper.
“As a gateway to all number of outdoor activities, Casper is a prime location for OWAA’s annual conference,” said Chez Chesak, Executive Director of OWAA. “We’ll do everything we can to ensure that we get our members out into all the nearby open space, streams and mountains that they can, so that they can experience these adventures firsthand – and file stories about them for their outlets.”
OWAA is open to individuals, groups, agencies and businesses that are involved in outdoor communication and its annual conference offers members the opportunity to improve professional skills through seminars, educational panels, group meetings, networking, field-testing opportunities and outdoor experiences.
For more information about OWAA, visit owaa.org. Learn more about Casper at VisitCasper.com.