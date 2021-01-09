Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Art on the Go brings art to you

Art on the Go is a new informal group of local artists who have banded together to present Pop-Up Art Shows sure to add an exciting element to special events or celebrations held by Casper groups and businesses. Art on the Go will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. We provide these delightful shows to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. For more information or to schedule a show, please contact Bobbie Kuxhausen at bobbiekux@gmail.com or Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.

Casper Theater Company welcomes Erma Bombeck show

Some of you remember back in the ‘90’s, there was a humor columnist in over 900 newspapers nationwide, and an author of several books, named Erma Bombeck. Erma Bombeck was a dynamo with an easy laugh. “Erma Bombeck: At Wits End,” a play by Allison and Margaret Engel, is a loving tribute to Erma. The one woman show, starring Brenda Lyttle, is a comic look at one of the country’s most beloved voices, who captured the frustrations of her generation. Discover the story behind the woman who championed women’s lives with wit that sprang from the most unexpected places of all…the truth.