Lecture on Cole Creek train disaster

The Fort Caspar Museum Association is pleased to announce its Fall Lunch & Learn program. It will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, and will feature local historian and author Con Trumbull who will discuss the Cole Creek Train Wreck that occurred just east of Casper 100 years ago.

On an unusually stormy September evening in 1923, 69 passengers boarded train No. 30. Departing the Burlington Depot in downtown Casper, the train was scheduled to reach Denver, Colorado, the following morning. Just an hour into its voyage, disaster struck: the locomotive and most of the passenger cars plummeted through the dark night into a void left by the washed-out Cole Creek Bridge. The result was Wyoming’s worst passenger rail disaster.

Con Trumbull, president of the Fort Caspar Museum Association, is a fifth generation Wyoming rancher from Casper. His love of history and railroads led him to the Nevada Northern Railway in Ely, Nevada, where he is the Trainmaster as well as the Archivist. He brings first-hand knowledge of operating century-old steam locomotives and passenger cars to provide a unique insight into the Cole Creek Wreck. He co-authored “Images of America: Casper” and was the author for “Images of Rail: Central Wyoming Railroads as well as a children’s book series “The Adventures of Dirt the Shop Cat.”

An optional lunch will be served at 12:00 p.m., followed by the lecture at 1:00 p.m. Reservations are required for the lunch and must be made by Sept. 21 (call 235-8462). The cost for lunch is $5 for FCMA members and $8 for non-members; the lecture is free with paid lunch or free with paid Museum admission. The lunch will feature a buffet of fried chicken, sides, dessert, and beverages.

For more information, call the Museum at 307-235-8462, or visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com. Fort Caspar Museum is located in Casper at 4001 Fort Caspar Road.

Grief share at Highland Park

Grief Share will be held at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Drive in Casper.

The group will begin Tuesday, Oct. 3 At 6:30 p.m. in Room 1331 and will run for 13 weeks.

There is a $20 fee for the workbook but scholarships are available

For more information please call, Susan Propp at 970-691-0754 or The Healing Place 265-3977

The Science Zone – AmeriCorps

Do you have a heart for service? Do you want to kick-start your career? Do you want to build your employment skills? Are you retired and have a desire to serve?

You could help provide educational programming in classrooms in before and after school programs, community outreach activities, and summer camps. We have many ideas of how you could help us do outreach.

Members will have flexible scheduling options, flexible commitment levels and will be provided with training. Service commitments range from 300 hours to 1200 hours that can be served over the course of a few months to a full year. In addition to stipends and education awards, becoming part of the AmeriCorps community brings lifelong connections and benefits. Join us as an AmeriCorp member by going to thesciencezone.org or call us at (307) 473-9663 for more information.

Continuum of Care looking for members, input

The Wyoming Homeless Continuum of Care held their statewide annual meeting at the Fort Caspar Museum on June 29.

The group had a packed agenda including guest speakers from the Institute of Community Alliances looking at racial disparity in the Wyoming Homeless population, LGBTQ and diversity from Casper PRIDE, the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the Unaccompanied Students Initiative, and the Statewide Coordinated Entry System, for accessing and prioritization of high vulnerability, literally homeless clients. The group also held an interactive activity to determine gaps in services and barriers to housing statewide. Attendees were encouraged and invited to sign up for numerous committees (Data Quality, Membership and Outreach, Coordinated Entry, Rank and Review, and Point in Time) and to apply to become a board member.

The WY CoC is looking for additional members and input from communities statewide to partner to address the issues surrounding homelessness in Wyoming. For more information and to register to be a member or join the mailing list please visit: wyomingwhc.org

About Wyoming Continuum of CareThe WY CoC is a membership driven, planning, and oversight body for Wyoming. The purpose of the CoC is to develop and implement strategies to ensure that homelessness in Wyoming is rare, brief, and non-recurring. The CoC coordinates each community’s policies, strategies, and activities, and is tasked with gathering and analyzing data to determine the local needs of people experiencing homelessness, identifying, and bridging gaps in housing and services, implementing systemic responses to homelessness, educating the community on issues related to homelessness, providing support and technical assistance on the operations of homeless services, and measuring CoC system performance.

River of Life events

Calling all visual artists! The Center for Kingdom Creatives is hosting our Affinity Group meetings for visual arts. Join us on the 4th Tuesday each month from 5 PM to 7 PM at Cascade Coffeeshop (2955 East 2nd Street). Our next meeting is 2/28. We’ll have activities, demonstrations, time for creating, and be planning upcoming events and art shows!

Calling all writers! The Center for Kingdom Creatives presents the Literary Art Affinity Group at Cascade Coffee Shop. Bring your work to share, work on, constructively critique, bring resources to share, and invite fellow writers to join the fun! We’ll also be planning future events, conferences, workshops, and more!

We meet every month on the third Thursday at 7 p.m. at 2955 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609. Our next meeting is 2/16. Call (307) 369-5433 or contact riveroflife307@gmail.com, or go to www.riveroflife.family for more details.

Writers’ conference at River of Life

Join Kingdom Creatives Literary Arts Affinity Group for the first annual, two-day event: Fall Into Books Writers’ Conference is at River of Life Church from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29, and from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30. The event features six guest speakers presenting on Keeping the Muse, Improving Craft, Editing, Business/Taxes, and Marketing; time for networking; local author book signing; and children’s book authors Q&A panel. $75 entry fee includes lunch. $65 Early Bird Registration by Aug. 22!

Central Wyoming Hospice joins nonprofit collaboration

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is excited to announce our new membership to the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI). NPHI is made up of more than 95 not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers and is dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to high quality care at the last stages of life. Central Wyoming Hospice is the is the first NPHI member in Wyoming.

NPHI believes the end-of-life care patients and their families receive should reflect their individual goals, values, and preferences. Together, members across the country define the standards of hospice care and guide patients and families through that journey.

“We joined NHPI because we believe that non-profit, community-based hospice providers historically have been and continue to be the leaders and the innovators in end-of-life care,” said CWHT Executive Director Kilty Brown. ”Ultimately, NHPI’s mission and values align closely with the type of care we provide daily.”

NPHI members are committed to person-centered advanced illness care that ensures individuals can focus on quality and comfort at the last stage of life. Driven by patient and family needs – not profit – members work to fundamentally change how people and institutions view end-of-life care, and instead, help people live as well as possible until they die.

Women in Business Scholarship

The Zonta Club of Cheyenne is seeking applicants for its Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship. The selected applicant – who should demonstrate outstanding potential in her field of study—will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The Cheyenne Club scholarship recipient will then compete (without any additional paperwork required) with other Zonta Club scholarship recipients for an additional $6,000.

This scholarship is open to women of any age who are pursuing a business degree (including accounting, economics, finance, business management, business technology, information technology, marketing, operations management, human resources management, international business, or entrepreneurship) at an accredited university, college, or institute. Students must be enrolled in at least the second year of an undergraduate program through the final year of a master’s program at the time the application is submitted. Applicants must not graduate before April 2024.

To receive the local Zonta Club of Cheyenne scholarship, the applicant must have graduated rom a Laramie County high school or have obtained a GED in Laramie County or currently be a student living in Laramie County. Those students interested in applying but without the tie to Laramie County may submit their application and it will be passed on to Zonta officials who will assure that it is considered for the appropriate regional/international scholarship.

Applications must be submitted no later than Aug. 1. It is preferred that the complete application be submitted at zonta.cheyenne@sgmail.com but they may also be sent to Zonta, P.O. Box 2135, Cheyenne, WY 82003. The application and additional details may be found at https://www.cheyennezonta.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/JMKApplication2023.pdf

Questions or additional inquiries may be sent to parrishzonta@gmail.com.