Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Classes will be held Monday evenings, this fall and into the spring from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. as well as Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Master Gardeners are local gardeners who have taken classes from the University of Wyoming Extension (UWE) and are willing to volunteer time back to their community, said Donna Hoffman, horticulturist with the Natrona County UWE office.

Interested gardeners can look up some details about the local program at: https://www.natronacounty-wy.gov/mg or contact the Natrona County office, for information by calling 307-235-9400 or stopping by the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center 2011 Fairgrounds Road, to sign up.

Hoffman said “those interested must attend an interview and informational sessions prior to starting the course.”

“Many believe Master Gardeners must be walking gardening encyclopedias, and that puts some level of trepidation in potential trainees who might otherwise be interested in learning best practices for gardening and helping other people with gardening problems,” said Hoffman.

Many are long-time gardeners even before taking the training classes; they worked the soil of a garden for years before the urge to learn more hit them.