Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

The U.S. Chamber stated earlier that the Equality of Opportunity initiative aligns with the Chamber’s mission and shared purpose to help businesses grow the economy and create jobs. The Chamber has championed this mission for more than 100 years — across generations and through some of the most significant challenges in the nation’s history.

Additionally, the Chamber continues to lead efforts to remove barriers standing between people and opportunity. It championed the First Step Act, passed in 2018, to bring needed reforms to the criminal justice system and help formerly incarcerated individuals rebuild their lives through meaningful employment. Through specific initiatives, including the Talent Pipeline Management Initiative, the U.S. Chamber Foundation is driving solutions on workforce development, K-12 education reform and expanding access to high-quality childcare and early childhood education — including addressing the disparities that exist across these issues for people and communities of color.

Good news at theater

Casper Theater Company has some good news. The new sign is up and running. As you drive by 735 CY you can’t miss the sign in the sky highlighting the events they will bring as soon as it is safe. They have a great season of shows planned and will bring them as quickly as allowed. Starting in September, “Norman Is That You?” followed by the entry to the Wyoming State Theater Festival, and after Christmas, “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End,” “The Business of Murder,” in the early spring and last but not least the one all have been waiting for, “Hangin’ With Ralph and Gladys.” Look for dinner theater, murder, laughter and great wit to entertain in the forthcoming season. Season tickets will be available during the summer by calling 267-7243. Thank you for supporting the arts, Casper.