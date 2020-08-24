Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

Grownup Stuff

Casper Theater Company returns Sept. 18

September 18 will be the first play presented by Casper Theater Company, 735 CY Ave. “Norman is that you?” will open on September 18 (and all plays will run Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.), through September 27. This play was postponed in April of this year due to the COVID19, so if you have a season ticket from last season it is still valid for “Norman is that you?” Parental discretion is advised for this show. Ron Clark and Sam Bobrick have re-written this play to suit these “politically correct” times, but it does include some adult content and language. “Norman” had moved to NYC, to find himself, after seeking new environment from his father’s dry cleaning business in the midwest. This is where he meets Garson. Garson helps him “come out of the closet” just as Dad pays an unexpected visit. The chaos begins when Mom retreats to Norman’s apartment after having an affair with Dad’s brother, Julius. This hilarious comedy will keep you laughing consistently before and after intermission.