Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

May Take & Make Kit for adults
We love when potential garbage can be repurposed into something fabulous. That’s why we created this month’s at-home DIY project. Stop by the library any time during the month of May to grab this month’s take & make kit for adults — beautiful newspaper flowers that are not only environmentally friendly, but will help bring you the color that your garden might be lacking. All supplies and instructions for the craft are included in the kit. They are available for free at the front desk for all of our grown-up patrons, while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Free food for seniors
Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.
In Casper, distribution points are the Natrona County Meals on Wheels office and St. Anthony Manor (for residents only).
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (WFBR) and its partners want to make sure no senior goes hungry. For more information, seniors and their families can contact WFBR at 265-2172.
State history trek open to all
The 67th annual Wyoming State Historical Society Trek will be hosted by the Crook County Historical Society the weekend of June 4. The agricultural, industrial, military and Native American history of the area will be featured throughout the weekend with visits to Sundance, Devils Tower, Hulett, Aladdin and Moorcroft, and an exclusive tour of the all-new Old Stoney Museum and Cultural Arts Center. Participants will travel via bus to these and other sites of interest. To learn more about the overall history of Crook County, there are several articles on the Society’s online encyclopedia, www.wyohistory.org.
Registration will include entrance fees, transportation and most meals. The event is open to everyone and promises to give attendees a behind the scenes look at some of the area’s unique history. For registration details and a list of accommodations, please contact Barbara Byrne, byrnco@rangeweb.net, or call 307-283-3535, or email society headquarters at linda@wyshs.org. Registration forms can also be downloaded at www.wyshs.org, and are due no later than May 15.
Motorcycle safety event a success
The CMA (Christian Motorcycle Association) and WCA (Wyoming Central A.B.A.T.E.) teamed up on May 1, for the Blessings of the Bikes and the motorcycle safety and awareness runs. They both had extremely large turnouts.
The motorcycle blessings got started around 9 a.m., and continued until 11:30 a.m., at the Hobby lobby parking lot.
The awareness run speakers got started at the Eastside Walmart parking lot at approximately 11:30 a.m. The last speaker, Casper councilman Bruce Knell, read the Wyoming governor’s Motorcycle Safety and Awareness proclamation. The councilman also donated the needed insurance requirements money for the run this year. He was very adamant about the motorcycle community and the city working side-by-side to make a better Casper for us all. The city of Casper, the Casper PD and the Casper community workers all pitched in to make the Casper procession through town probably the safest ever. All motorcyclists, Abate, CMA and all spectators were very uplifted and pleased over the response that was shown to the motorcycle community.
Most riders stayed as the group also showed awareness in Douglas and Glenrock. WCA would like to thank all motorcycle riders, all the community’s effort to practice safety throughout the year, look twice and save a life. The patience of the community as we were running through the processions were the greatest ever. Also everyone that helped work to make this a safe and positive turnout, thank you.
Learning the Cricut vinyl cutter
Join us in the Creation Station for an introduction to our Cricut at 10 a.m., on Saturday, May 8. This is a quick 30 minute workshop that teaches you how to use the Cricut vinyl cutter! “CRFT101” covers vinyl cutting basics and how to operate the Cricut Design Space software. Please make sure to enroll in the Maker Access Pass to ensure you receive a badge at the end of this course. You can use your badges to track what you’ve learned to show potential employers. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Craftastic Saturday
Join us for a special Craftastic at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 8, in the Crawford Room for a DIY project that turns sunshine into color and happiness. We will be making sun catchers out of CD’s—a “shab to fab” project, for sure. This crafting program is for ADULTS ONLY, and registration is required. This event is free and open to the public, with all supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Sign up at natronacountylibrary.org/programs.
Intro to Singer sewing machines
This is a 60-minute workshop at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, May 11, for the Creation Station makerspace, and teaches you how to use the Singer Quantum Stylist 9960 sewing machine at the state-of-the-art maker space. You’ll need to attend this course before you can use the Singer sewing machines at any MAP facility. CRFT110 covers sewing basics and best practices, and allows you to become more familiar with basic stitches and patterns. Please make sure to enroll in the Maker Access Pass to ensure you receive a badge at the end of this course. You can use your badges to track what you’ve learned or show potential employers. Almost all of our equipment requires training and badges before use. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Things You Wish They Taught in School: Higher Education
For this month’s Things You Wish They Taught in School presentation series we will be joined by folks from Casper College to help us learn more about higher education, at 5 p.m., on Tuesday, May 11, in the Crawford Room. Join us for the first presentation in the series. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Register at natronacountylibrary.org/programs to get an email reminder about the event and for updates about these presentations.
This series — in partnership with local community organizations and businesses — is here to help fill some gaps about important information you might have missed at school to get you on track to building better life skills. Each month we will cover a different topic, led by experts in that field, to help answer some of your questions. Keep checking our website and Facebook page to learn more about this series and to find out what topic we will be covering each month.
New show at Casper Theater Company
Casper Theater Company has a new show on the horizon. The world premiere of Hangin’ With Ralph and Gladys RIP, will debut on May 21-22 (Saturday dinner theater only), May 23, June 4-5-6, at 735 CY. Friday and Saturday night curtain will rise at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinees will be presented at 2 p.m.
“Hangin’ with Ralph and Gladys,” is a sequel to “What Happened to Smith?”, which was the sequel to our original mini-series, “Chez Tre Chic”. Ralph and Gladys, two of the characters in both mini-series, now have their own one-act, also written and directed by Donna Fisher.. Their antics will again come to light with hilarious laughter from their friends and family. The show stars Rev. Dr. Jim Shumard, Sue Blevins, Joan Davies, and Rob Tate, with guest appearances by Dave Shultz, Nancy Engstrom and Stephanie Petumenos. Tickets may be purchased at the Cheese Barrel, 524 S. Center, online at www.caspertheatercompany.net and 30 minutes before curtain at the door for $15 adults and $13 for Seniors/students.
In addition, the first Saturday May 22 only will be a dinner theater performance. No tickets for show only will be sold for May 22. If you have a season ticket, there will be no charge for the dinner. Just show your season ticket at the door at 6 p.m. For those of you who would like to indulge in a fabulous dinner, the cost will be $35 for dinner and show but reservations are a must. Dinner on May 22 will be held at 6 p.m., with show at 7:30 p.m. To make your reservation please send an email to caspertheatercompany@gmail.com with May 22 and the number of people attending with you. You can also call the theater at 267-7243 to make a reservation.
Like so many other business, we, at Casper Theater Company have had a hard year, with many cancellations beyond our control. But we are hangin’ in there. We wanted to start your summer off with something to make you laugh, a fabulous dinner and a great experience. We hope you will join us in supporting the arts, because the arts are universal throughout the world. Come “play” with us.
Art on the Go brings art to you
Art on the Go is a new informal group of local artists who have banded together to present Pop-Up Art Shows sure to add an exciting element to special events or celebrations held by Casper groups and businesses. Art on the Go will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. We provide these delightful shows to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. For more information or to schedule a show, please contact Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.
Visit Casper lands big writers’ conference for 2022
Visit Casper is pleased to announce that the Outdoor Writers Association of America (OWAA) has chosen Casper as the location for its annual conference in 2022.
The conference, slated for May 19 to 23, 2022, will take place at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center and will bring 200 – 250 world-class writers and communicators together from a broad spectrum of outdoor specialties where they can learn and connect, while also discovering all the outdoor offerings in Casper.
“As a gateway to all number of outdoor activities, Casper is a prime location for OWAA’s annual conference,” said Chez Chesak, Executive Director of OWAA. “We’ll do everything we can to ensure that we get our members out into all the nearby open space, streams and mountains that they can, so that they can experience these adventures firsthand – and file stories about them for their outlets.”
OWAA is open to individuals, groups, agencies and businesses that are involved in outdoor communication and its annual conference offers members the opportunity to improve professional skills through seminars, educational panels, group meetings, networking, field-testing opportunities and outdoor experiences.
For more information about OWAA, visit owaa.org. Learn more about Casper at VisitCasper.com.
Dance at Eagles
Saturday
Join us for a dance from 6 to 9 p.m., on Saturday, May 8, at the Eagles Lodge. Admission is $3 per person for those 15 and older. DJ Dallas will provide the music and feel free to bring any favorite music you would like him to play. Also, there is a potluck dinner around 7 so bring some goodies to share if you want to.