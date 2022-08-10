Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

First Saturday study set for second Saturday

The first Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church will on the second Saturday, Se[t. 10 at 9 a.m. The study will be on the impossibility of all the major religions being separate paths leading to the same God. This is an interactive study with all welcome. Refreshments are provided. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for more information.

American Cancer Society Relay planning meeting

The American Cancer Society Relay life will hold a planning meeting at 6 p.m. on Aug. 24 at 900 Werner Court Ste 200, offices of Lenhart Mason Associates LLC. This meeting is for captains and those interested in participating in our Sept. 17 relay. Contact Shirley at 307-267-8154 or Bill Junge at 307-271-5816 for more information.

The Wyoming Counseling Association announces awards

Grace for Two Brothers Foundation was recognized for its efforts in promoting mental health services in Wyoming. The Garth Shanklin Exemplary Practices Award recognizes agencies and programs which best exemplify the mission of WCA. The primary mission of Grace for Two Brothers Foundation is suicide prevention through awareness, education, and support. Formed in 2010 by BJ Ayers, Grace for 2 Brothers Foundation continues its critical work for the community of Cheyenne, WY, and throughout the State of Wyoming. The foundation provides resource information and assistance to those who know someone in crisis, to those who are currently in crisis, and provides support to caregivers and survivors of suicide loss. Jeremy Bay is the Executive Director.

Chrissy Renfro, LPC, NCC, received the J.R. MacNeel Award, which is given in remembrance of Dr. MacNeel, the first Counselor Education Department Head at University of Wyoming (UW). It recognizes a Wyoming Dept. of Education or UW employee or graduate student. Renfro is a graduate of the UW Counselor Education program and is now the Manager of Career Counseling at UW in Laramie, WY.

She has worked in higher education for over 20 years and has experience presenting at state, regional and national conferences related to counseling and aspects of college student affairs. Past topics include personality and career assessments, relationships with the parents of college students, cross-campus partnerships, suicide prevention, and the use of mindfulness in academic advising.

Chris Clark, LPC, NCC, was recognized with the Outstanding Service Award. He served the Wyoming Counseling Association as President and Past-President, including conference coordination.

He is CEO and co-founder of Wellness Associates, LLC with his wife Kristine Clark in Rock Springs, WY. He has been a counselor in Wyoming since 2009 specializing in working with blue collar workers and their families.

Janet de Vries, LPC, NCC, of Casper, WY, is the recipient of the Teresa Wallace Lifetime Professional Service Award. This award is given in memory of Teresa Wallace, LPC, LMFT (1960-2019) who worked with youth, special populations, and college students for 32 years, retiring as director of counseling at Casper College. She is best known for her work with resilience and positivity.

This award recognizes individuals with more than 20 years of service to the counseling profession and who held significant leadership roles in the profession, local community, and state. De Vries provided career counseling at Casper College for 21 years, earned her Master of Career Counseling (MCC), served the WCA as President, conference coordinator, and at-large board member. She is Director Emeritus of Casper College’s Student Success Services. Kayla Wilkinson, LPC, from Casper, WY, received the Bob Porter Service Award, in memory of Robert Carroll Porter, who was a teacher, coach and secondary school counselor in Wyoming from 1946 to 1982, and for service to Wyoming youth at the junior or senior high school level. Wilkinson is a strong woman dedicated to educating and serving students during the pandemic. It is also her mission to ensure her school counselors and social workers receive quality professional development.

She currently serves as a Resource Counselor at Natrona County High School working with a team to develop an “at-risk” process to get social, emotional, and academic support to kids earlier to avoid students falling through the cracks. During COVID-19, she helped young people receive mental health care and beyond.

She advocates for social justice across the region and Wyoming by educating on school counselor and mental health practitioners needs.

Free clogging class

Dancers needed if you are 60 to 100+ years old. Women (and men who are brave enough to try) can join in at the Central Wyoming Senior Center, 1831- 4th Street, next door to the Casper Rec Center. Dancing helps give longevity and is joyful. If you like Music, come join in the Fun.

Monday mornings ONLY, in the Activity Room 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., Dance Routines.…Strengthen your legs and get the circulation going.

“We DO NOT Jump, Stand on One Foot, or Go Around in Circles. I Keep it Balanced.”

With each song requiring a different routine, it is great exercise for keeping the mind sharp, as stated in the Reader’s Digest in the May 2017 issue.

If you do not want to or are unable to stand, join us and sit and tap to Western, Rock & Roll, Christmas and more MUSIC.

MUSIC & DANCING IS JOYFUL AND UPLIFTING GIVING A HAPPY SPIRIT! Invite your friends. Just walk into the Senior Center or Call Joyce at (307) 237-4908 for more information.