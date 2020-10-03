Town Crier: Grownup Stuff

They have done their best to make it COVID-free for you to come in and be entertained and not have to worry. Seating will also be spaced to COVID-19 specifications.

Season tickets are $75. Individual tickets, $15 adults or senior/student $13, will be available online, The Casper Senior Center (when it opens) and 30 minutes before curtain at the theater. If you have any questions, please call 267-7243 for answers or more information.

New Hilltop Bank branch open

Hilltop Bank announces the opening of its new location at 4100 Centennial Hills Boulevard in the new retail center called Compass at Centennial Hills.

Every part of the building, inside and outside was intentionally designed.

From the open, welcoming layout to the art on the walls, there is a story.

Hilltop National Bank first opened for business in 1964, and the new east side location opens nearly 56 years later to the date.