Town Crier: Help Yourself

Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick up the meal.

Book sale returns in September

The Friends of the Library group is excited to announce that sales will resume with their “We’re Still Booking” sale on September 12. They are also now able to accept donations of materials for our sales. They are very thankful for the large volume of recent donations and will be ready to offer them in the sales areas at bargain-basement prices of $2 or less. They are also planning for a one-time “Make Your Offer” sale at that time. They have many items of special interest and will let you negotiate your own prices. These might include stamps, sets, unique collections and local interest items.

The popular Early Bird sale on September 10 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the Second Chance sale on September 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. return by ticket only. Tickets for both will go on sale on August 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. These popular events allow first chance at all sale items and first access to the “Make Your Offer” area.

In order to provide a safer shopping experience, everyone must wear a mask. They look forward to safely reconnecting with their customers. Cash, checks and electronic payments are accepted. Please email the Friends of the Library at folncpl307@gmail.com with questions.