Town Crier: Help Yourself

Nonprofit offers help with health care enrollment

If you’re someone who put off looking at health coverage options for 2023 until after the holidays, the good news is there remains a limited amount of time to sign up through the Health Insurance Marketplace. The annual open enrollment period ends Sunday, Jan. 15, and free help is available to review coverage options and decide what best fits personal needs.

The marketplace was created so more people could afford quality health insurance, but it can be confusing to navigate. Enroll Wyoming offers free assistance so people can confidently make informed choices about their coverage. The nonprofit is supported by grants and does not have sales quotas or incentives.

“Many people are wonderfully surprised by the costs and the benefits offered by marketplace plans, but they need to act now if they want to ensure coverage this year,” Enroll Wyoming Marketing Director Caleb Smith said.

After the open enrollment period ends Jan. 15, the only way to access the marketplace is if one qualifies for special enrollment, which requires life-changing events like a marriage, birth, death, or loss of a job. Otherwise, they may have to wait until 2024.

Enroll Wyoming is hosting in-person events around the state in the final days of open enrollment and is also taking appointments over the phone or Zoom.

“Enroll Wyoming is here to help, and our help is free,” Smith said.

For more information, dial 211 or visit enrollwyo.org.

Enroll Wyoming navigators

REGION 1

Campbell, Cook, Johnson, Sheridan, and Weston counties

• Nancy Drummond - 307-461-9099, nancy@enrollwyo.org

• Erik Saulness - 307-461-9572, erik@enrollwyo.org

REGION 2

Converse, Natrona, and Niobrara counties

• Cynthia Nunley - 307-274-2312, cynthia.nunley@crmcwy.org

• Festi Edwards - 307-292-0387, festi@enrollwyo.org

REGION 3

Albany, Goshen, Laramie, and Platte counties

• Parker Anderson - 307-509-0508, parker@enrollwyo.org

REGION 4

Carbon, Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton, and Uinta counties

• Angela Thatcher - 307-352-9109, angela@enrollwyo.org

REGION 5

Big Horn, Hot Springs, Park, and Washakie counties

• Abby Pratt - 307-254-9639, abby@enrollwyo.org

REGION 6

Wind River Reservation and Fremont County

• Alicia Underwood - 307-240-9053, alicia@enrollwyo.org

SEASONAL NAVIGATORS

• Geraldine Minick - 307-439-6645, gerry@enrollwyo.org

• Stephanie McAuley - 307-620-8529, stephanie@enrollwyo.org

PROJECT DIRECTOR

• Jason Mincer - 307-633-7299, Jason@enrollwyo.org

LEAD NAVIGATOR

• Dasa Robertson - 307-214-0786, dasa.robertson@crmcwy.org

MARKETING DIRECTOR

• Caleb Michael Smith – (work) 307-209-4896, (cell) 307-371-6790) caleb@enrollwyo.org

United Way grant application open

The 2023 United Way Workplace Campaign, continues to stay steady regardless of the economic downturn and inflation that continues to affect us all. This level of support from both individuals and company matches will allow for the distribution of funds to qualifying nonprofits in 2023. We are so GRATEFUL to this community for the continued support.

“The success of our United Way has always been attributed to the quality of people who live and work in Natrona County. Every contribution of time and treasure involves personal sacrifices. The success of our United Way rightfully goes to the people of Natrona County who continue to step up and show their individual and community strength of character in tough times.” Nikki Hawley, CEO United Way of Natrona County

The United Way grant is now available at https://unitedwaync.com/united-way-of-natrona-county-2023-grant-application applicants will have until the 27th of the month to submit. Decisions surrounding the approval of applications and specific distribution of funds will be facilitated by Natrona County staff with the help of local community members. United Way is now seeking two to four community members to serve on this committee.

For more information on applying for this grant or how to support the United Way Campaign email office@unitedwaync.com or call 307.237.9367

‘Where Art Meets Grief’ support group for youth

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is partnering with the Nicolaysen Art Museum to expand their grief support for youth. “Where Art Meets Grief” is a special program that helps young people ages 6-18 express the experience of grief through art.

“Grief care for children and teens is different than for adults due to the child’s developmental stages in life compared to what adults experienced about death,” says CWHT Grief Care Coordinator Todd von Gunten. “Kids struggle to express themselves verbally regarding death and loss. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions provides ‘Where Art Meets Grief’ to allow kids to express themselves through art and images.”

The groups meet at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming the third week of every month from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., starting in January of 2023. Kids ages six to ten will meet on Tuesdays, ages 11-18 will meet Thursdays, and the program is free of charge and open to all youth in the community.

Also in January, Central Wyoming Hospice will be offering their Winter Grief Support Group for adults on Wednesday evenings from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., beginning January 18th. This group is also free and open to the community.

For more information and to register for “Where Art Meets Grief” or the Winter Grief Support Group, please call Todd at (307) 577-4832 or email toddv@centralwyominghospice.org.

Paramedic scholarship available at Casper College

A scholarship created specifically for Casper College paramedic students in memory of paramedic Michael Wilder has been established.

The Michael Wilder Paramedics Scholarship will award $1,000, split between the fall and spring semesters, to a Casper College paramedics major enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours with a minimum GPA of 2.5. The recipient does not need to be a Wyoming resident for consideration.

“We honor our son, brother, uncle, and grand-uncle in offering this scholarship. Mike was a Michigan native who came to Wyoming and discovered his passion for helping others, becoming a paramedic in his 40s,” said his sister Barb Maguire, representing the Wilder family. Mike Wilder graduated from Casper College in 1998.

According to Maguire, Wilder was an Eagle Scout, master mason, and outdoorsman “ … who loved four-wheeling, fishing, and geocaching; a gentle giant with a big heart.” Wilder died while on a call in January 2020 and “ … is greatly missed by family and friends. We know he’d be proud to have his name on a scholarship for paramedic students,” Maguire added.

To apply for this and other Casper College scholarships, go to the Casper College Foundation and Institutional Scholarship page.

Updated food pantry list

Casper

Community Church food pantry: 249 N. Wolcott, Eugene 307-462-6821, Sat 9: 00 – 11:00

City Park Church 804 S. Wolcott: Tue 5: (307) 234-6946 Enter alley from 9th, cpccasper@cpccasper.org.

Casper Celebrate Recovery has a food pantry at 8:15 every Friday night at Highland Park community church 5725 Highland Dr. Any questions can be directed to Pastor Chris or Pastor Adam 307-265-4073

Oasis Food Pantry: College Heights Baptist, 1927 South Walnut, 307-224-4104 (X 7) Thursday 10 – 4

Radius Church food pantry: 4301 Casper Mountain Road, 307-265-9121 Tue 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

First Church of the Nazarene food pantry: 2020 S. Jefferson, 307-258-9646 Open Thu 1 – 4.

Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry: 1030 N. Lincoln, 307-577-1041 M – F 10 – 12 and 1 – 3

Mountain View Baptist food pantry: 4250 Poison Spider Road Wed 12:30 – 3:30, 307-234-4381 foodbank@mvbccasper.com

Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry: 334 S. Wolcott St., 307-265-0242 Kody. NEW HOURS Thu – Fri 10 – 2, Sat 10—5

Restoration Fellowship food pantry: 411 S. Walsh Drive, 307-235-9100 Wed. 4 – 6 p.m. 307-670-2833 Cliff

Wyoming Rescue Mission at 230 N. Park serves weekday Breakfast 6:30 – 7 a.m. Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Dinner 6:00-6:30 p.m. Weekends and holidays Brunch 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Dinner 5:00- 5:30 p.m.

Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown). Seniors and the disabled 1 to 3 p.m. General public can come from 4 to 7 p.m. 307- 277-7151.

USDA Child Care Food Program

Wyoming Child and Family Development, Inc. announces the sponsorship of the Child Care Food Program. The same meals will be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge in accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Income chart below is to be used in determining eligibility for free and reduced price meals and milk. Chart is effective from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023

The chart lists household size and annual, monthly and weekly income.

One: annual, $25,142; monthly, $2,096; weekly, $484

Two: annual, $33,874; monthly, $2,823; weekly, $652

Three: annual, $42,606; monthly, $3,551; weekly, $820

Four: annual,$51,338; monthly,$4,279; weekly, $988

Five: annual, $60,070; monthly, $5,006; weekly, $1,156

Six: annual, $68,802; monthly, $5,734; weekly,$1,324

Seven: annual, $77,534; monthly, $6,462; weekly, $1,492

Eight: annual,$86,266; monthly, $7,189; weekly, $1,659

For each additional family member add $8,732 annually; $728 monthly; $168 weekly

Meals will be provided at the facilities listed below:

Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Casper 301 West B Casper, WY 82601

Wyoming

Child & Family Development, Inc. Early Head Start 160 N. Washington Casper, WY 82601

Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Mills 4981 W. Buick St. Mills, WY 82644