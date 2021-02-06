Town Crier: Help Yourself

SNAP users will also have access to this opportunity.

To learn more about the Food for Thought Online Marketplace and Drive-Thru, visit the website at www.wyfftp.org or call 307-337-1703.

Wyoming Food for Thought Project works to create a strong and vibrant local food system. This is an integral part of ending hunger in the community. When every person has access to good and healthy food, the community is better for it; health issues go down, mental health improves and the community becomes stronger.

Poverty Resistance open

Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. They are maintaining their normal hours of operation 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non-sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.

Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for the volunteers.