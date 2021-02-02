Town Crier: Help Yourself

Help Yourself
Free volunteer tax assistance in dropoff mode
Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is offered through April 8, with a COVID safe process. Masks are required to pick up a tax packet and drop off completed packets. If you are unable to wear a mask, call ahead to discuss alternative options.
Stop in to pick up a tax packet at Energy One, 351 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.
Follow the instructions provided, complete intake form and gather required documents.
Drop off completed packet.
Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.
What to take for free tax prep
If interested in using the free volunteer income tax assistance this year, please gather the following documents to be dropped off:
Government-issued photo ID, social security cards or ITIN letters for taxpayers and dependents, All W-2 and 1099 forms for the tax year, bank account numbers for direct deposit, evidence for deductions, such as mortgage interest, property taxes, charitable contributions and medical expenses, receipts for child care expenses and the provider's tax iD number, and prior year tax return. Masks are required for drop-off and the follow-up 15-minute appointment.
Book bag sale by appointment in February
The Friends of the Library is excited to announce an appointment only bag sale with no admission charge. We have an amazing selection of items including puzzles, media, games, and great books. Nothing will be held back.
The bag sale will be open to the public by appointment only. Walk-ins are not permitted. Masks will be required. All payments must be made by cash or check only.
The sale will take place at Natrona County Library from Monday, Feb. 22 through Saturday, Feb. 27. Appointments will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 6:30 with the last appointment scheduled for 5:30, except for Friday and Saturday when the last appointment will begin at 4 p.m.
Sessions will be one hour with one half hour between sessions. Customers must pay and remove all purchases at the end of their scheduled hour, even if they have scheduled an appointment for the next session. Eight customers will be permitted for each session.
Bags will sell for $3 for a grocery size bag, $6 for a standard size reusable bag, and $10 for larger totes. Excessively large totes or bags will be charged accordingly.
Appointments may be requested by emailing folncpl307@gmail or by messaging the Friends of the Natrona County Public Library on Facebook.
Make a quick scarf or cowl at CC, rec center
Knit or Crochet a Quick Scarf or Cowl on Saturday, Feb. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Casper College. Contact Casper College community education at 268-3401 or continuingeducation@caspercollege.edu to sign up or with any questions.
Enjoy a 2-Hour Scarves Class at Casper Recreation Center on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Learn to knit or crochet a fun scarf or cowl in a couple of hours. The yarn and large size knitting needles or crochet hook are included in the registration fee. Some beginning knitting or crochet knowledge is helpful in completing the project during class.
Sign up at Active Casper or at Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E. 4th St., phone: 235-8383.
Parkinson's exercise group
This exercise class is open to anyone with Parkinson's Disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety, and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the class is $5. The group meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500. If you have any questions call 577-5204 or 237-1200.
Art4Expression with Central Wyoming Hospice, Nic
Art4Expression is a unique collaboration between Central Wyoming Hospice and the Nicolaysen Art Museum and is designed for kids ages 11-15. The process of grief requires expression. The act of creation and the use of images draws out that expression. Art4Expression allows processing grief through art, along with other kids who have suffered the death of a loved one. The class is every third Saturday, October through May, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Please call 577-4832 or email toddv@cwhp.org.
Confidential Zoom suicide grief support groups
Due to COVID-19, there are no in-person suicide grief support groups at this time. However, there are Zoom support meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month that are announced and with invitation on J.R’s Hunt; for life Facebook support page. Join the page and watch for the announcement invitation and join. These are confidential and closed to the public. You must join via the Zoom application/invitation to attend. If you have problems, they can also FaceTime you into the meetings. Once you join the Facebook group you may message with any questions.
Child care food policy
Wyoming Child and Family Development, Inc. announces the sponsorship of the Child Care Food Program. The same meals will be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex or handicap, and there is no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meals will be provided at the facilities listed below: Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Casper, 301 West B; Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Early Head Start, 160. N. Washington, Casper and Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Mills, 4981 W. Buick St.
Updated food pantry list
- Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. Eugene, 307-462-6821
- Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights community center food pantry, 1927 South Walnut, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 307-224-4104 (X 7)
- Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 265-9121. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic.
- First Church of the Nazarene food pantry, 2020 S. Jefferson, Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m. 258-9646
- First Christian Church, sandwich ministry begins Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon in breezeway at First United Methodist Church downtown. Info: debmestas@gmail.com.
- Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. 577-1041
- Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. 234-4381 or foodbank@mvbccasper.com
- Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab and go format. 265-0242
- Wyoming Rescue Mission serves weekday breakfast, 6:30 to 7 a.m., lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., dinner, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Weekends and holidays brunch, 11 a.m., dinner 5 to 5:30 p.m.
- Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown), 1 to 5 p.m.
Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.
Free health coaching by phone
Natural Grocers is offering free one-on-one health coaching sessions right now (by phone or Microsoft Teams only) for anyone who is interested. Classes focus on nutrition as it relates to health. Examples of topics covered are general nutrition, nutrition and sleep, pregnancy, athletic performance, anxiety, weight loss, digestion issues (as they relate to nutrition) and more.
The way to sign up for these is by calling Natural Grocers (265-0909) during business hours and asking to schedule a coaching session with the nutritional health coach. Customers are also eligible to receive a $5 off coupon (one per quarter) after completing a coaching session, if they are signed up for the (also free) Natural Grocers rewards program. That's $20 off annually if they complete a session every quarter. The sessions are one hour long.
Food for Thought offers online marketplace
The Wyoming Food for Thought Online Marketplace will open at 5 p.m. on Mondays and close at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, with the Food for Thought Drive-Thru to take place on Fridays between 2 to 4 p.m. at the Food for Thought Program Center, 900 Saint John St.
Customers will start by selecting their drive-thru pick-up time via the Drive-Thru Time Window Registration form on the website. Upon receiving a confirmation email, a link to the Online Marketplace will be provided to shop.
SNAP users will also have access to this opportunity.
To learn more about the Food for Thought Online Marketplace and Drive-Thru, visit the website at www.wyfftp.org or call 307-337-1703.
Wyoming Food for Thought Project works to create a strong and vibrant local food system. This is an integral part of ending hunger in the community. When every person has access to good and healthy food, the community is better for it; health issues go down, mental health improves and the community becomes stronger.
Poverty Resistance open
Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. They are maintaining their normal hours of operation 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non-sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.
Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
Third, social distancing -- that means you need to stay about six feet away from others in the pantry. People might have to wait in their cars during times there are a lot of people coming in but, again this is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Free online dance classes
Enjoy free online dance classes at https://facebook.com/yvonne.e.anderson.