Town Crier: Help Yourself

Mobile food pantries set
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled 15 mobile food pantries across the state, extending through April. These pantries will feature the new drive-thru model that will protect the public, the staff and volunteers during this time of social distancing. Nearly half of the mobile pantries are still in need of volunteers. Dates, times or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns. Please check the website for more information and any updates at wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming. All volunteers must be pre-registered. Volunteers will assist with set up, food distribution and cleaning up after the events. To volunteer, call Myriam at 232-4020.
- April 21, noon to 2 p.m. Buffalo, fairgrounds;
- April 24, time TBA. Evansville, Aspen T. Park;
- April 25, 1 to 3 p.m. Worland, fairgrounds, volunteers needed;
- April 25, 1 to 3 p.m. Sheridan, location TBA;
- May 1, 10 a.m. to noon. Rock River, fire hall;
- May 2, 1 to 4 p.m. Rock Springs, fairgrounds;
- May 8, 10 a.m. to noon. Hanna, 8000 Hwy 72;
- May 9, 11 a.m., to 2 p.m. Greybull, Greybull High School;
- May 14, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Moorcroft, 101 S. Belle Fourche;
- May 15, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Kaycee, HJ Park;
- May 19, noon to 2 p.m. Buffalo, fairgrounds;
- May 29, time TBA. Evansville, Aspen T. Park.
Making handmade masks
A caller without computer access has asked how to make a homemade mask. The Wyoming Medical Center recommends using at least a double layer of 100 percent cotton fabric. This provides the best balance of filtering capability. Tying strings are preferred over elastic straps, but either is acceptable for use by the hospital.
There are myriad suggestions on social media. One particularly ingenious one comes from a man in Virginia, who suggests men use a dry sweeping pad meant for dusting floors and attach Duct tape on either end. For those who don’t want to rip their faces off, there are lots of other suggestions.
Many are using a large, square cotton bandana. Fold it in thirds, flip it over and fold it in thirds again, add round hair ties or rubber bands a third of the way in on each end, and then fold each end in to the rubber band. Many try to fold in one end into the fold of the other end, to make the “package” of material a bit neater, but this can be a little tricky. The key is to keep nose and mouth covered. Someone in the health care field suggested that wearers of glasses may want to wash the glasses in shaving foam, rinse and dry and that keeps the glasses from fogging up. Neck gaiters also work as masks, as do handout spirit towels with booster sayings on them, which fans probably have in abundance in their game bags or linen closets. Stay safe, Wyoming.
Updated food pantry, soup kitchen list
- Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Eugene, 307-462-6821, Saturday 9 to 11 a.m. food pantry closed temporarily.
- Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights Community Center food pantry, 1927 South Walnut, 224-4104 (ext. 7), Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, 265-9121, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic
- First Church of the Nazarene food pantry, 2020 S. Jefferson, 258-9646, closed this week.
- Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, 577-1041, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
- Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. 234-4381, foodbank@mvbccasper.com
- Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., 265-0242, grab and go, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call for apptointment if you are shut in, limited delivery, (Kim’s cell, 307-215-6683)
- Restoration Fellowship food pantry, 411 S. Walsh Drive, 235-9100, every Wednesday, 4 to 6 p.m.
- Salvation Army food pantry, 441 S. Center St., 234-2002, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon. The Salvation Army is reaching out as well. Check their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TSAcaspercorps/ for details.
- Salvation Army, 441 S. Center St., is now serving breakfast from 9 to 10:00 a.m. and lunch, 1 to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. sack lunch and hot meal, 234-2002, grab and go.
- First Christian Church, King’s Corner, 112 S. Beech Street, Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, sack lunches provided, canceled for now, 234-8964.
- First United Methodist Church, Kings Corner, 112 S. Beech Street, hot meal, 5:50 p.m.. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Sunday, canceled for now, 234-9385.
- Central Wyoming Rescue Mission serves breakfast, 7 to 8 a.m.; lunch, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and dinner, 6 to 7 p.m.
- Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month, 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (right downtown). Noon to p.m. temporarily curbside pickup. 277-7151.
Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.
Sites for takeaway meals
New sites have been added to the NCSD Food Service takeaway meals for children. NCSD will provide a takeaway meal, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to all individuals under the age of 18. Individuals may pick-up meals for their siblings and family members 18 years and under to help assist in maintaining social distancing at the following sites: Oregon Trail Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Pineview Elementary, Poison Spider School, Roosevelt High School, Bar Nunn Elementary, Mountain View Baptist Church, Cottonwood Elementary, Evansville Elementary, Journey Elementary, Boys & Girls Club Main Branch, Paradise Valley Elementary, Casper Rec Center, Midwest School and Verda James Elementary. Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick up the meal.
Little Shop of Burgers is offering free sack lunches to school-aged children Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please maintain social distancing while picking up meals and donate towards the cost of a meal if you can.
Poverty Resistance Food Bank open
Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. They are maintaining their normal hours of operation 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non-sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.
Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
Third, social distancing — that means you need to stay about six feet away from others in the pantry. People might have to wait in their cars during times there are a lot of people coming in but, again this is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Caregivers support canceled
The Caregivers Support Group Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April.28, 2020 has been cancelled. All future meetings have been cancelled at this time due to COVID-19 concerns. They will announce future meetings in the Town Crier or you can call Jerri at 577-5204. Stay safe and well.
Parkinson’s exercise canceled
Rocky Mountain Therapy has cancelled the Parkinson’s exercise classes scheduled on Tuesdays, noon to 1 p.m. due to COVID-19 concerns. Watch for updates as to when classes will resume. Stay well and safe and they’ll see you soon.
Curbside parking permits
The City Council and city manager recently authorized a temporary permit program to allow reserved parking spaces downtown, in order to accommodate curbside services to restaurants and cafes during the COVID 19 health crisis. The permit allows for adjacent businesses to sign up for two reserved spaces to better accommodate their customer’s pick-up orders. When the dine-in prohibition ends, the private use allowance of those permitted spaces automatically ends.
Permits are extended through the city manager’s office. Please contact Fleur Tremel, assistant to the city manager at 235-8258 or ftremel@casperwy.gov for more information on how to apply for a permit.
Free online dance classes
Enjoy free online dance classes at https://facebook.com/yvonne.e.anderson.
Garden in place
Due to virus concerns, the Wyoming Plant Company garden center is now offering succulent classes as take and make at-home projects. Choices include succulents in a tea cup, dish gardening and vertical gardens. They supply all materials. Prices vary. If interested, please stop by the garden center at 358 S. Ash St., or call 262-2963 to reserve your take and make.
NAMI family to family
canceled
NAMI Family-to-Family is a free, eight-session education program for family, partners, friends and significant others of adults living with mental illness. NAMI Casper has canceled the class set for April with no start date at this time. Contact Amy Freye at 860-908-2233 or NAMI Casper at 234-0440 for more information.
Thrift shop almost ready
The volunteers of First Methodist Thrift Shop have been busy while honoring the health recommendations! Cold weather gear has been bagged and the remodeling is nearly complete, busily hanging and displaying everything for the warmer weather just around the corner. Keep an eye out when restrictions are lifted because you will be amazed at the new inventory. If you need a “little black dress” for an event or to perform in a music group, you have many options. Invited to a wedding? They have a large selection of both long and short dresses, sundresses, men’s dressy slacks and dress shirts, children’s dress clothes, plus shoes for the whole family. Come find your new clothes to play in and household items at great prices! Find them in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center 2111 East 12th, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday 10-4, Saturday 10-2. All proceeds benefit Interfaith and Holy Cross, staying in the local community.
Banks implement additional help
Platte Valley Companies has increased their relief efforts for customers experiencing financial pressure because of COVID-19. All real estate foreclosure and vehicle repossessions will be suspended for 90 days.
In addition to offering consumer and business loan extensions, Platte Valley Bank and Mountain Valley Bank are waiving certificate of deposit and wire transfer fees for those affected.
Working capital loans are available for business customers who are experiencing cash flow issues.
For existing customers that have found themselves unemployed due to this crisis, an income loss replacement plan is being offered at a special reduced rate single payment loan to replace up to one month of earnings. Details on these offerings and all relief efforts offered can be found at www.pvbank.com and www.bankmvb.com. Customers interested in taking advantage of these programs simply need to contact the bank to begin the process.
Jonah Banks close lobbies
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Jonah Bank has elected to close the lobbies temporarily. Customers are asked to use the drive-ups to transact business. Drive-up hours remain the same, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.,Monday through Friday. If they need to speak or meet with their Jonah banker, please call the branch.
Mindful Warriors postponed
The Mindful Warrior Project will not meet on April 4 as normally planned. The next class on mindfulness meditation will be held on April 18. This is a free program for veterans facilitated by David Allhusen, LCSW. Classes are held on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the First United Methodist Church at 8:30 a.m. Mr. Allhusen can be reached at the Casper VA CBOC Clinic for any questions.
UW extension changes private pesticide procedure
The University of Wyoming Extension has implemented an online process for those seeking private applicator pesticide licenses in light of the University of Wyoming suspending all in-person activities until May 15 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Extension pesticide training coordinator Jeff Edwards said those interested can go to http://bit.ly/applicatorprep, click the Private Applicators tab and have two options under Licensing. All of the required files are linked in the website, said Edwards.
Option 1. Self-study and take-home workbook: Download or print the core manual, print the Private Applicator Workbook, print the private applicator license application, read the core manual, complete the take-home workbook by answering questions in the workbook, completely fill out the private applicator license application and mail the completed take-home workbook and the private applicator license application to: Wyoming Department of Agriculture, Technical Services Division, 2219 Carey Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82002
Option 2. Electronically scan and email the completed take-home workbook and the private applicator license application to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture at agrtshelpdesk@wyo.gov.
No visitors at detention center
Effective immediately the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office has cancelled all public visiting at the Natrona County Detention Center. Professional visitors will be subjected to a health screening prior to the admittance into the secure portion of the facility. The cancellation was re-evaluated on April 6, 2020.
Upon recommendation of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control, it is asked that community members practice social distancing and avoid public gatherings.
Book sale and pre-sales canceled
The April book sale at the library has been canceled. The next sale will take place in conjunction with the NicFest in June. Effective immediately and until further notice, the Friends of the Library are not accepting any donations (books, magazines, etc.) The Friends of the Library thanks you for your ongoing support and looks forward to resuming the regular activities and schedules.
No changes to CATC/the Bus
ATC/The Bus does not anticipate any changes in service or schedules at this time due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
CATC/The Bus will continue to monitor this outbreak and they will pass along any new information that becomes available.
At Casper Area Transportation Coalition (CATC), their first priority is the safety and health of passengers, employees and community members. With the emergence of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in many regions of the country and as near as the central Colorado Rocky Mountain region, CATC has moved to upgraded bus cleaning protocols and frequency. They are taking this proactive approach to protect passengers, employees and community members.
CATC/The Bus’s upgraded protocols include the wiping down of all touch surfaces in each bus paying particular attention to the operator’s area and boarding door area of each bus twice daily along with disinfectant treatment of each unit every evening at the end of the service day. The staff and operators have all been trained in these procedures. All products used are approved by the USEPA as environmentally safe and have been determined to be the most effective products for eliminating the virus on environmental surfaces.
They are working with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department (CNCHD) to monitor the progression of the COVID-19 outbreak and they will make changes to their cleaning and disinfecting protocols based upon their recommendations moving forward.
You can keep yourself and others healthy by not traveling when you are sick, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, avoiding touching your face and eyes, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly.
Poverty Resistance Food Pantry
The Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, was founded in 1987, and is committed to helping reduce hunger in the community.
Community support in the form of small donations has been critical in allowing the pantry to remain open and serving low income folks.
The organization is run by volunteers logging in more than 190 hours a month. Total food distributed in 2019 was 537,122 pounds.
The organization provided 30,357 food baskets in 2019 and served a hot lunch to more than 50 individuals a day. The pantry is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The food pantry is supported by private donations and small fundraisers. Mary Ann is one of the original founders of the organization and continues to raise funds for the program.
When you see Mary Ann out and about face painting little kids, please drop some spare change into her jar. Buy one of her painted rocks or some of her art.
Drop some cash in the donation box at the pantry, or mail a check to the pantry.
For more information about Poverty Resistance Food Pantry email Mary Ann Budenske at mbudenske@aol.com, Friend her on Facebook or phone her at 307-215-4732.
