Town Crier: Help Yourself

Candlelight vigil Oct. 4
In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month, the Self Help Center is joining with several other community agencies, families and friends to mourn, celebrate and remember those lost to abuse. In addition, they are joining to share in a commitment toward offering “help and hope” for those in need of advocacy and justice as well as ongoing resources for victims and their families.
They invite the community to join the Self Help Center and friends at the Tate Pumphouse on Sunday, October 4th beginning at 6 p.m. for this special event supporting Domestic Violence Awareness for the public Candlelight Vigil honoring those mourned, celebrated and remembered. They will be offering a light dinner as well as live music. In addition, community leaders will be sharing their respective messages toward eliminating violence in our community.
If you have any questions regarding this event, please contact the Self Help Center at 307-235-2814.
Fall, winter in stock at Methodist thrift
The United Methodist Thrift Shop has spent a few days closed to bag up spring and summer in order to load our racks and shelves with fall and winter. Come visit to see a beautiful selection of warm clothing...coats, sweaters, vests, hats, gloves. Get a jump on Halloween by checking out the costumes. If you’re thinking about school dances, the shop has formals. Have a wedding to attend? Women’s dresses for a variety of occasions. Men, come see the huge selection of name brand shirts and selection of suits.
The Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find them in the Beverly Plaza Shopping center, 2111 East 12th. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, right here in Casper. Like on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.
Tree care workshop Oct. 10
University of Wyoming Extension onf Natrona County presents a Central Wyoming tree care workshop from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Agriculture Resources & Learning Center, 2011 Fairgrounds Rd. A Zoom option is also available. In-person registration is limited to 75.
Speakers include Dr. John Ball of South Dakota State University, Dan Wiederrecht of the Douglas Bonsai Club & Clark Young of the Laramie County Conservation District. Ball will give the first and the last presentations. His first program will be on training both young and mature trees. Clark will give the second program of the morning, on developing wind breaks and preventing poorly placed snowdrifts. Lunch by HQ Bar BQ will be served at 11:45. The afternoon will start with a fun presentation on creating Bonsai from Native Wild Found Plants by Dan Wiederrecht. The final presentation will be about the ANSI Z Arboricultural Operational Safety Standards by Ball. By attending the full day ISA Certified Arborists will accumulate 5.5 CEU credits. Registrations are $15 and are open by contacting Rose Jones at the UW Extension Office of Natrona County at 235-9400. Payments can be made in cash or with a check.
Speakers are sponsored by Wyoming State Forestry Division, Natrona County Conservation District, the City of Casper Parks Division and ISA Rocky Mountain Chapter.
Masks will be required of those attending in person and tables and seating will be arranged for social distancing.
Those who do not want to attend in person due to concerns for COVID-19 exposure or who register late can attend via a Zoom video link. Lunch will only be served to those attending in person.
September mobile food pantry
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled the following Mobile Pantries across the state to help alleviate the food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 event.
WFBR is dedicated to keeping staff, volunteers, partners and the public safe by implementing necessary precautionary steps to meet this fluid situation. WFBR is still providing drive-through mobile pantries which include pre-packaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles so that social distancing is maintained while serving the public.
Anyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis is welcomed, and encouraged, to utilize any of the mobile pantries. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. If you are picking up for another household please prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form (available on their website.)
"Anyone picking up food at one of our Drive-thru Mobile Pantries should have space in their vehicle cleared before they arrive in line. We will need enough room to provide at least one week's worth of food for a family of four." added Myriam Wolcott, Program Manager for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Dates, times, or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so please check Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies' website for more information and for any updates on mobile pantries in your area. http://wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming/
Families in need of food can contact Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ local partner agencies, a list of locations and phone numbers is available at http://wyomingfoodbank.org/wp-content/uploads/Partnering-Agencies-List-2019.pdf.
Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution and to help clean up at some of these events. To register as a volunteer, please contact Myriam at 232-4020.
- Sept. 26, Gillette, 1 to 3 p.m. Camplex
Kids' grief event at Hospice
Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will be holding a special grief program for kids, “Upside Down and Grief Side Out,” on Saturday, September 26.
Playing off Pixar, the interactive event starts with a viewing of the movie “Inside Out,” in which a panel of animated emotions live in “headquarters” in a child’s mind and help them to adjust with major changes in life. After the movie and some conversation, the kids and parents will use imaginative play to recreate and explore their own “headquarters”.
This is a free event and open to the community through the Grief Support Program, for kids ages 6 through 10 who have lost a loved one to death and their parents or guardians. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon at 319 South Wilson, and lunch will be provided.
Space is limited due to health precautions.
Please bring a mask or one will be provided, and they will be doing screening and temperature checks.
Please call 577-4832 to reserve your spot.
Bearing our family workshop
Join Art 321 on September 26 for a creative family workshop with Tara Pappas.
Families will create their own custom paintings inspired by Tara Pappas' "The Morning Light," representing their family unit (i.e. couple, couple with 1 cub/2 cubs/3 cubs/etc). Tara's open-ended instructional techniques provide opportunities for each artist to create unique paintings, rather than direct copies of the painting used for inspiration. All materials will be provided. Registration is $26 to $66.
After the workshop, prepaid registrants can head next door for a sandwich or burger compliments of The Office Bar and Grill.
Tara Pappas is a mixed media artist and illustrator in Laramie. Visit Tara’s website at www.TaraPappasArt.com to see her work and find out about her creative processes.
Register by visiting the Facebook event, calling 265-2655 or stopping by Art 321 at 321 W. Midwest Ave.
Online tools for art support
Join Art 321 for a two-hour session on September 26 with Tara Pappas exploring online platforms such as Patreon (where patrons can support your current projects) and tools to extend your reach with unique printing ideas. Attendees will leave this workshop with strategies for creating a supportive online community ready to back creative projects and inspiration for getting their work in the homes of more people. Registration is $20 to $40.
After the workshop, prepaid registrants can head next door for a beverage (wine, beer or well) compliments of The Office Bar and Grill.
Visit Tara’s website at www.TaraPappasArt.com to see her work and find out about her creative processes.
Register by visiting the Facebook event, calling 265-2655 or stopping by Art 321 at 321 W. Midwest Ave.
Fabric collage class
Come to Art 321 for a fun, fabric landscape collage workshop with fiber artist Carol Kolf on October 3. Learn new techniques and create several collages made of tiny pieces of fabric combined to make a landscape scene. Carol will discuss light source and how to add dimension to your scene using paint. There will not be any sewing in this class. Your finished landscapes will be suitable for framing or finishing as a mini quilt wall hanging. Cost is $75 to $95.
Supplies needed: Long pointed tweezers (long ones work best, but if you only have short ones, they will work), one piece of corrugated cardboard 10 by 12 inches; rotary cutter, 28mm or 45mm; 6 to 12-inch ruler; small cutting mat (can be shared); small and large fabric scissors. Optional: photograph to use for inspiration. All other supplies included.
Register by visiting the Facebook event, calling 265-2655 or stopping by Art 321 at 321 W. Midwest St.
Learn more about Carol Kolf at: http://www.carolkolf.com/.
Saturday Study Oct. 3
The next First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church will be on Saturday, October 3. The subject is seeing Jesus and the Gospel in the Old Testament: A study of Typology. The class starts at 9 a.m. with refreshments. This is an interactive study and all are invited. The address is 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
Art4Expression with Central Wyoming Hospice, Nic
Art4Expression is a unique collaboration between Central Wyoming Hospice and the Nicolaysen Art Museum and is designed for kids ages 11-15. The process of grief requires expression. The act of creation and the use of images draws out that expression. Art4Expression allows processing grief through art, along with other kids who have suffered the death of a loved one. The class is every third Saturday, October through May, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Register by September 27. Please call 577-4832 or email toddv@cwhp.org.
Confidential Zoom suicide grief support groups
Due to COVID-19, there are no in-person suicide grief support groups at this time. However, there are Zoom support meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month that are announced and with invitation on J.R’s Hunt; for life Facebook support page. Join the page and watch for the announcement invitation and join. These are confidential and closed to the public. You must join via the Zoom application/invitation to attend. If you have problems, they can also FaceTime you into the meetings. Once you join the Facebook group you may message with any questions.
Child care food policy
Wyoming Child and Family Development, Inc. announces the sponsorship of the Child Care Food Program. The same meals will be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex or handicap, and there is no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meals will be provided at the facilities listed below: Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Casper, 301 West B; Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Early Head Start, 160. N. Washington, Casper and Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Mills, 4981 W. Buick St.
Updated food pantry list
- Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. Eugene, 307-462-6821
- Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights community center food pantry, 1927 South Walnut, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 307-224-4104 (X 7)
- Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 265-9121. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic.
- First Church of the Nazarene food pantry, 2020 S. Jefferson, Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m. 258-9646
- First Christian Church, sandwich ministry begins Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon in breezeway at First United Methodist Church downtown. Info: debmestas@gmail.com.
- Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. 577-1041
- Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. 234-4381 or foodbank@mvbccasper.com
- Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab and go format. 265-0242
- Central Wyoming Rescue Mission serves weekday breakfast, 6:30 to 7 a.m., lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., dinner, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Weekends and holidays brunch, 11 a.m., dinner 5 to 5:30 p.m. The mission will also distribute 60 food pantry boxes on Wednesdays starting at 10 a.m. first come, first served until the boxes are gone.
- Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown), 1 to 6 p.m. 277-715
Free health coaching by phone
Natural Grocers is offering free one-on-one health coaching sessions right now (by phone or Microsoft Teams only) for anyone who is interested. Classes focus on nutrition as it relates to health. Examples of topics covered are general nutrition, nutrition and sleep, pregnancy, athletic performance, anxiety, weight loss, digestion issues (as they relate to nutrition) and more.
The way to sign up for these is by calling Natural Grocers (265-0909) during business hours and asking to schedule a coaching session with the nutritional health coach. Customers are also eligible to receive a $5 off coupon (one per quarter) after completing a coaching session, if they are signed up for the (also free) Natural Grocers rewards program. That's $20 off annually if they complete a session every quarter. The sessions are one hour long.
News about honeylocust bugs
Honeylocust trees in Casper and surrounding communities are experiencing severe leaf loss due to high populations of the Honeylocust Plant Bug. These bugs at high populations keep the honeylocust leaves from emerging. They eat the leaves faster than they can emerge. The good news is that there are effective controls to stop the plant bug. Contact your local horticulture outlets or arborist businesses to find out what to use and how these insecticides work. Tom Heald, owner, Wyoming Plant Company.
Food for Thought offers online marketplace
The Wyoming Food for Thought Online Marketplace will open at 5 p.m. on Mondays and close at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, with the Food for Thought Drive-Thru to take place on Fridays between 2 to 4 p.m. at the Food for Thought Program Center, 900 Saint John St.
Customers will start by selecting their drive-thru pick-up time via the Drive-Thru Time Window Registration form on the website. Upon receiving a confirmation email, a link to the Online Marketplace will be provided to shop.
SNAP users will also have access to this opportunity.
To learn more about the Food for Thought Online Marketplace and Drive-Thru, visit the website at www.wyfftp.org or call 307-337-1703.
Wyoming Food for Thought Project works to create a strong and vibrant local food system. This is an integral part of ending hunger in the community. When every person has access to good and healthy food, the community is better for it; health issues go down, mental health improves and the community becomes stronger.
Poverty Resistance open
Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. They are maintaining their normal hours of operation 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non-sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.
Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
Third, social distancing -- that means you need to stay about six feet away from others in the pantry. People might have to wait in their cars during times there are a lot of people coming in but, again this is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.
Free online dance classes
Enjoy free online dance classes at https://facebook.com/yvonne.e.anderson.
Garden in place
Due to virus concerns, the Wyoming Plant Company garden center is now offering succulent classes as take and make at home projects. Choices include succulents in a tea cup, dish gardening and vertical gardens. They supply all materials. Prices vary. If interested, please stop by the garden center at 358 S. Ash St., or call 262-2963 to reserve your take and make.
No visitors at detention center
Effective immediately the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office has canceled all public visiting at the Natrona County Detention Center. Professional visitors will be subjected to a health screening prior to the admittance into the secure portion of the facility. The cancellation was re-evaluated on April 6, 2020.
Upon recommendation of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control, it is asked that community members practice social distancing and avoid public gatherings.
No changes to CATC/the Bus
ATC / The Bus does not anticipate any changes in service or schedules at this time due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
CATC / The Bus will continue to monitor this outbreak and they will pass along any new information that becomes available.
At Casper Area Transportation Coalition (CATC), their first priority is the safety and health of passengers, employees and community members. With the emergence of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in many regions of the country and as near as the central Colorado Rocky Mountain region, CATC has moved to upgraded bus cleaning protocols and frequency. They are taking this proactive approach to protect passengers, employees and community members.
CATC / The Bus’s upgraded protocols include the wiping down of all touch surfaces in each bus paying particular attention to the operator’s area and boarding door area of each bus twice daily along with disinfectant treatment of each unit every evening at the end of the service day. The staff and operators have all been trained in these procedures. All products used are approved by the USEPA as environmentally safe and have been determined to be the most effective products for eliminating the virus on environmental surfaces.
They are working with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department (CNCHD) to monitor the progression of the COVID-19 outbreak and they will make changes to their cleaning and disinfecting protocols based upon their recommendations moving forward.
You can keep yourself and others healthy by not traveling when you are sick, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, avoiding touching your face and eyes, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly.
