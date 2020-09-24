Town Crier: Help Yourself

The Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find them in the Beverly Plaza Shopping center, 2111 East 12th. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, right here in Casper. Like on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.

Tree care workshop Oct. 10

Speakers include Dr. John Ball of South Dakota State University, Dan Wiederrecht of the Douglas Bonsai Club & Clark Young of the Laramie County Conservation District. Ball will give the first and the last presentations. His first program will be on training both young and mature trees. Clark will give the second program of the morning, on developing wind breaks and preventing poorly placed snowdrifts. Lunch by HQ Bar BQ will be served at 11:45. The afternoon will start with a fun presentation on creating Bonsai from Native Wild Found Plants by Dan Wiederrecht. The final presentation will be about the ANSI Z Arboricultural Operational Safety Standards by Ball. By attending the full day ISA Certified Arborists will accumulate 5.5 CEU credits. Registrations are $15 and are open by contacting Rose Jones at the UW Extension Office of Natrona County at 235-9400. Payments can be made in cash or with a check.