‘Where Art Meets Grief’ support group for youth

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is partnering with the Nicolaysen Art Museum to expand their grief support for youth. “Where Art Meets Grief” is a special program that helps young people ages 6-18 express the experience of grief through art. “Grief care for children and teens is different than for adults due to the child’s developmental stages in life compared to what adults experienced about death,” says CWHT Grief Care Coordinator Todd von Gunten. “Kids struggle to express themselves verbally regarding death and loss. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions provides ‘Where Art Meets Grief’ to allow kids to express themselves through art and images.” The groups meet at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming the third week of every month from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. Kids ages 6 to 10 will meet on Tuesdays, ages 11-18 will meet Thursdays, and the program is free of charge and open to all youth in the community. For more information and to register for “Where Art Meets Grief” or the Winter Grief Support Group, please call Todd at (307) 577-4832 or email toddv@centralwyominghospice.org.