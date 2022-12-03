Town Crier: Help Yourself

Paramedic scholarship available at Casper College

A scholarship created specifically for Casper College paramedic students in memory of paramedic Michael Wilder has been established.

The Michael Wilder Paramedics Scholarship will award $1,000, split between the fall and spring semesters, to a Casper College paramedics major enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours with a minimum GPA of 2.5. The recipient does not need to be a Wyoming resident for consideration.

“We honor our son, brother, uncle, and grand-uncle in offering this scholarship. Mike was a Michigan native who came to Wyoming and discovered his passion for helping others, becoming a paramedic in his 40s,” said his sister Barb Maguire, representing the Wilder family. Mike Wilder graduated from Casper College in 1998.

According to Maguire, Wilder was an Eagle Scout, master mason, and outdoorsman “ … who loved four-wheeling, fishing, and geocaching; a gentle giant with a big heart.” Wilder died while on a call in January 2020 and “ … is greatly missed by family and friends. We know he’d be proud to have his name on a scholarship for paramedic students,” Maguire added.

To apply for this and other Casper College scholarships, go to the Casper College Foundation and Institutional Scholarship page.

Holiday season at Methodist Thrift

Updated food pantry list

Casper Community Church food pantry: 249 N. Wolcott, Eugene 307-462-6821, Sat 9: 00 – 11:00

City Park Church 804 S. Wolcott: Tue 5: (307) 234-6946 Enter alley from 9th, cpccasper@cpccasper.org.

Casper Celebrate Recovery has a food pantry at 8:15 every Friday night at Highland Park community church 5725 Highland Dr. Any questions can be directed to Pastor Chris or Pastor Adam 307-265-4073

Oasis Food Pantry: College Heights Baptist, 1927 South Walnut, 307-224-4104 (X 7) Thursday 10 – 4

Radius Church food pantry: 4301 Casper Mountain Road, 307-265-9121 Tue 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

First Church of the Nazarene food pantry: 2020 S. Jefferson, 307-258-9646 Open Thu 1 – 4.

Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry: 1030 N. Lincoln, 307-577-1041 M – F 10 – 12 and 1 – 3

Mountain View Baptist food pantry: 4250 Poison Spider Road Wed 12:30 – 3:30, 307-234-4381 foodbank@mvbccasper.com

Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry: 334 S. Wolcott St., 307-265-0242 Kody. NEW HOURS Thu – Fri 10 – 2, Sat 10—5

Restoration Fellowship food pantry: 411 S. Walsh Drive, 307-235-9100 Wed. 4 – 6 p.m. 307-670-2833 Cliff

Wyoming Rescue Mission at 230 N. Park serves weekday Breakfast 6:30 – 7 a.m. Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Dinner 6:00-6:30 p.m. Weekends and holidays Brunch 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Dinner 5:00- 5:30 p.m.

Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown). Seniors and the disabled 1 to 3 p.m. General public can come from 4 to 7 p.m. 307- 277-7151.

Prepare for January homeownership application cycle

Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming will be accepting applications for its Homeownership Program from Jan. 2 through Jan. 31 for those who live or work in Natrona County.

You can start preparing for this application cycle now. To find out how or to learn more about Habitat for Humanity, contact Program Manager Kelly Cooper at 307-234-1348 or at kelly@heartofwyoming.org. Information is also available at www.heartofwyoming.org. Application packets are available in English and Spanish.

Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an Equal Opportunity Lender.

USDA Child Care Food Program

Wyoming Child and Family Development, Inc. announces the sponsorship of the Child Care Food Program. The same meals will be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge in accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Income chart below is to be used in determining eligibility for free and reduced price meals and milk. Chart is effective from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023

The chart lists household size and annual, monthly and weekly income.

One: annual, $25,142; monthly, $2,096; weekly, $484

Two: annual, $33,874; monthly, $2,823; weekly, $652

Three: annual, $42,606; monthly, $3,551; weekly, $820

Four: annual,$51,338; monthly,$4,279; weekly, $988

Five: annual, $60,070; monthly, $5,006; weekly, $1,156

Six: annual, $68,802; monthly, $5,734; weekly,$1,324

Seven: annual, $77,534; monthly, $6,462; weekly, $1,492

Eight: annual,$86,266; monthly, $7,189; weekly, $1,659

For each additional family member add $8,732 annually; $728 monthly; $168 weekly

Meals will be provided at the facilities listed below:

Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Casper 301 West B Casper, WY 82601

Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Early Head Start 160 N. Washington Casper, WY 82601

Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Mills 4981 W. Buick St. Mills, WY 82644