Town Crier: Help Yourself

Designed by the American Lung Association, the Better Breathers is a support group for patients with chronic lung diseases and their caregivers. It offers tools and encouragement for managing COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, asthma, lung cancer and other chronic lung disorders. It is locally facilitated by the NERD Health and Wellness Center.

The Better Breathers meets on the fourth Thursday of every month and offers presentations on exercise, breathing techniques, supplemental oxygen and general medication education, among other topics. For questions or to sign up for the Better Breathers Club, call 577-2929.

Book sale returns in September

The Friends of the Library group is excited to announce that sales will resume with their “We’re Still Booking” sale on September 12. They are also now able to accept donations of materials for our sales. They are very thankful for the large volume of recent donations and will be ready to offer them in the sales areas at bargain-basement prices of $2 or less. They are also planning for a one-time “Make Your Offer” sale at that time. They have many items of special interest and will let you negotiate your own prices. These might include stamps, sets, unique collections and local interest items.