Town Crier: Help Yourself

Bag blowout sale in effect

Bag blowout sale at Methodist Thrift. Just what you were waiting for...the United Methodist Thrift Shop’s annual “Fill Our Bag Challenge” is here beginning Saturday, August 29. Use their grocery bags, fill them to the brim. If they can tie the top, it’s yours for $5. They’ll be bringing out more each day as they have room to fill the racks and shelves back up with what they’ve priced. Clothes for the family, shoes, workout attire, linens, kitchen and decorating treasures, and a special basket of jewelry to stuff one more item in the bag. While you’re there, take a look at the fine jewelry pieces that are not included in the sale. You’ll jump on the chance to sparkle up for the fall. Check out the Facebook page to see samples of 10K, 14K and sterling eye-poppers. Find them on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.