Free, reduced price meals

Natrona County School District Food Services today announced its policy for free and reduced price meals for children unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch Program, and/or School Breakfast Program. Each school and the Food Services Office have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.

The following household size and income criteria will be used for determining eligibility. Children from households whose income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for free or reduced price meals.

Household size: 1

Free meals — 130%: Weekly, $365; bi-weekly, $729; twice a month, $790; monthly, $1,580; annually, $18,954.

Reduced price meals — 185%: Weekly, $519, bi-weekly, $1,038; twice a month, $1,124; monthly, $2,248; annually $26,973.

Household size 2

Free meals — 130%: Weekly, $493; bi-weekly, $986; twice a month, $1,069; monthly, $2,137; annually, $25,636.

Reduced price meals — 185%: Weekly, $708; bi-weekly, $1,404; twice a month, $1,521; monthly, $3,041; annually, $36,482

Household size 3

Free meals — 130%: Weekly, $622; bi-weekly, $1,243; twice a month, $1,347; monthly, $2,694; annually, $32,318

Reduced price meals — 185%: Weekly, $885; bi-weekly, $1,769; twice a month, $1,917; monthly, $3,833; annually, $45,991

Household size 4

Free meals — 130%: Weekly, $750; bi-weekly, $1,500; twice a month, $1,625; monthly, $3,250; annually, $39,000

Reduced price meals — 185%: Weekly, $1,068; bi-weekly, $2,135; twice a month, $2,313; monthly, $4,625; annually, $55,500

Household size 5

Free meals — 130%: Weekly, $879; bi-weekly, $1,757; twice a month $1,904; monthly, $3,807; annually, $45,682

Reduced price meals — 185%: Weekly, $1,251; bi-weekly, $2,501; twice a month, $2,709; monthly, $5,418; annually, $65,009

Household size 6

Free meals — 130%: Weekly, $1,007; bi-weekly, $2,014; twice a month, $2,182; monthly, $4,364; annually, $52,364

Reduced price meals — 180%: Weekly, $1,434; bi-weekly, $2,867; twice a month, $3,105; monthly, $6,210; annually, $74,518

Household size 7

Free meals — 130%: Weekly, $1,136; bi-weekly, $2,271; twice a month, $2,467; monthly, $4,921; annually, $59,046

Reduced price meals — 185%: Weekly, $1,616; bi-weekly, $3,232; twice a month, $3,502; monthly, $7,003; annually, $84,027

Household size 8

Free meals — 130%: Weekly, $1,264; bi-weekly; twice a month, $2,528; monthly, $2,739; monthly, $5,478; annually, $65,728

Reduced price meals — 185%: Weekly, $1,799; bi-weekly, $3,598; twice a month, $3,898; monthly, $7,795; annually, $93,536

For each additional family member,

ADD $129, $257, $279, $557, $6,682, $183, $366, $397, $793, $9,509

SNAP Benefits and Foster Children

Students that are in these two categories can be directly certified for free lunch and breakfast without completing a meal benefit income application. Contact the school and they will process your request.

POWER and FDPIR Power (non custodial)

Students that are in these two categories can be certified for free lunch and breakfast, after a meal benefit income application is completed by the adult. The adult must include the adult household member’s signature and the appropriate case number.

Homeless and Runaway

Students are determined to be homeless or runaway by the school will receive free lunch and breakfast. Contact the school for more information.

Households not receiving SNAP, POWER or FDPIR benefits

Students can be eligible for free or reduced lunches and breakfasts by completing a meal benefit income application. It must include all members of the household and their income, the last four digits of the primary adult’s social security number and signature. Forms can be obtained through the school.

Information provided on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by school or other program officials. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.

Under the provisions of the free and reduced price policy, NCSD Food Services will review applications and determine eligibility. Parents or guardians dissatisfied with the ruling of the official may wish to discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis. Parents wishing to make a formal appeal may make a request either orally or in writing to NCSD Food Services, 970 N. Glenn Rd. Casper, WY 82601 for a hearing on the decision.

If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. The household may now be eligible for benefits if the household’s income is at or below the levels shown.

The information provided by the household is confidential and will be used only for purposes of determining eligibility and verifying data unless specific written consent is given.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

1. mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

2. fax: (833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442

3. email:program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

‘Where Art Meets Grief’ support group for youth

“Where Art Meets Grief” is starting up again in September, a special program for young people ages 6-18 to help express the experience of grief through art.

“Grief care for children and teens is different than for adults due to the child’s developmental stages in life compared to what adults experienced about death,” says CWHT Grief Care Coordinator Todd von Gunten. “Kids struggle to express themselves verbally regarding death and loss. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions provides ‘Where Art Meets Grief’ to allow kids to express themselves through art and images.”

The groups meet the third Saturday of every month at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. Kids ages 6-10 will meet from 10:30am to 11:45am, and Tweens/Teens 11-18 will be meeting from noon until 1:15pm. There will not be a session in October. This program is free of charge and open to all youth in the community, and you can attend one session or all!

For more information and to register, please call Todd at the CWHT Grief Center at (307) 337-1087 or email toddv@centralwyominghospice.org . You can also call the main CWHT Office at (307) 577-4832.

Compassionate Friends meeting

The Central Wyoming Chapter of the Compassionate Friends, a non-profit, self-help support organization for parents who are grieving the death of a child of any age, from any cause will have its September meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. Our meeting place is at the Casper Senior Center located at 1831 E 4th.