Town Crier: Help Yourself

For so many students, a new step-up instrument can make all of the difference — especially as they begin to think about their futures as young musicians post-graduation — but often, the cost of a new instrument is too great for students and parents to take on. Please help spread the word to young musicians who could benefit from a prize like this.

For more information and to download the application, visit wyomingsymphony.org/instrument-giveaway.

For more information as well as a download link for the application, visit wyomingsymphony.org/instrument-giveaway.

Author talks of living with autism

Eric D. Zimmerman will speak about his experiences growing up on the Autism Spectrum and discuss his latest book, “Love, Racing, & Autism,” at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at the Natrona County Library. All are welcome to this free presentation sponsored by the Library and the Casper Autism Support group. Please join this an uplifting presentation about one man’s success overcoming his diagnosis to find meaningful employment, love and a passion for stock car racing.