Town Crier: Help Yourself

Book sale and pre-sales canceled

The April book sale at the library has been canceled. The next sale will take place in conjunction with the NicFest in June. Effective immediately and until further notice, the Friends of the Library are not accepting any donations (books, magazines, etc.) The Friends of the Library thanks you for your ongoing support and looks forward to resuming the regular activities and schedules.

No changes to CATC/the Bus

ATC / The Bus does not anticipate any changes in service or schedules at this time due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

CATC / The Bus will continue to monitor this outbreak and we will pass along any new information that becomes available.

At Casper Area Transportation Coalition (CATC), our first priority is the safety and health of passengers, employees, and community members. With the emergence of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in many regions of the country and, as of yesterday, as near as the central Colorado Rocky Mountain region, CATC has moved to upgraded bus cleaning protocols and frequency. We are taking this proactive approach to protect our passengers, employees, and community members in the event that COVID-19 makes its way into our central Wyoming community.