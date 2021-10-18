Town Crier: Help Yourself

Thanks to our most generous community, you will find treasures of every sort. We have magnificent jewelry, clothing for the whole family for any event imaginable, kitchen and bathroom tools and linens, along with shoes. We’ve probably been given anything you need.

You’ll find us at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The hours are 10-4 Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and Saturday from 10-2. All proceeds are to help support local charities Interfaith and Holy Cross. Give our neighbors a hand and shop with us.

Weekly Grief Share meetings set

Grief Share is a support group to support and encourage you during your grief journey. After the funeral, when the cards and flowers stop coming, most of the people around you return to their normal lives. But your grief continues and you feel alone.

Often, friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for Grief Share. Our group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and have successfully rebuilt their lives. We understand how you feel because we’ve been in the same place. We will walk with your on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future.