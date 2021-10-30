Town Crier: Help Yourself

SME offers College Scholarships

The Central Wyoming Section of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) is offering several scholarships of up to $2,000 from the Coates, Wolff, Russell, Swank & Odell Memorial Scholarship Fund to college level students currently pursuing a course of study which could be applied to mining or mineral extraction. Example curriculums include Engineering, Geology, Geochemistry, Geophysics, GIS or similar. Applicants must have graduated from a Wyoming high school and must be currently enrolled full-time in a college or university for the 2021-2022 academic year.

They must also have attained sophomore level or higher, including graduate levels, and have maintained a minimum 3.0 GPA. Applicants will also be required to write a short essay on a relevant subject as specified in the application. Application forms or additional information can be obtained by email request at smecasper@gmail.com. The deadline for application is Nov. 31. The scholarships will be awarded in January.

Methodist Thrift Shop sale set

Get ready to explore the Methodist Thrift Shop’s first sale of the season! Here is your opportunity to save even more on your Halloween fun with a half-price sale on all things spooky. If the item has anything to do with celebrating Fall festivities, come check with us. You’ll find costume ideas, decorations for Halloween and Thanksgiving at this special event. And just because we can, come find some fun and warm socks for the same deal, 50% off. Whether you are a spook, a holiday decorator, or hunter, this is for you.

Thanks to our most generous community, you will find treasures of every sort. We have magnificent jewelry, clothing for the whole family for any event imaginable, kitchen and bathroom tools and linens, along with shoes. We’ve probably been given anything you need.

You’ll find us at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The hours are 10-4 Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and Saturday from 10-2. All proceeds are to help support local charities Interfaith and Holy Cross. Give our neighbors a hand and shop with us.

Weekly Grief Share meetings set

Grief Share is a support group to support and encourage you during your grief journey. After the funeral, when the cards and flowers stop coming, most of the people around you return to their normal lives. But your grief continues and you feel alone.

Often, friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for Grief Share. Our group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and have successfully rebuilt their lives. We understand how you feel because we’ve been in the same place. We will walk with your on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future.

We will meet weekly at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Dr., Casper, starting Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m., in room. 1327. There is a $20 fee for the book (scholarships available). For more information please call Vickie Obermueller at 262-8024 or The Healing Place at 265-3977.

Confidential Zoom suicide grief support groups

Due to COVID-19, there are no in-person suicide grief support groups at this time. However, there are Zoom support meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month that are announced and with invitation on J.R’s Hunt; for life Facebook support page. Join the page and watch for the announcement invitation and join. These are confidential and closed to the public. You must join via the Zoom application/invitation to attend. If you have problems, they can also FaceTime you into the meetings. Once you join the Facebook group you may message with any questions.

Updated food pantry list

Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. Eugene, 307-462-6821

Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights community center food pantry, 1927 South Walnut, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 307-224-4104 (X 7)

Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 265-9121. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic.

First Church of the Nazarene food pantry, 2020 S. Jefferson, Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m. 258-9646

First Christian Church, sandwich ministry begins Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon in breezeway at First United Methodist Church downtown. Info: debmestas@gmail.com.

Holy Cross

Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. 577-1041

Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. 234-4381 or foodbank@mvbccasper.com

Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab and go format. 265-0242

Wyoming Rescue Mission serves weekday breakfast, 6:30 to 7 a.m., lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., dinner, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Weekends and holidays brunch, 11 a.m., dinner 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, St. 15 (downtown), 1 to 5 p.m.

Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.

Poverty Resistance open

Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, Casper has re-instituted social distance at the pantry. The agency is also limiting the number of patrons inside the pantry to six at one time. This is necessary because new COVID cases have sky rocketed and Wyoming’s overall vaccination rate is among the lowest in the country. For more information contact Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732 email her at mbudenske@aol.com or message her on Facebook.

