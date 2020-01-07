Town Crier: Help Yourself

Beware of legal websites

Beware of websites offering free (or even paid) legal forms. Poverty Resistance director Mary Ann Budenske warns people in need of legal assistance to be suspicious of web sites offering free legal assistance. Whenever people do a Google search for legal assistance and do it yourself forms, paid sites jump to the top of the search. Budenske has surveyed many of the online commercial sites selling legal forms. Paid commercial sites offer free forms (which is a scam because anything even remotely useful costs money). Paid commercial sites often offer Wyoming specific forms (which is also a scam as most of the forms that are available are not up-to-date Wyoming specific forms).

The Wyoming Supreme Court and other state entities have worked to make information more available to ordinary folks in need of legal assistance. Equal Justice Wyoming, a program sponsored by the Wyoming Supreme Court, does have free and up-to-date legal forms. The web site is http://www.legalhelpwy.org. The Equal Justice phone number is 307-777-8383. The toll free number for legal aid is 1-877-432-9955, available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

