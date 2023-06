‘Where Art Meets Grief’ support group for youth

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is partnering with the Nicolaysen Art Museum to expand their grief support for youth. “Where Art Meets Grief” is a special program that helps young people ages 6-18 express the experience of grief through art. “Grief care for children and teens is different than for adults due to the child’s developmental stages in life compared to what adults experienced about death,” says CWHT Grief Care Coordinator Todd von Gunten. “Kids struggle to express themselves verbally regarding death and loss. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions provides ‘Where Art Meets Grief’ to allow kids to express themselves through art and images.” The groups meet at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming the third week of every month from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. Kids ages 6 to 10 will meet on Tuesdays, ages 11-18 will meet Thursdays, and the program is free of charge and open to all youth in the community. For more information and to register for “Where Art Meets Grief” or the Winter Grief Support Group, please call Todd at (307) 577-4832 or email toddv@centralwyominghospice.org.

NCSD Summer Food Service Program

Natrona County School District #1 announces the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program for children. Meals are available at no charge to children 18 years of age and younger. Due to the end of the USDA waiver, meals must now be consumed onsite.

Meals will be served at the following location(s) from 11:30 to 12:30 starting June 12 and going through Aug. 18:

Boys & Girls—Main 1701 East K St.

Boys & Girls—NCSD Activities Center 2401 Hickory St.

Casper Recreation Center 1801 East 4th St.

First United Methodist Church 332 E. 2nd St.

YMCA 1611 Casper Mountain Rd.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; fax: (202) 690-7442; or email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Shop at Methodist Thrift

Do you believe in recycling? Do you love a bargain? Do you wish you were a pirate discovering hidden treasures? Do you get a thrill from a surprise? All the above at the Methodist Thrift Shop, 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store.

If you’ve cleaned out closets, cupboards, and corners, drop off your clean and usable items (but no electronics, please) during our open hours. We’re open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith. “Like” us on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.

Homeownership application cycle starts in July

Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming will be accepting applications for the organization’s Homeownership Program from July 3-31. Applications are also available in Spanish.

To learn more about the program, qualifications and to get your name on the mailing list, call Program Manager Kelly Cooper at 234-1348 or e-mail kelly@heartofwyoming.org. You can also visit www.heartofwyoming.org to find more information in English or Spanish regarding the Homeownership Program. Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming provides safe, decent and affordable housing to those who live or work in Natrona County.

Habitat for Humanity is an Equal Opportunity Lender.

USDA Child Care Food Program

Wyoming Child and Family Development, Inc. announces the sponsorship of the Child Care Food Program. The same meals will be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge in accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Income chart below is to be used in determining eligibility for free and reduced price meals and milk. Chart is effective from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023

The chart lists household size and annual, monthly and weekly income.

One: annual, $25,142; monthly, $2,096; weekly, $484

Two: annual, $33,874; monthly, $2,823; weekly, $652

Three: annual, $42,606; monthly, $3,551; weekly, $820

Four: annual,$51,338; monthly,$4,279; weekly, $988

Five: annual, $60,070; monthly, $5,006; weekly, $1,156

Six: annual, $68,802; monthly, $5,734; weekly,$1,324

Seven: annual, $77,534; monthly, $6,462; weekly, $1,492

Eight: annual,$86,266; monthly, $7,189; weekly, $1,659

For each additional family member add $8,732 annually; $728 monthly; $168 weekly Meals will be provided at the facilities listed below:

Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Casper 301 West B Casper, WY 82601

Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Early Head Start 160 N. Washington Casper, WY 82601

Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Mills 4981 W. Buick St. Mills, WY 82644.